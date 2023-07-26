Major Link Soccer: Spurs owner indicted for insider trading

Women’s World Cup

Now that every nation has played at least one match, it’s time to dig up some serious and not-so-serious observations for each one. 32 thoughts after the World Cup’s first round (and a bit) of matches | Squad Depth

Sounder at Heart’s own Jacob Cristobal digs into stews, soups, even food that’s gone into outer space. The national dishes of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup teams - All For XI

USWNT forward Alex Morgan said she and her international teammates need “a little more patience” in attack to reach their full potential at the Women’s World Cup. Morgan: USWNT wasn’t ‘clicking’ in Women’s World Cup opener - ESPN

Casey Phair has become the youngest player in World Cup history, entering South Korea’s match against Colombia at age 16 years, 26 days. South Korea’s Phair is youngest World Cup player ever | Pro Soccer Wire

Norway’s Women’s World Cup ambitions are in danger of unravelling amid frustration on the pitch and cracks in the dressing room. Women’s World Cup 2023: Caroline Graham Hansen shown ‘no respect’ - BBC Sport

New Zealand missed a golden opportunity to edge closer to the knockout stages of the Women’s World Cup as the Philippines upset them in Wellington. New Zealand 0-1 Philippines: World Cup debutants score ‘special’ victory to leave players in tears - BBC Sport

There is much discussion to be found about transgender athletes in sport. In Australia and New Zealand, one has been helping drive their country’s bid for World Cup glory. Quinn: The ‘ground-breaking’ first out transgender player at a Fifa World Cup - BBC Sport

The Copper Queens’ leading striker, who has played in Spain and is now in China, has come through a traumatic time with her country. Zambia’s Barbra Banda: ‘I was a pro boxer. I had no option but to go one way’ | The Guardian

Zambia’s news conference was ended early due to questions about an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct against coach Bruce Mwape. Zambia’s news conference cut short over allegation questions - ESPN

Indigenous Football Australia criticises FIFA over Legacy 23 plan and pushes for more investment to capitalise on the tournament ‘Egregious omission’: First Nations football groups call for World Cup legacy inclusion | The Guardian

Smith’s parents and one of her sisters are in New Zealand, and they got to watch her light up the U.S.’ first game with two goals and an assist. Sophia Smith’s parents Mollie and Kenny watch USWNT’ World Cup 2023 breakout star in New Zealand | Philadelphia Inquirer ($)

Nashville SC have their much-sought-after striker, announcing Tuesday they have signed Sam Surridge from EPL side Nottingham Forest as a Designated Player. Nashville SC acquire DP striker Sam Surridge from Nottingham Forest | MLSSoccer.com

Toronto FC star Federico Bernardeschi says he’s flattered by transfer talk but is committed to TFC – Waking The Red

Toronto FC announced on Tuesday that the club has loaned forward Ayo Akinola to San Jose for the remainder of the 2023 MLS season in exchange for a 2023 international roster slot. Toronto FC loan forward Ayo Akinola to San Jose Earthquakes | Toronto FC

The USMNT’s summer of soccer, which included trips to the Nations League and Gold Cup, is over. So who’s positioned themselves to feature in 2024? USMNT Big Board: Who’s primed for 2024 Copa America roster? - ESPN

Lewis is charged with providing inside information from companies in which he has invested “as a way to compensate his employees or shower gifts on his friends and lovers.” Tottenham owner Joe Lewis indicted in SDNY for insider trading - Cartilage Free Captain

It appears that Apple is out on the English Premier League. Apple Seemingly No Longer Interested in Premier League UK Rights; Company Wants International Reach for Sports Deals – The Streamable

Phil Murphy, the governor of New Jersey and a 2026 World Cup executive, would love the Premier League to bring competitive games to the US. World Cup executive feels Premier League could stage games in the US | The Guardian

The Premier League would discourage clubs from conducting business with Russian counterparts after Spartak Moscow’s offer for Tottenham defender Davinson Sánchez. Sánchez offer raises Premier League unease over business with Russian clubs | The Guardian

It’s this summer’s headline transfer saga, but after a world record bid, where will Kylian Mbappe end up? Kylian Mbappe transfer news: Will Frenchman move to Saudi Arabia or Real Madrid? - BBC Sport

Mbappe trained with other out-of-favour Paris Saint-Germain players on Tuesday and remains unconcerned about his ongoing standoff with the club about his future. Mbappé trains with reserve squad as PSG standoff continues - ESPN

Nottingham Forest have completed the signing of Sweden forward Anthony Elanga from Manchester United on a five-year deal. Anthony Elanga: Nottingham Forest sign Sweden forward from Man Utd - BBC Sport

United have privately ruled out making approaches for PSG’s Kylian Mbappe and Tottenham’s Harry Kane, and have narrowed in on other targets. Manchester United making progress in search for striker, says manager Erik ten Hag - BBC Sport

AZ Alkmaar have been fined £68,670 for the behavior of their fans at their European tie against West Ham in May. UEFA fines AZ Alkmaar for fan trouble at European tie with West Ham - BBC Sport

The League Two club’s Hollywood existence has taken them to LA and they see no reason why they cannot reach Premier League. ‘It’s mind-blowing’: with Wrexham in the US – next stop Manchester United | The Guardian

Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde will face no punishment over the alleged assault of Villarreal midfielder Álex Baena. Madrid’s Valverde to face no punishment for Baena assault - ESPN

The former Sheffield Wednesday and Nottingham Forest midfielder Chris Bart-Williams has died at the age of 49. Chris Bart-Williams: former Nottingham Forest midfielder dies aged 49 | The Guardian

One of the leading footballers of his generation who became Britain’s first £1m player when he joined Nottingham Forest in 1979. Trevor Francis obituary | The Guardian

