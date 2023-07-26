Stefan Cleveland will start in place of injured Stefan Frei

TUKWILA, Wash. — If the Seattle Sounders are to keep their Leagues Cup campaign alive, they’ll need to do with backup goalkeeper Stefan Cleveland.

After initially expressing optimism that Stefan Frei would be available on Sunday against Monterrey, Sounders head coach Brian Schmetzer had to backtrack a bit.

“The doctor will have to do a procedure to get it back into place properly,” Schmetzer told KJR on Tuesday evening. “He’ll miss the game on Sunday.”

During the same interview, Schmetzer expressed confidence in Cleveland, who has made four first-team starts across all competitions this year and has 24 MLS starts during his three seasons with the Sounders.

“He’ll be fine,” Schmetzer said. “He’s played a bunch of games for us, that’s not an issue.”

For his part, Cleveland seems to be relishing the opportunity for another start and says he treats each one as if it could be his last.

“It’s the same as always,” he said. “It’s a big game, an international game, but it’s the same attitude for every game. We prepare every week and plan to impose ourselves at Lumen.”

In his four previous starts this season, Cleveland has given up at least two goals in each game but has also been victimized by several rather unbelievable strikes. Cleveland has gone 2-2-0 in his starts this season.

“I think I’ve done well, done what the team asked,” Cleveland said. “Overall I don’t feel like there’s been much of a difference. I feel comfortable out there, I feel comfortable with the work we put in during the week and it translates on the field.”

The Sounders are coming off one of their worst performances of the season and see Monterrey as the kind of challenging opponent that could potentially be the spark to get their season turned around. Monterrey will face Real Salt Lake on Wednesday.

“They’ll be on shorter rest than we are,” Cleveland said. “If Salt Lake beats them, it’s do or die for both of us. Everyone wants to do well. It’s just about getting our confidence back.”