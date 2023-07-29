Sounders v. Monterrey Rayados, Leagues Cup: Three Questions

Seattle Sounders are in a deep hole. Starting off the Leagues Cup with a three-nil loss was poor enough. Then, out of their own control, they saw Monterrey head to Sandy, Utah and destroy Real Salt Lake. The mini-groups of just three teams put Brian Schmetzer’s team in a situation where they must win by three or more goals.

In 2023 only three results so far were of 3+ goals, but Brian Schmetzer has 34 wins of that caliber in his time as MLS Sounders manager, several of those at home against international competition.

This current version of Monterrey is a bit more difficult than those past teams. They are number 1 in Concacaf. Rayados only lost three games in the spring season. In international play they are dominant, winning versions of the Concacaf Champions League five times, placing third at the Club World Cup twice.

And that team that just beat RSL? It wasn’t at full strength.

For Rayados 90, Eduardo answers Three Questions.

SaH: After Monterrey’s big win and coming to Seattle on short rest will there be quite a bit of rotation in the XI?

R90: There could be rotation with regular starters coming into the starting XI. Monterrey didn’t have three Mexican internationals: Jesús Gallardo, Luis Romo, and Víctor Guzmán. The trio didn’t begin the game against Real Salt Lake as new manager Fernando Ortiz slowly integrated all three back into the squad after returning from the Gold Cup. Romo and Gallardo saw minutes as substitutes, so they’ll likely get back into the starting XI. As for Guzmán, he’s the regular starting right centerback, so this is where Ortiz will have a challenging decision to make. Stefan Medina usually plays right back but can slide into central defense and Erick Aguirre had an assist in the game against RSL. Then there’s the arrival of Sergio Canales from Real Betis. There’s conflicting information about whether he will play because of registration for Leagues Cup group stage. However, should he play, he will likely come into the contest as a substitute after having his first practice with the team Friday.

SaH: Monterrey is in a Leagues Cup group with two teams it has faced before. Do the fans like getting a bit more familiar with specific MLS sides?

R90: I think fans, from what I see, like playing against MLS teams in general. Liga MX and Monterrey, more specifically, get up for dominating Concacaf competition, especially after the latest ranking from the federation put the club at No. 1, so there’s motivation to want to see the team show why they have that spot.

SaH: With the Sounders needing a three-goal win, how does Monterrey approach a match that could be a pacey affair? Are there regular players who prefer to play slower possession affairs?

R90: Monterrey is breaking in a new manager in Ortiz, who is four games into his reign, so it’s hard to say. Nonetheless, Rayados will push an offensive style. The squad has scored six games in their last two games, both being on the road. Despite having more possession and total shots, RSL didn’t take advantage of their scoring chances. Monterrey had eight total, and three were put in the back of the net. So whatever scoring chances Seattle gets in the contest, they have to be more clinical in their finishing, or Monterrey will make them pay.

