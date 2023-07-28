Major Link Soccer: Ballard FC onto the quarters

Will Messi signing in Miami create a simpler roster rule system? Possibly. MLS owners are discussing it.

With Messi in the U.S. and World Cup to follow, MLS owners debate roster rule changes - The Athletic ($)

The league's complicated regulations restrict owners' flexibility in spending, but Messi's presence is sparking a conversation about change.

There’s a ton of detail and wonderful stories being told in the Women’s World Cup. Focus on them now and remember them in the weeks and months after these athletes are featured everywhere.

World Cup

Player’s perspective: Key factors behind the USWNT’s draw with the Netherlands at the World Cup

A current U.S. pro shares her thoughts on the United States’ latest World Cup match.

Philippines stuns New Zealand for first-ever World Cup win. Its heroes? Californians

The Philippines, with one homegrown player and 18 from the U.S., beat New Zealand at the Women's World Cup on Tuesday. This is their remarkable story.

Haiti abuse allegations expose FIFA's struggle to protect women's soccer players - The Washington Post

The global soccer power has poured millions into women’s soccer. But abuse accusations in Haiti and elsewhere have exposed FIFA’s struggle to protect alleged victims.

The Drum | Powerful Storytelling In Women’s Sport Won’t End With The World Cup

Clickon’s Cristina Thompson tells the story of a renaissance in powerful storytelling around women’s sport, including some of the agency’s own work with activewear brand Under Armour.

Former USWNT staffer Dawn Scott on menstruation at the Women’s World Cup - Sports Illustrated

After creating a successful period monitoring program with the USWNT in 2018, the performance coach has brought her expertise to the NWSL.

USWNT's World Cup base camp: How champs feel at home away from home - ESPN

For the first time in Women's World Cup history, FIFA established base camps -- an individual hotel and training site -- for each of the 32 teams. Here's how the USWNT camp evolved and how the players are enjoying it.

Carli Lloyd points out 'worrying' USWNT trend under Vlatko Andonovski

The U.S. women's national team needs to finish its chances to make a deep run, the World Cup champion and Fox Sports analyst said.

Six breakout players to watch at 2023 Women's World Cup

From the USWNT's Sophia Smith to Colombia's Linda Caicedo, these top performers are the ones to watch at the 2023 Women's World Cup.

Laura Harvey: Megan Rapinoe could take over World Cup - JWS

Harvey, who coaches Rapinoe on OL Reign, expects the 38-year-old to step up for the USWNT "in the biggest moment, when it truly matters."

‘Stairway to heaven’: inside England’s inspirational World Cup training base | England women's football team | The Guardian

State of the art facilities, a coffee printer and supportive messages in Terrigal aim to galvanise Lionesses

Keira Walsh keen to attract attention in pulling England’s World Cup strings | Women's World Cup 2023 | The Guardian

Pivotal midfielder is happy to leave Denmark’s players exposed on Friday if they try to restrict the space available to her

USWNT coach: Rose Lavelle could play 90 minutes next game

Rose Lavelle made a big difference in the USWNT's 1-1 draw with the Netherlands and continues to ramp up minutes from her injury.

England's injury troubles mount in win vs. Denmark: World Cup digest - Just Women's Sports

Keira Walsh exited England's 1-0 win against Denmark on a stretcher. Plus, Argentina comes back from a two-goal deficit to tie South Africa.

Asisat Oshoala: Meet the Nigeria star behind the Brandi Chastain celly

Asisat Oshoala came off the bench to deliver a big goal in Nigeria's upset of Australia and channeled Brandi Chastain's iconic moment.

USWNT on the World Cup: Midge Purce questions lack of substitutions

What are U.S. women's national team members past and present saying about the 2023 World Cup? Just Women's Sports is keeping track.

Where Vlatko Andonovski went wrong in USWNT-Netherlands draw

Vlatko Andonovski and the USWNT looked unprepared for the Netherlands' style of play in a 1-1 draw at the 2023 World Cup.

Australia at risk of World Cup exit with Sam Kerr sidelined

Nigeria's 3-2 win put the host country on the brink. Also, Lindsey Horan and Danielle van de Donk made nice after the USWNT-Netherlands draw.

USWNT suits: Everything to know about Nike's Women's World Cup pre-game threads from designer Martine Rose - CBSSports.com

"I want women to feel powerful in their suits like men do"

The XI

Puget Sound soccer

Playoff Preview: Ballard FC Heads to Flint for Next Rounds of USL2 Playoffs - Ballard FC

Top USL2 Playoff Performers presented by The Soccer Syndicate

Ballard has two on the list

Pac-12 appears to be on borrowed time after Colorado bolts for Big 12 | The Seattle Times

Men's soccer remains at 6 teams. Women's soccer is at 9.

Opinion: Soccer program is making dreams come true | Opinion | yakimaherald.com

Today is a day for dreams.

Seattle police find U-Haul with stolen soccer equipment just in time for youth camp – KIRO 7 News Seattle

What to watch this weekend

Friday

12:00 pm PT — Ballard FC vs Ventura County Fusion in the USL 2 quarterfinals. Watch on GoBallardFC.com

7:00 pm PT — OL Reign vs San Diego Wave in the NWSL Challenge Cup at Lumen Field and on Paramount+. Reign are undefeated in the Challenge Cup at 3-0-1, +6. Read the preview.

Saturday

12:30 am PT — Sweden vs Italy in the Women’s World Cup on FS1, Telemundo, Peacock and other streaming platforms

3:00 am PT — France vs Brazil in the Women’s World Cup on FOX, Telemundo, Peacock and other streaming platforms

5:30 am PT — Panama vs Jamaica in the Women’s World Cup on FOX, Telemundo, Peacock and other streaming platforms

4:00 pm PT — Cruz Azul vs Atlanta United in the Leagues Cup on Univision, TUDN, and Apple TV

5:30 pm PT — Pumas UNAM vs DC United in the Leagues Cup on Univision, TUDN, and Apple TV

7:00 pm PT — Angel City FC vs Portland Thorns in the NWSL Challenge Cup on Paramount+. This is the other half the Reign bracket

9:30 pm PT — Korea Republic vs Morocco in the Women’s World Cup on FOX, Universo, Peacock and other streaming platforms

Sunday

12:00 am PT — Switzerland vs New Zealand in the Women’s World Cup on FOX, Telemundo, Peacock and other streaming platforms

12:00 am PT — Norway vs Philippines in the Women’s World Cup on FS1, Universo, Peacock and other streaming platforms

2:30 am PT — Germany vs Colombia in the Women’s World Cup on FS1, Telemundo, Peacock and other streaming platforms

12:00 pm PT — Tacoma Defiance vs Whitecaps II in MLS Next Pro at Starfire and on MLSNextPro.com

6:00 pm PT — CF Monterrey Rayados vs Seattle Sounders FC in the Leagues Cup on FS1 and Apple TV

7:00 pm PT — winner of Ballard FC v. Ventura County Fusion in the USL 2 semis