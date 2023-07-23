Brian Schmetzer promises ‘different team’ after dismal performance in Leagues Cup

The value of the Leagues Cup — the joint tournament between Major League Soccer and Liga MX — is still the subject of some debate amongst MLS fans.

Another performance like the one the Sounders offered Saturday evening against Real Salt Lake and neither the fans nor the team will have to worry about it.

What the Sounders will have to worry about is the continued string of lethargic — at best — performances, which Saturday’s 3-0 beat-down at the hands of RSL.

The Sounders never got out of the starting blocks, limped into halftime lucky to be even, and were soundly trounced in the second half, giving up three goals, the last of which came with the RSL down a man.

The Sounders now will need a win against Monterrey next weekend to advance, and head coach Brian Schmetzer promised a different team than the one that barely showed against RSL.

“I don't have a lot,” Schmetzer opened his post-game comments with. “Other than to apologize to the fans that came from Seattle to watch us play. That was not close to our standard. We will try to correct that for our next game against Monterrey.

“RSL out-competed us, won second balls [and] our possession was not very good. We weren’t in sync offensively.”

Schmetzer made three substitutions at halftime — an unusual occurrence — one of which was for Cristian Roldan, who is in concussion protocol for the second time this season. Schmetzer said the other two substitutions were an attempt to inject some energy into the team.

“We needed fresh legs, more energy [and] we needed someone to try to change the game.”

The Sounders did open the second half on the attack, and might have had a penalty shout when Raúl Ruidíaz went down in the penalty box. However the foul wasn’t called, and the Sounders almost immediately conceded two goals. Schmetzer said the uncalled foul wasn’t the reason the Sounders gave up the goals and ultimately lost.

“The referee in that e decided not to call a foul...and the goal [RSL scored] stood,” Schmetzer said. “The team didn’t recover from that, and allowed RSL to score the second goal which was really the one that put the game away.”

The Sounders had trouble dealing with the pressure RSL applied, and turned the ball over seemingly whenever a player got near them.

“There were some bad passes, some sloppy passes,” Schmetzer said. “We were not able to score one goal to make it close.”

Schmetzer said he and the staff will assess their performance, including tactics and lineup choices.

“We’ll look at how we’re going to play against Monterrey [and] who’s going to play against Monterrey,” Schmetzer said. “We’ll get back up on the horse. There’s competitive guys that understand that we didn’t play up to our standard, and you’ll see a different team on Sunday.”