Postgame Pontifications: Sweet relief

SEATTLE — The sense of relief was impossible to miss. As soon as Albert Rusnák’s shot from about six yards out hit the back of the net, Léo Chú let out a primal scream, turned immediately to the Brougham End and began pumping his arms in celebration. Rusnák then embraced him in a hug, an acknowledgment of the inch-perfect pass that had been put on a platter.

Soon, they were mobbed by their teammates as Lumen Field collectively let out the type of roar usually reserved for championship-winning strikes.

The celebration wasn’t just about a well-executed and vital goal, it was more the release of frustration that has been building over the last month. The Sounders last scored a goal at Lumen Field on May 27 — over a month ago — and watched their home goalless drought extend beyond 400 minutes, their longest since 2009. To their credit, the Sounders had only conceded one goal in that time and had at least managed to claim two ties in three matches, but all those dropped points were starting to have a cumulative effect.

“It was weighing on the whole team,” Rusnák said, when asked about the scoring drought.

Satisfying as that goal was, however, it did not quite deliver the lasting impact Sounders head coach Brian Schmetzer had predicted. It has now been more than three months since the Sounders last scored more than one goal in consecutive games. For almost as long, various players and coaches have predicted that if they can just have one standout performance, goals will start to flow again.

At halftime against the Dynamo, Schmetzer made a similar prediction. The Sounders had nearly connected on two particularly good chances, including one that was a near replica of the goal they actually scored when Chú hit a cutback to Rusnák, only for a defender to intervene at the last moment.

But even while playing a man up and generating a couple more quality chances, the Sounders couldn’t find the insurance goal they so badly wanted.

“It’s not enough,” Schmetzer said. We need more. ... We’ll keep working at it.”

For now, that work will likely be out of a similar formation. Although Schmetzer had hinted at the possibility of potentially moving to a two-forward set earlier this week, he re-asserted that he feels as though the game model is mostly working. The one tweak we might see in the short term is a bit more interchange between Nicolás Lodeiro and Rusnák, who had swapped positions just before the goal and traded places on the field consistently throughout the match.

Thanks to the mediocre performances across the Western Conference, that still might be enough for the Sounders to stay in the race for the top spot. For all their struggles in front of goal, the Sounders are still just three points out of first, albeit having played at least one more game than most other contenders. That’s thanks to a defense that continues to rack up shutouts at a record-breaking pace. This was the Sounders’ 11th shutout of the season — nine of them at home — and they’ve only conceded five goals in 12 home games.

But it’s also looking increasingly likely that this team will only go as far as the defense can carry them.

It now seems almost naive to expect the Sounders to suddenly start putting together comprehensive offensive performances on a consistent basis — at least not until some of their Gold Cup reinforcements arrive. While they’re still generating a fair number of chances, they do seem to have become extremely reliant on feeding Chú passes into the left channel and hoping he can pick out a runner. It’s not the worst recipe for goal-scoring but it’s working from a very limited menu.

When it works, though, it can still be sublime.