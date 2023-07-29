Ballard FC wins USL 2 Western Conference, advances to National Semifinals

In just their second year of existence, Ballard FC have won the USL League 2 Western Conference and are now one step away from the National Final after beating Ventura County Fusion 4-3 in extra time on Friday.

Unlike many of their 12 wins this year — nine of which have come by multiple goals — Ballard FC had to overcome a late deficit to pull out the victory. The comeback started in the 82nd minute when Stas Korzeniowski pulled a goal back. But it looked like the comeback might fall short until a Ventura County defender was called for a handball in the box as the game went into stoppage time. Korzeniowski converted from the spot to send the game into extra time.

Korzeniowski completed his hat trick with a goal in the 3rd minute of extra time and Charlie Gaffney added another in the 103rd minute. Before the first half of stoppage time was over, however, Fusion scored the cut the deficit to 4-3. The Ballard defense held strong, though, at one point even clearing a goal-bound shot off the line.

Ballard now faces Flint City Bucks on Sunday at 4 PM with a spot in the National Final on the line.