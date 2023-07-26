OL Reign exercise 2024 contract option for Veronica Latsko

OL Reign announced on Wednesday that it has exercised the contract option for forward Veronica Latsko, keeping her with the club through the 2024 season. The Pennsylvania native is in her sixth pro season after being selected 28th overall in the 2018 NWSL Draft by the Houston Dash.

“We’re excited to keep Veronica with the club for another year,” said OL Reign head coach Laura Harvey in a team release. “Since joining the club, she has played exceptionally well and we know we can always rely on her to put in a solid performance.”

Latsko first joined the Reign ahead of the 2022 season, having acquired her rights from Houston in exchange for a third-round draft pick and $30,000 in allocation money. She made 20 appearances for the Reign during the 2022 regular season and added seven more appearances in the 2022 Challenge Cup, scoring two goals in all competitions. Thus far in 2023, Latsko has made 12 regular-season appearances and scored four goals and two assists, matching her best-ever single season totals. She has also started all four 2023 Challenge Cup games to date.

“I’m really grateful to be staying in this environment and with this team for another season,” said Latsko. “Laura truly brings out the best of us and it’s so fun to play in front of our fans at Lumen. I look forward to growing with this club for another year!”