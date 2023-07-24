Major Link Soccer: Begin with a win

The USWNT started their World Cup with a solid 3-0 win over Vietnam, and Laura Harvey joined Tobin Heath and Christen Press on their new show to break down the game. Haiti made England fight for every inch of the Lionesses 1-0 win. NYCFC made another eight-figure player sale, putting them easily in the lead for the MLS Transfer Trophy. There’s plenty more transfer news and World Cup chaos to dig into from the weekend, so I won’t keep you!

Seattle

The USWNT had the crowd in Seattle experiencing a full spectrum of emotions at a watch party before closing out a 3-0 win against Vietnam in group play. Seattle soccer fans gather at watch party to celebrate the U.S.’s opening win at Women’s World Cup | The Seattle Times

Never pass up the chance to listen to the Queen speak. Tobin Heath & Christen Press Discuss USA’s 1s World Cup Match w/ Coach Laura Harvey ⚽️ | Episode 2 - YouTube

MLS/Domestic Men’s soccer

Not only would the stands use food solely from local providers, all operations would also be highly sustainable, with a comprehensive recycling and composting effort and no single-use plastics like water bottles. An Ambitious Order: CityPark's recipe of new technology and all-local food providers is a concessions winner - Stadium Tech Report

The dribbling winger, the false nine, the wide playmaker - defining Messi hasn’t always been easy, as exactly what he is has changed. Lionel Messi: The evolution of the greatest footballer of all time - The Athletic

The surprise departure of Gabriel Pereira will bring NYCFC a $10 million windfall: Here’s our take on the unexpected transfer news. Gabriel Pereira departs NYCFC, Al-Rayyan pay $10 million fee

Matt Hedges is headed back to Texas. Austin FC nearing deal for Matt Hedges from Toronto: Sources - The Athletic

NWSL

Ashley Hatch, one of the best players in the National Women’s Soccer League, uses mental exercises to get into the right head space for the game. How Washington Spirit's Ashley Hatch deals with the pressures of the game - The Washington Post

Bay FC has announced PayPal Park as their home stadium for at least the next five years, but they have a bigger vision beyond that. Bay FC CEO Brady Stewart talks PayPal Park and long-term plans – Equalizer Soccer

The North Carolina Courage took home 3 points after a huge 6-0 win against the Washington Spirit at WakeMed Soccer Park Saturday Night. The Courage keep their unbeaten streak in the UKG Challenge Cup with 14 games in hand. NC Courage makes history in 6-0 Challenge Cup win over the Washington Spirit :: WRALSportsFan.com

The Thorns got a virtuoso performance from Hannah Betfort on Friday with the soccer world’s attention diverted. NWSL Challenge Cup: Hannah Betfort, Portland Thorns wallop San Diego Wave, 4-1 - oregonlive.com

The KC Current met the Houston Dash in NWSL Challenge Cup. Match recap with final score, stats & highlights of a Kristen Hamilton hat trick. KC Current vs. Houston Dash, NWSL Challenge Cup: match recap | The Kansas City Star

World Cup

You had to see Sophia Smith’s dazzling performance in the USWNT’s World Cup win over Vietnam on Friday night to believe it. Millions did. USWNT World Cup win vs. Vietnam gets impressive viewership on Fox

Anything that can give players an edge come game time at the World Cup is key. A big part of that for the U.S. women’s national team is food. How food can be the USWNT's secret sauce at the World Cup - ESPN

Stefanie Van der Gragt’s first-half header –awarded after a VAR review – was enough to give the Dutch an opening victory. Van der Gragt sinks Portugal and gives Netherlands a winning World Cup start | Women's World Cup 2023 | The Guardian

The evacuation comes on the heels of New Zealand’s upset victory in front of a record crowd to mark its first-ever World Cup win. World Cup 2023: New Zealand women evacuate hotel after fire

Saadieh tells Al Jazeera about the ups and downs she’s faced on her way to officiating in the 2023 Women’s World Cup. ‘So proud’: Heba Saadieh, the first Palestinian World Cup referee | Women's World Cup | Al Jazeera

While every team’s fight is different, there’s at least one common theme: systemic issues within the structures of these federations. Sam Mewis: World Cup is an opportunity for exposure, but does it help in fight for fair treatment? - The Athletic

Netherlands head coach Andries Jonker says his side’s World Cup training facilities in New Zealand fit with “amateurism of the highest order”. Netherlands’ Women’s World Cup 2023 training facilities labelled ‘amateurism of the highest order’ - The Athletic

