Sounders see Monterrey match as ‘double opportunity’

TUKWILA, Wash. — The Seattle Sounders are well aware that they have their work cut out for them if they are to advance in Leagues Cup play. To do that, they’ll need to beat Liga MX’s CF Monterrey by at least three goals on Sunday at Lumen Field.

While the odds are very clearly against the Sounders pulling this off, they are approaching it as a sort of “double opportunity.”

“The players know the situation we’re in and games like this provide an opportunity to not only advance in the tournament but for momentum, for confidence,” Sounders right back Alex Roldan told reporters following Friday’s training session. “If we go out there and do what we need to do, do what the coaches are asking of us and are able to advance, it does a lot for us. We’re looking at it as a double opportunity to not only advance in the tournament but to create a momentum shift in our season that we’re in need of.”

Roldan said the Sounders will come into the match knowing that they’ll need to be focused on attacking, while understanding that they can’t really afford to give up anything. Monterrey were absolutely lethal on the counter-attack in their 3-0 win over RSL on Wednesday.

“It’s just relying on our principals,” he said. “We have to be aggressive, there’s no time for waiting. The back line and our two sixes have to be aware that if we throw numbers forward we’re going to be supportive and have some balance to defend the counter.”

Cristian Roldan update

Cristian Roldan will not play on Sunday after entering concussion protocol this week. It’s the second time this season that he’ll miss games due to a concussion, but his previous experience seems to be helping him deal with the mental side of this absence.

“He said he’s in a better place,” Alex Roldan said about his brother. “We’re hoping he comes back sooner than later because we miss him.”