Postgame Pontifications: As uninspiring as it gets

There has been no shortage of disappointing performances by the Seattle Sounders over the last year or so. Their collapse down the stretch last season is well documented at this point, as is their swoon that started in early April.

But for most of that stretch, there have usually been some mitigating circumstances. Oftentimes, the Sounders have played well but didn’t get the result they felt they deserved for one reason or another. Even when they’ve looked flat, they could point to schedule congestion or key player absences.

The complete absence of any of that is what made Saturday’s complete capitulation during a 3-0 loss to Real Salt Lake stand out. For their Leagues Cup opener — a tournament players, coaches and front-office staff all insisted they’d take seriously — the Sounders were on regular rest and had as close to a first-choice lineup as they’ve had in months, but never looked like they were in control, even after gaining a man advantage for the final 30 minutes.

The performance was so bad that Sounders head coach Brian Schmetzer felt compelled to apologize to fans with his opening statement.

“That was not close to our standard,” a seemingly exasperated Schmetzer said during the postgame press conference. “RSL out-competed us, won second balls, our possession was not very good.”

While all of that is true, Schmetzer didn’t really even attempt to offer anything like a coherent explanation for the performance. It would probably be overstating things to say there haven’t been warning signs of something like this, but it does bear reminding that it was only two weeks ago that the Sounders turned in one of their most inspiring performances of the season. As disappointing as their last result was against FC Dallas, even then you could argue they got the tactics mostly right and were putting in the necessary effort.

This was something wholly different. In the first half, the Sounders struggled to string passes together and were stuck in their own end for most of the half. Recognizing a need to change things, Schmetzer made a virtually unprecedented decision to sub three players at halftime. Obed Vargas, Léo Chú and Cristian Roldan — who we’d later learn had picked up a concussion — were all removed and replaced by Josh Atencio, Jordan Morris and Dylan Teves.

The second half started fine enough and just two minutes in, the Sounders had their first real chance of the game when João Paulo played in Raúl Ruidíaz with a beautiful ball that seemed to catch RSL goalkeeper Zac MacMath by surprise. But before Ruidíaz could really control the ball, he was tackled from behind by Marcelo Silva. The Sounders swarmed to the rebound and Albert Rusnák eventually got control near the top of the box, only to be tackled off the ball. Ruidíaz again picked up that rebound, had his initial shot blocked and was also tackled which allowed RSL to get out on the counter.

Jackson Ragen, Atencio and João Paulo all had opportunities to break it up with a tactical foul but elected to play it straight up as they had numbers to defend. Despite having six defenders to counter four attackers, Chicho Arango broke through. Nouhou was able to clear the initial shot off the line, but no one bothered to mark Jefferson Savarino as he was able to pounce on the rebound and tap it into an open goal.

After a brief delay for VAR to go through the play, RSL came back on their very next possession to score again. Again taking advantage of an arguably over-committed attack, Pablo Ruiz sent a pass from his own penalty area to Arango, who was isolated with Ragen. Still, Ragen was in good position to defend and Yeimar Gomez Andrade was close enough to provide some cover. But Arango was able to beat Ragen badly and roof his shot past Stefan Frei.

While the Sounders have struggled a bit defensively in recent weeks, before that they were consistently solid and were actually on a record-setting shutout pace. Even when they’d shown weaknesses, they had not looked as fragile as they did on those back-to-back possessions.

The same could be said for the offense. The Sounders have not exactly been scoring in bunches, but they had been creating chances. There was none of that against RSL, even after Silva was red-carded. The Sounders’ seven shots were the second-fewest they’d taken in any game this year, they only managed to take three in the 30 minutes they were a man up and it was just the fourth time they weren’t credited with a single “big chance.”

The only hope is that this kind of performance could potentially serve as a wake-up call, not just among coaches and players, but front-office staff who are seemingly convinced that the only thing this team needed was to get healthy.

“We as a staff will certainly assess our performance,” Schmetzer said. “The starting lineup, all of that stuff, starts with me. Did we have the right tactics? Should we have changed them?

“We’ll get back up on the horse. We’re a proud franchise. That locker room certainly is quiet but I know there are competitive guys in there, guys who understand we didn’t play up to our standard and you’ll see a different team on Sunday.”

If we don’t, even bigger questions may need to be asked.