Major Link Soccer: Ary Borges bags a hat trick

World Cup

The 2023 tournament in Australia and New Zealand will be the most attended ever, with broadcast views and merchandise sales also surging. ‘Creating history’: Women’s World Cup ticket sales reach 1.5m milestone | Women's World Cup 2023 | The Guardian

New Jersey teen Casey Phair, 16, entered a match for South Korea on Monday, becoming the youngest player to debut in a World Cup. Casey Phair, American teen, youngest player to make World Cup debut

Phair’s rise to the South Korean Women’s World Cup squad at 16 has been meteoric - here’s what those close to her make of the journey so far. Casey Phair, the US-based rising star poised to make World Cup history for South Korea - The Athletic

Morocco’s Nouhaila Benzina has become a symbol for inclusion in a sport that not too long ago did not permit hijab-wearing women to play. Nouhaila Benzina and Morocco blazing a path of inclusion at Women’s World Cup | CBC Sports

Ary Borges scored three on her Women’s World Cup debut to help Brazil thrash debutants Panama in Adelaide. Ary Borges hat-trick against Panama gives Brazil perfect start in World Cup | Women's World Cup 2023 | The Guardian

Germany and Brazil made impressive starts to their Women’s World Cup campaigns on Monday with thumping victories against debutants Morocco and Panama respectively. Ary Borges scores first hattrick of Women's World Cup as Brazil thump Panama; Germany thrashes Morocco | CNN

Germany begin their Women’s World Cup campaign in style as captain Alexandra Popp scores twice to see off debutants Morocco in Melbourne. Germany 6-0 Morocco: Alexandra Popp scores twice - BBC Sport

The United States’ 3-0 victory over Vietnam in the Women’s World Cup drew 6.26 million viewers, making it the most-watched soccer telecast in the U.S. since last year’s men’s World Cup final. First U.S. Women's World Cup match draws combined audience of 6.26 million on Fox, Telemundo | AP News

The Women’s World Cup saw a moment that will live long in the memory for 16-year-old Giulia Dragoni as she started for Italy against Argentina on Monday. Italy vs Argentina: Giulia Dragoni, 16-year-old 'Little Messi', makes debut at Women's World Cup | CNN

Morocco is the first North African and majority Arab nation to qualify for the Women’s World Cup. It’s hoping to pick up the baton its men’s team carried in Qatar. The Morocco Women’s Team Has Already Won - The New York Times

Players for two-time Women’s World Cup champion Germany will donate a percentage of their World Cup bonuses to grassroots girls soccer organizations. Germany players commit some of their FIFA Women's World Cup bonuses to grassroots programs | AP News

FIFA claims the tournament being co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand is on track to be the best attended in the competition’s history. Women's World Cup ticket sales top 1.5 million, on track for record | FOX Sports

The BBC has apologized for an “inappropriate” question one of its reporters asked the captain of the Morocco women’s national team. BBC apologizes for reporter's 'inappropriate' question to Morocco women's team captain | CNN

The USWNT started the Women’s World Cup with a win against Vietnam, with some of Vlatko Andonovski’s big calls working better than others. USWNT vs. Vietnam World Cup: Three things from USA win

The 2023 edition of the FIFA Women’s World Cup is a first of its kind. The Training Centre tournament page will host all FIFA’s technical coverage. Tournament Page: FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 - FIFA Training Centre

Eighteen of the 23-woman Philippines squad in New Zealand were born in America. But there is no doubt where their soccer loyalties lie. ‘We share blood’: The US-born players leading the Philippines’ World Cup charge | The Guardian

In the USWNT’s opening game, six of the 11 starters were World Cup rookies, including Naomi Girma, Trinity Rodman and Savannah DeMelo. The USWNT rookies who stood out to Vlatko Andonovski in opener

The 23-year-old Racing Louisville star jumped into the Golden Boot lead at the 2023 World Cup with her three goals against Panama. Ary Borges: Meet the player behind Brazil's World Cup hat trick

A run to the World Cup final would mean a 40-day stay in Australia and New Zealand. How do USWNT players occupy their minds during the downtime? How do USWNT players unwind during their World Cup stay? - ESPN

USWNT legend Carli Lloyd shares her thoughts on why her former team struggled to score against Vietnam, and how they can do better against The Netherlands. Carli Lloyd explains 'art of finishing,' where USWNT can improve | FOX Sports

Eighteen-year-old Colombian forward Linda Caicedo, who was diagnosed with ovarian cancer when she was just 15, is now one of the sport’s most electric goal scorers. How teenage phenom Linda Caicedo overcame ovarian cancer | My New Favorite Futbolista | NBC Sports - YouTube

MLS

The LA Galaxy’s Leagues Cup match with Club León has been pushed back one day to Wednesday night after the Mexican club had mechanical problems with its charter aircraft. LA Galaxy's Leagues Cup match with Club León rescheduled for Wednesday after plane problem | AP News

Megan McCormick is one of two female coaches in Major League Soccer. She has a unique story on her journey to becoming a soccer coach. Megan McCormick is coaching CITY SC's next generation of players | ksdk.com

That didn’t take long. Lionel Messi confirmed as Inter Miami CF captain | MLSSoccer.com

The San Jose Earthquakes have signed forward Cristian Espinoza to a new contract that keeps him as a Designated Player through the 2025 MLS season with an option for 2026, the club announced Monday. San Jose Earthquakes give Cristian Espinoza contract extension | MLSSoccer.com

The deal comes less than three weeks after the Canadian club acquired Opoku from LAFC for $1.75 million in GAM. CF Montréal sign Kwadwo Opoku to new contract | MLSSoccer.com

The tl;dr is that Chattanooga and Jacksonville are likely coming to Next Pro. Soccerwarz update: Is MLS Next Pro coming to a town near you? Why MLS is closing in on luring several high-profile independent clubs

Sources said MLS Season Pass is approaching 1 million subscribers, a number that includes season-ticket holders who are provided access as part of their purchase. In early June, those same sources had the MLS Season Pass subscriber base at 700,000, which league executives believe shows good growth, and they expect that number to balloon even further once Messi starts playing. Sports Media: MLS, Apple appear pleased with media deal so far

Atlanta’s Leagues Cup journey begins against none other than Tata Martino, Josef Martinez, and Lionel Messi. Inter Miami vs Atlanta United, 2023 Leagues Cup: Match Preview - Dirty South Soccer

USA

ESPN analyst Shaka Hislop said on Monday he was thankful for the support he received from friends and family and would be seeking medical advice from his doctor after collapsing on air ahead of an exhibition match at the Rose Bowl on Sunday night. ESPN's Hislop grateful for support after on-air collapse - ESPN

World

Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal are given permission to speak to Kylian Mbappe after making a world record £259m bid for the Paris St-Germain forward. Kylian Mbappe: Al-Hilal make £259m offer for PSG and France forward - BBC Sport

Former Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha joins Turkish side Galatasaray after leaving the Eagles at the end of his contract in June. Wilfried Zaha: Galatasaray sign former Crystal Palace forward - BBC Sport

