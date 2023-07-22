Real Salt Lake vs. Sounders: Thrashed in Sandy

In their Leagues Cup opener — a tournament they’ve long insisted they are taking seriously — the Seattle Sounders had arguably their worst performance of the season, a 3-0 loss to Real Salt Lake.

The Sounders didn’t look great in the first half, but did manage to get to halftime tied 0-0. But directly on the heels of generating their best scoring chance of the night, the Sounders got caught in transition and surrendered the opening goal in the 48th minute. Just three minutes later, they surrendered another goal in transition.

The Sounders seemed to catch a break in the 60th minute when Marcelo Silva was shown a straight red card for a tackle on Raúl Ruidíaz, but did very little to take advantage and ultimately surrendered a third goal in the 88th minute.

Arguably worse than the result itself was news after the game that Cristian Roldan has re-entered concussion protocol, which caused him to be substituted at halftime.

Despite all that, the Sounders can gain a measure of redemption on Sunday when they host their second Leagues Cup match against Monterrey, who will play their first group stage game on Wednesday.

Key moments

48 — After three halftime subs, Raúl Ruidíaz gets behind the RSL defense and seems to have a path toward goal but is tackled from behind. The Sounders nearly win the ball back at the top of the box, but RSL ultimately come out with it and start a counter-attack. Danny Musovski found Chicho Arango at the top of the box and he dribbled between Jackson Ragen and Alex Roldan to get a shot off. Nouhou was able to clear that off the line, but it fell right to Jefferson Savarino who finished easily. 1-0.

51 — Pablo Ruiz plays a long pass from inside his own penalty area that puts Arango in a 1-v-1 situation with Ragen. Arango is able to dribble into the box and then beats Ragen and fires past Stefan Frei.

60 — Marcelo Silva goes studs up into Ruidíaz’s shin and is shown a straight red card.

88 — Anderson Julio is played into the box and has his cross deflected by Ragen, but it falls to Rubio Rubin who’s able to put a left-footed shot past Frei. 3-0.

Quick thoughts

That was bad: Rarely have the Sounders looked so bad, especially when on full rest. At no point in this match did they look particularly dangerous and even playing a man up they did not look like they had any control of the match. Something clearly will need to change.

Get well Roldan: Perhaps the worst news of the day was delivered by Brian Schmetzer in the aftermath when he shared that the reason Cristian Roldan was pulled at halftime was he suffered another concussion. Roldan has now played just three games for the Sounders since April 8 after missing about two months with a previous concussion and then another five games while with the USMNT.

Still salvageable?: If RSL can at least manage a point against Monterrey, the Sounders can still advance with a win on Sunday. But even if Monterrey beats RSL, the Sounders will still be mathematically alive. Perhaps more important that advancing, though, the Sounders just need to show some semblance of life after this performance.

Did you see that?!?

Big oof.

He said what?!?

“I want to apologize to the fans who came from Seattle to watch us play because that was not close to up to our standard.” - Brian Schmetzer

One stat to tell the tale

3-0 — This was the Sounders’ worst loss in an international competition since falling to 6-1 to Santos Laguna in the 2012 Concacaf Champions League quarterfinals.