After a three-week break, OL Reign resumed their NWSL Challenge Cup campaign, hosting San Diego Wave FC on Friday night at Lumen Field. With both squads having key international players away at the FIFA Women’s World Cup, depth was tested, and OL Reign had the quality once again as they made it a Challenge Cup sweep of San Diego Wave FC with a 1-0 victory, to go along with their NWSL regular season sweep. OL Reign’s lone goal was from a converted penalty by Bethany Balcer in the 71st minute, which Ryanne Brown won.

WHAT WORKED: FLOAT LIKE A BUTTERFLY, STING LIKE BOATS

We already had a scenario earlier in the season where defender Sofia Huerta took and converted a penalty for OL Reign because the usual takers weren’t available. So in the scenario in which defender Ryanne Brown was brought down in the box to win a penalty, it was Balcer who stepped up to the spot. And just like her nickname, BB-8 just kept it rolling with her goal-scoring ways.

.@bethanybalcer with a BEAUTY (and the boxing celly to boot) pic.twitter.com/hTby5AccMk — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) July 29, 2023

And of the goal celebration, boxing with the corner flag, Balcer said, “I literally thought of it today. I’ve got to plan them sometimes and my boyfriend bet me that I wouldn’t do it and it gave me all the more reason to go out there and do it.”

The goal is Balcer’s first in the NWSL Challenge Cup and sixth in all competitions to date, putting her as co-leader on the team with forward Jordyn Huitema.

WHAT WORKED: CLAUDIA DICKEY

When it comes to NWSL Challenge Cup matches, backup goalkeepers Claudia Dickey and Laurel Ivory have split the duties while regular starter Phallon Tullis-Joyce earns some much deserved rest. Over the course of the cup campaign, OL Reign head coach Laura Harvey has emphasized that these are the matches Dickey and Ivory would get because they need minutes, as do other players who normally wouldn’t be on the first-choice starting eleven.

Dickey was solid on Friday night, registering three saves, in addition to plucking several crosses into the box. After the match, Dickey gave all the credit to the defense in front of her. “They did their job so I could do mine and it made it a lot easier for me than I thought it was going to be, basically,” Dickey said. With the clean sheet on Friday night, Dickey has three in this NWSL Challenge Cup campaign, making her co-leader with Racing Louisville goalkeeper Katie Lund.

WHAT DIDN’T WORK: SOME RUST

You could have anticipated that the Reign would look a little rusty coming off a three-week break, during which the players, coaches, and staff were completely unplugged from soccer for a bit. As such, the first game back had a lot of feeling out process and that little bit of quality was missing at times. The second half saw some of that sharpness return to the side.

“I thought we were professional again tonight.”

In her opening remarks after the match, OL Reign head coach Laura Harvey reiterated the club’s approach of rewarding depth players with minutes and asking them to rise to the occasion in the NWSL Challenge Cup.

“The whole journey of the Challenge Cup has been — we’ve managed it very purposely. I think we’ve made sure that players who we want to get minutes have got minutes, we’ve tried to utilize as many players as we can, and I think in this period where we have a lot of players missing — that’s either in the World Cup or through not being available — it’s meant that we could continue that sort of trend of showing up and putting in some good performances,” said Harvey. “I didn’t think tonight was our best performance, but I do think the one thing that I’ve been really proud of the group throughout the process is how professional we’ve been every game and how professional we’ve been in our performances and I thought we were professional again tonight.”

“I think she’s someone that has taken on a bigger role”

Balcer wore the captain’s armband tonight and Harvey acknowledged the gravity of what it means — especially with regards to the immediate future of the club in terms of who will be the next core group of players to lead in the way that Reign Originals Lauren Barnes, Jess Fishlock, and Megan Rapinoe have for a decade. With Rapinoe retiring after this season, the tough-to-accept reality is the Reign Originals are not going to be here forever. Harvey spoke about that bigger picture and where Balcer fits as a future leader of the club.

“We’ve got this group, and probably Boats sits in that group, that have been around a little bit; they’re still young but they’ve got experience and they’re surrounded by veterans who they know will lead for them when they need them, but also, we need them to lead at times, too. And we don’t just want to keep turning to Pinoe because there’s going to be a day she’s not here anymore, and an armband can help someone step up. But there’s also other areas where I think just the pride in which she has playing for this club, I think she’s someone that has taken on a bigger role over the last couple of years since I’ve been back. I think she deserves an opportunity to have a little bit more responsibility, and she took it on her shoulders tonight and obviously took on the responsibility of taking the penalty, too, which is great.”

As the headline says, the win means OL Reign have won the West division in the NWSL Challenge Cup, punching a ticket to the NWSL Challenge Cup Playoffs as a top-3 seed. OL Reign will conclude their NWSL Challenge Cup group stage next weekend, hosting Cascadia rivals, Portland Thorns FC. A result in that game could secure a top-2 seed and the opportunity to host a Challenge Cup semifinal game in September. The match is scheduled for Sunday, August 6 with a 3 PM kickoff. US viewers can watch the match on Paramount+, while international viewers can watch on NWSLSoccer.com.