Haiti’s qualification for the Women’s World Cup is a remarkable achievement, given the obstacles they have faced on and off the pitch. Haiti at the Women’s World Cup: A story of horror, hardship… and hope - The Athletic

Rachel Daly has expressed her frustration over starting as a substitute for England’s 1-0 defeat of Haiti in their opening game of the World Cup. Rachel Daly frustrated at not starting England’s Women’s World Cup opener | Women's World Cup 2023 | The Guardian

Hinata Miyazawa scored a pair of goals and Mina Tanaka and Jun Endo each added a goal and an assist as Japan beat Zambia 5-0 to open Women’s World Cup play for both sides. Japan cruises to 5-0 opening win over Zambia at Women's World Cup | AP News

The USWNT beat Vietnam 3-0 in its 2023 Women’s World Cup opener as Sophia Smith scored two goals. USWNT vs Vietnam: Smith scores two in World Cup debut

It may not have been a thrilling performance but England did what they needed to do in their opening Women’s World Cup game against Haiti - win. Women's World Cup: England 1-0 Haiti - Lionesses rusty and predictable but get job done - BBC Sport

Amanda Ilestedt’s 90th minute winner gave Sweden a 2-1 win over South Africa in their Women’s World Cup Group G match on Sunday after a fortuitous equaliser from Fridolina Rolfo had cancelled out Hildah Magaia’s opener. Sweden steal 2-1 win over South Africa in World Cup opener | Reuters

A battling performance earned Jamaica its first ever point in Women’s World Cup history as the Reggae Girlz secured a 0-0 draw against heavy favorites France. Jamaica earns historic Women’s World Cup draw; Sweden score stoppage time winner; Netherlands wins | CNN

A record 32 countries are participating in this year’s Women’s World Cup - up from 24. When FIFA announced the increase in 2019, people were worried the quality of the soccer tournament would suffer. FIFA expanded the 2023 Women's World Cup to 32 teams. : NPR

The region is known for soccer across the globe, but still struggles to recognize its female athletes. The Audience for Women’s Soccer Is—Slowly—Growing in South America. Now They Need the Funding.

For The Win spoke with 2-time World Cup champion Tobin Heath about the USWNT in the 2023 tournament. World Cup: Tobin Heath on USWNT expectations, Rapinoe’s retirement

From not knowing who the Matildas were to being in their inner sanctum on the world stage, this has been a long, tough and beautiful journey, writes Ann Odong. Ann Odong — my journey with the Matildas and the indescribable feeling of watching their World Cup moment on home soil - ABC News

While the World Cup is ready to begin off in the Land Down Under, the NWSL plows on with the 2023 Challenge Cup continuing through July and August while the top international players vie for glory. With the best players away, it poses an interesting question for fans and organizations alike, who is going to step up? NWSL After Dark, for two whole months — American Soccer Analysis

Marta is dedicating this World Cup to little girls everywhere: “We have come so far. And I am beyond excited to see where things go next.” To All My Girls Who Love This Game by Marta | The Players’ Tribune

Canada coach Bev Priestman was deflated by a potentially costly 0-0 draw with Nigeria in their Women’s World Cup opener on Friday but refused to point the finger at Christine Sinclair after the captain failed to score a second-half penalty. We can forgive Sinclair for penalty miss, Canada coach says | Reuters

Mistreatment, unequal pay, and discrimination persist. And yet, among the athletes, there is a great feeling of solidarity, and a sense of increasing opportunity. The World Cup and the Frustrating, Inspiring State of Women’s Soccer | The New Yorker

Global men’s soccer

Newcastle has signed winger Harvey Barnes from relegated Leicester in a deal that could be worth a reported 38 million pounds ($49 million). Newcastle signs Barnes from Leicester and Danjuma joins Everton on loan | AP News

This is the kind of comment you make when the transfer is absolutely “above board” and will definitely “satisfy the Premier League.” Howe: Saint-Maximin sale will be ‘above board’ and ‘satisfy the Premier League’ - The Athletic

Romelu Lukaku is going back? Staying? In Italy. Romelu Lukaku, Juventus agree personal terms - We Ain't Got No History

What’s on TV today?

4:45 PM - Boca Juniors vs. Newell’s Old Boys (Primera División) - Paramount+

7:00 PM - Colombia vs. Korea Republic (World Cup) - Fox Sports 1, Peacock

10:30 PM - New Zealand vs. Philippines (World Cup) - Fox Sports 1, Peacock

1:00 AM - Switzerland vs. Norway (World Cup) - Fox Sports 1, Peacock