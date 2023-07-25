João Paulo: ‘I’m here to win’

TUKWILA, Wash. — As you might expect, the mood in the Seattle Sounders’ locker room following Saturday’s humbling 3-0 loss to Real Salt Lake was not good. While the Sounders have failed to get the result they wanted plenty of times this season, rarely have they been so thoroughly outplayed as they were in their Leagues Cup opener.

“We understand it was a bad game for us,” Sounders midfielder João Paulo said following Tuesday’s training session. “I watched the game that night and I thought we had a good sequence the first 15-20 minutes, but the last pass — we didn’t keep possession in the final third — that started to push us back and that created more possession for them. We got stuck in our own half.”

João Paulo noted that he felt the Sounders started the second half well, too, as he set up a good scoring chance when he found Raúl Ruidíaz streaking behind the RSL defense. But Marcelo Silva made a strong tackle to stop that chance from developing, and although the Sounders twice picked up loose balls on the play, they got hit on a counter-attack immediately after. RSL followed that up with another goal on their very next possession.

The mood seemed to have lightened by the time training resumed, but João Paulo acknowledged that something will have to change for the Sounders to get their season going back in the right direction.

“We’ve had a conversation the last few days,” he said. “It’s time to be more aggressive. There are little things that will determine if we win.

“Everybody in this club needs to be better and do more for the club. This is a constant learning for everyone. I’m open to improving and helping our teammates. My mentality doesn’t change. I’m here to win.”

After apologizing to Sounders fans for the performance immediately after the game, head coach Brian Schmetzer said the focus this week has been the need for players to stick together and he felt there are enough positives from the season to build on. He also maintained confidence in his players as they prepare for a must-win game against Monterrey on Sunday.

“We haven’t been in a good run of form, but I believe this team has too many senior experienced players to not pull us out,” he said. “Whether they pull us out against Monterrey or when the season starts up again, those senior players are going to lead. I have confidence in that.”

Stefan Frei played with dislocated finger

Goalkeepers are simply built different, it is often said. Stefan Frei provided another example of that over the weekend.

At some point in the match, Frei dislocated his pinkie. He apparently played through the injury and then he and goalkeeping coach Tommy Dutra basically just pushed it back into place after the game. Although he’s expected to play against Monterrey, he did miss Tuesday’s training session while seeing a hand specialist.

“It’s something where the doctor wants to make sure it slipped in okay,” Sounders head coach Brian Schmetzer explained.

Roldan update

The news was not as positive for Cristian Roldan, who came out at halftime of the loss to Real Salt Lake after complaining of concussion symptoms. Roldan apparently started feeling those symptoms after going up for a 5th-minute goal kick and catching a forearm at the base of his neck. Immediately after the collision, Roldan showed some discomfort but nothing that seemed alarming from a distance, but the symptoms only worsened as the match wore on.

This is Roldan’s second concussion of the season with the first costing him about two months of the season, neither of which were caused by blows to the head. He had been playing symptom-free for the past six weeks or so, but this is obviously concerning and he’s now seeing a specialist. How quickly the symptoms disappear will likely determine how long he’s out.

“We’re going to be cautious,” Schmetzer said. “We want to make sure his health and safety are first and foremost.”