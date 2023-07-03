Major Link Soccer: Elyse Bennett, baby!

The Seattle Sounders finally won again and kept another clean sheet in the process as they beat the Houston Dynamo 1-0. OL Reign came back in dramatic fashion to secure a draw against Racing Louisville thanks to goals from Veronica Latsko and Elyse Bennett. LAFC lost, and Greg Vanney had another fit about a referee decision in MLS. With the imminent arrival of the World Cup, plenty of attention is being given to the many ways in which the structures of the sport itself have failed the women’s game while continuing to pour more and more money into men’s football. Speaking of which, the transfer spend in the men’s game just keeps climbing.

Seattle

OL Reign scored two goals in the final 10 minutes of the match to rescue a point in a 2-2 draw against Racing Louisville to kick off a busy day in the National Women’s Soccer League. Reign scores twice in final 10 minutes to draw with Racing Louisville | AP News

The Sounders claimed all three points against the Dynamo thanks to an Albert Rusnák goal and another strong performance from Stefan Frei and the defense. Seattle Sounders snap home skid after tactical adjustment leads to Albert Rusnák winner | Seattle Sounders

Elyse Bennett just keeps finding a way to get on the score sheet, as her late game-tying goal salvaged a point for the Reign on Saturday. Match Recap: OL Reign Goes Undefeated in Three-Game Week with Draw Against Louisville — OL Reign

MLS/Domestic men’s soccer

Currently playing in Hayward, the soccer team has its eyes on a site in East Oakland. Where will the Oakland Roots play next year?

A few former Defiance will be on national TV. USL Championship announces national television doubleheader on ESPN2

Leo Messi is going to get an outrageous sum by league standards to join Inter Miami, but the figure’s a little less absurd when compared to the highest-paid players in the US’s higher paying professional leagues. Messi’s Inter Miami salary will be $50-60 million per year

Several teams got seriously spanked this weekend, but LAFC losing 2-0 to FC Dallas feels particularly satisfying. Your Sunday Kickoff: Big wins for Minnesota & Sporting KC, Cincy finally drop points at home | MLSSoccer.com

Greg Vanney is the most reliable manager in the league if what you want is someone who will complain about the referees after poor results. Vanney: LA Galaxy deserved a late PK in Cali Clásico | MLSSoccer.com

NWSL/Women’s soccer

Ella Toone believes England’s players will embrace the pressure of travelling to the Women’s World Cup “with a target on their backs” after their triumph at Euro 2022. England will enjoy having a target on their backs at World Cup, says Toone | England women's football team | The Guardian

Lieke Martens says the Netherlands have their sights set on winning a first Women’s World Cup and can now handle the expectation. Lieke Martens insists Netherlands ‘are back’ and can win Women’s World Cup | Netherlands women's football team | The Guardian

The Matildas goalkeeper on reconnecting with her Indigenous roots, talking about issues that are important to her and capping a wild year at a fifth World Cup. Lydia Williams: ‘People put athletes on pedestals sometimes … but we’re just humans’ | Women's World Cup 2023 | The Guardian

As the game has grown so has understanding of the effects of menstruation on elite athletes even if there is still a way to go for sports science. ‘Monumental change’: football tackles the impact of periods on performance | Women's football | The Guardian

The popularity of women’s soccer is on the rise. So why are there still world-ranked teams like Canada and Jamaica that are badly under-funded? Woeful funding for women's soccer around the world is a disgrace | CBC Sports

The Orlando Pride went on the road and took all three points against the Washington Spirit thanks to a brace from Julie Doyle. Orlando Pride vs. Washington Spirit: Final Score 3-0 as Pride Dominate the Spirit On the Road – The Mane Land

Press participated in a panel to promote gender equity, speaking about the push for equality and the importance of club soccer for young women. Christen Press’ influence reaches beyond soccer | The Sporting Tribune

The Washington Spirit held its largest-ever Pride Night in June 2023. Supporters, staff, and Anna Heilferty discuss what it means. Inside the Washington Spirit’s unprecedented Pride Night

USA

Jesus Ferreira’s hat trick helped to propel the USMNT to a top-place finish in their group as they steamrolled Trinidad & Tobago. USMNT wins Gold Cup group after crushing Trinidad & Tobago

Christian Pulisic is going to be on the move this Summer, and a new contender has entered the chat after a bid from Lyon. Lyon blow AC Milan out of the water with €25m bid for Christian Pulisic - We Ain't Got No History

Global men’s soccer

A scuffle broke out between Qatar and Honduras after the conclusion of their CONCACAF Gold Cup match. A scuffle breaks out between Qatar and Honduras after the conclusion of their CONCACAF Gold Cup match | FOX Sports

The midfield was a clear area of concern for Liverpool last season, so it’s worth looking at where things stand after two significant signings. Assessing Liverpool’s Midfield After Szoboszlai Signing - The Liverpool Offside

Putting some actual statistics to how badly Premier League teams were impacted by injuries in a particularly grueling season. Premier League injuries 2022-23: Chelsea lost most days, Manchester City the least - The Athletic

With a potential bankruptcy filing on the horizon and the men’s national team on the verge of elimination in the Gold Cup group stage, things aren’t going so well for Canada Soccer. Canada face Gold Cup peril after scoreless draw vs. Guatemala | MLSSoccer.com

Manchester’s Mason Mount saga is seemingly sorted. Manchester United reportedly reach agreement with Chelsea to sign Mason Mount - The Busby Babe

What’s on TV today?

4:00 PM - Newell’s Old Boys vs. Gimnasia La Plata (Primera División) - Paramount+

4:30 PM - Loudoun United vs. Hartford Athletic (USL Championship) - ESPN+

7:00 PM - Leon vs. Guadalajara (Liga MX) - TUDN USA