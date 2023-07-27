Major Link Soccer: USWNT draws Netherlands

World Cup

Republic of Ireland captain Katie McCabe says she is “heartbroken” after Canada recover from a goal down to knock her side out of the World Cup. Women's World Cup: Katie McCabe 'heartbroken' after Canada end Republic's tournament debut - BBC Sport

Haiti coach Nicolas Delepine on Thursday said their eye-opening performance against England at the Women’s World Cup will go to waste if they do not back it up when they meet China. Delepine said it was heartening, but would mean little unless they can perform to the same level against China in Adelaide on Friday. Haiti coach wants to see same passion against China at World Cup

The Philippines, with one homegrown player and 18 from the U.S., beat New Zealand at the Women’s World Cup on Tuesday. This is their remarkable story. Philippines stuns New Zealand for first-ever World Cup win. Its heroes? Californians

That was cagy and tricky and the USA have work to do to find their stride. 2023 Women’s World Cup - USA 1-1 Netherlands: The Stars and Stripes grind out a hard fought draw - Stars and Stripes FC

Horan gives U.S. tie with Netherlands in 2019 final rematch. United States 1-1 Netherlands (Jul 26, 2023) Game Analysis - ESPN

With the FIFA Women’s World Cup underway in Australia and New Zealand, an 18-year-old marquee Los Angeles talent partially developed through the MLS NEXT academy infrastructure could play a key part at the tournament. Alyssa Thompson breaks ground from MLS NEXT to the Women’s World Cup | MLSSoccer.com

MLS/USL

The city may break ground on a New Mexico United stadium at Balloon Fiesta Park as soon as this winter, Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller announced Tuesday. 'We're not giving up': Mayor hopes to break ground on New Mexico United stadium this winter | News | abqjournal.com

It looks set to beat out Cary, North Carolina. Report: Atlanta leading candidate to serve as new U.S. Soccer headquarters - Stars and Stripes FC

Barcelona midfielder Pedri told ESPN that he is open to playing in Major League Soccer following his spell at the LaLiga club. Pedri open to Major League Soccer move after Barcelona stint - ESPN

Inter Miami CF target Luis Suárez will remain at Grêmio at least until the end of the year, sources close to the player have told ESPN. Luis Suárez to stay at Grêmio despite Miami links - sources - ESPN

For years, the Philadelphia Union have been one of the most feared home teams in Major League Soccer. At Leagues Cup 2023, some Liga MX sides are discovering exactly why. Philadelphia cruise past second-straight Liga MX opponent to win Leagues Cup group | MLSSoccer.com

LAFC announced today they have acquired former Lommel SK midfielder, Filip Krastev, on loan through June 2024. The move helps add depth to the midfield. LAFC acquire midfielder Filip Krastev on loan - Angels on Parade

LAFC have brought back a fan favorite, announcing Wednesday the re-signing of veteran defender Eddie Segura for the 2024 MLS season with options through 2026. LAFC bring back defender Eddie Segura | MLSSoccer.com

World

Bayern Munich’s president confirmed on Wednesday that the club is aware of “initial talks” around a reported move for forward Sadio Mane to join Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr, where he could team up with Cristiano Ronaldo. Bayern Munich confirm Sadio Mané talks to join Al Nassr - ESPN

Tottenham accept a £12.9m bid for Davinson Sanchez from Spartak Moscow, but the defender is reluctant to join the Russian side. Davinson Sanchez: Tottenham accept offer from Spartak Moscow but defender reluctant to leave - BBC Sport

American fans flocked to see League Two’s Hollywood club face Premier League giants Chelsea and Manchester United. 'Wrexham fever' hits the United States on League Two club's pre-season tour - BBC Sport

Al-Hilal’s £259m offer is just diplomacy between states disguised as transfer gossip. No wonder he’s not keen ... Kylian Mbappé to Saudi talks show football is now poker for world’s richest | Kylian Mbappé | The Guardian

Tottenham have sought to make it plain that Joe Lewis is no longer the owner of the club after he was bailed having pleaded not guilty to insider trading charges. Tottenham distance themselves from Joe Lewis after insider trading charges | Tottenham Hotspur | The Guardian

Kylian Mbappé has refused to meet officials from Al Hilal to discuss a transfer to the Saudi Arabian club, it has been reported. Kylian Mbappé refuses to meet Al Hilal officials for talks on Saudi transfer | Kylian Mbappé | The Guardian

What’s on TV?

10:30 AM - Basel vs Tobol - UEFA Europa Conference League - Paramount+

11:00 AM - Beşiktaş vs Tirana - UEFA Europa Conference League - Paramount+

5:00 PM - Argentina vs South Africa - World Cup - FS1, Universo

5:00 PM - Guadalajara vs Cincinnati - Leagues Cup - MLS Season Pass on AppleTV

5:30 PM - Minnesota United vs Chicago Fire - Leagues Cup - MLS Season Pass on AppleTV

5:30 PM - Nashville SC vs Toluca - Leagues Cup - MLS Season Pass on AppleTV

7:00 PM - América vs St. Louis City - Leagues Cup - FS1, TUDN, UniMas, MLS Season Pass on AppleTV

7:30 PM - Juventus vs Milan - International Friendly - ESPN+

7:30 PM - San Diego Loyal vs Borussia Dortmund - International Friendly - ESPN2, ESPN Deportes

1:30 AM (Fri) - England vs Denmark - World Cup - FS1, Telemundo

4:00 AM (Fri) - China vs Haiti - World Cup - FS1, Universo