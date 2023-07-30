Sounders vs. Monterrey, live stream: Game time, TV schedule and lineups

Thanks to their dismal performance against Real Salt Lake, the Seattle Sounders certainly have their work cut out for them if they want to advance in Leagues Cup play. Not only do the Sounders need to beat CF Monterrey tonight, but they’ll need to do it by at least three goals. That’s because Monterrey scored their own 3-0 win over RSL on Wednesday.

To raise the challenge level, the Sounders will also be missing presumed starters Cristian Roldan (concussion) and Stefan Frei (finger). Still, the Sounders should be able to field something reasonably close to a first-choice lineup, even if it’s not exactly the ideal one. Jordan Morris should get his first Sounders start since May 27 and we’re likely to see the return of Nicolás Lodeiro to the starting lineup.

It’s entirely possible that Monterrey could rotate their lineup some, as they have quite a bit of room for error and will be playing on short rest. The only scenarios that would see them eliminated involve losing by more than three goals or losing by exactly three goals while picking up a bunch of cards.

Notes

The Sounders need to win by three goals to have any chance of advancement, but if they win 3-0 that means advancement from the group stage will be decided by “fair-play” points. The Sounders currently lead in that category.

The Sounders are 5-0-0 at home in competitive matches against Liga MX opponents under Brian Schmetzer. That includes 3-0 wins over their last two Liga MX opponents.

Monterrey has not lost a match by three goals or more since falling 5-2 to Pachuca in the second leg of the Apertura playoffs in October.

Monterrey made transfer news the other day when they announced the signing of 32-year-old Spanish midfielder Sergio Canales, who has 49 goals and 49 assists in 387 La Liga appearances. Monterrey reportedly paid a $10M transfer fee for Canales.

Absences: Injury, international duty and suspension

Seattle

OUT: Cristian Roldan (concussion), Stefan Frei (finger)

Monterrey

Officials

How to Watch

Match date/kickoff time: Sunday, 6:09 PM

Venue: Lumen Field, Seattle

Global Streaming English: MLS Season Pass (Tony Husband & Ross Smith)

Global Streaming Spanish: MLS Season Pass (Jorge Perez Navarro & Marcelo Balboa)

English TV: FS1

Spanish TV: UniMas

Local Radio: 93.3 KJR-FM Seattle, iHeartMedia (Danny Jackson & Steve Zakuani)

Local Spanish Radio: El Rey 1360 AM (Rodriguez, Maqueda, Tapia)

Is this game available to stream for free? Yes

Will Sounders radio be available as an alternate feed? Yes

Lineups

