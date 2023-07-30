Sounders vs. Monterrey, recap: Limping out of Leagues Cup

The Seattle Sounders fell 4-2 against Monterrey at Lumen Field on Sunday night. The loss means that Seattle ends their participation in this edition of the Leagues Cup after two frustrating losses, and they’ll now have three weeks before they return to MLS action.

The Sounders got off to a roaring start, opening the scoring with a gorgeous free kick from Nico Lodeiro in the second minute, then adding to that lead in the sixth with Jordan Morris heading home a cross from Léo Chú. Seattle pushed to extend their lead and play their way into the next round of the Leagues Cup, but Monterrey’s influence in the game started growing. German Berterame got the Rayados in the game in the 31st minute, putting away the rebound from his own shot, then tied the score in stoppage time on a penalty kick after Albert Rusnák was judged to have committed a foul in the area.

From the second half kick-off, the collapse only accelerated. Less than three minutes after entering the field, half-time substitute Jordi Cortizo capped off a pretty straightforward drive through Seattle’s end of the field with a well-taken goal to give Monterrey the lead. The Sounders did keep pushing for another goal of their own, but shortly after a dangerous look for Morris fizzled out German Berterame was at the other end of the field finishing his hat trick as he put the final touch on a play that saw Obed Vargas left defending a breakaway on his own. There were other chances, but after their opening burst the Sounders were simply never truly in this one.

Key moments

2’ — Nico Lodeiro! The Sounders take an early lead as Lodeiro buries a free kick in the top corner after Raúl Ruidíaz draws a foul at the top of the box! 1-0 Sounders

6’ — That’s two! Léo Chú and Jordan Morris revive their connection, as Chu lofts a cross in for Morris to head home at the back post. 2-0

31’ — Monterrey get one back. German Berterame gets an open look from inside the area and Cleveland makes a save, but Berterame puts away the rebound easily. 2-1

38’ — Another good push forward from Seattle as Chú carries the ball down the left with runners in support, but he opts for a shot that doesn’t trouble the ‘keeper.

41’ — Monterrey continue to push for an equalizer, forcing Cleveland into a diving save on a shot from outside the box.

45’ — Albert Rusnak is called for a foul in the area, and Monterrey are awarded a penalty. Berterame steps up to the spot and levels the game in first-half stoppage time. 2-2

48’ — Substitute Jordi Cortizo rips a shot into the net to give Monterrey a lead after several Sounders tried and failed to win the ball in the lead-up. 3-2 Monterrey

61’ — Jordan Morris looks to be in on goal, but before he can get a shot off the ball is slide tackled away in the Monterrey area.

63’ — Monterrey get their fourth. Obed Vargas is left all alone defending a breakaway, and he and Cleveland both get beat by a chip that Berterame puts away for his third. 4-2

74’ — Héber nearly pulls one back, getting the slightest touch on a cross from Ruidíaz, but as the effort curls the GK gets a finger to it and pushes the ball beyond his goal post.

85’ — Solid work down the left from Lodeiro and Obed Vargas sets up a look for Ruidíaz from the top of the box, but his smashed shot buzzes just wide of the post.

90’ — Ruidíaz gets another golden chance to score, picking off a wayward pass from the GK, but his effort smashes off of the post after beating the ‘keeper and a defender.

Quick thoughts

Losing control: There are caveats, to be sure, where this game is concerned. Monterrey are almost certainly the best team that the Sounders have played since the Club World Cup, especially with their team so close to full strength. It’s in a weird tournament that no one’s really sure how seriously to take it. But for a few minutes, it looked like the team we saw at the start of this season might be back. They were up 2-0 inside 10 minutes, and there was reason to think they’d be able to add to that. They were creating chances and for the most part holding possession, but Monterrey looked dangerous on every trip down the field and poor decision-making and some sloppy play allowed them to capitalize on their opportunities and a two-goal lead evaporated. It’s great to see the attack return to Lumen Field, but the defense has been falling apart — or at least threatening to — all too often over the last few months.

Striker struggles: I love Raúl Ruidíaz. I want to be clear about that upfront. The way he plays when he’s on his game is incredibly fun, his vibes are incredible, and he just seems like a really sweet guy who loves his kids, playing soccer, and getting his teeth whitened. But something seems to have gone very wrong for him this year. He’s struggled to consistently get on the field, and once he’s on it he’s still struggled to put the ball in the back of the net. Tonight marked the seventh game he’s played without scoring since he notched his third and fourth goals of the season against Charlotte. Héber has been similarly snake-bitten, having gone over two months since his last goal contribution and not having scored himself since his goals in back-to-back games to open the season. It may be time to give Jordan Morris another run up top, at least until someone else starts scoring.

A necessary break: The Sounders won’t play another competitive game for three weeks, next facing Atlanta at home on August 20. There’s a high likelihood that the team comes into that match with a bit of rust, but at this point, that doesn’t seem any worse than how they look right now. Whether it’s tactics, tired legs, or a mentality problem, those three weeks will give Brian Schmetzer and his staff a rare opportunity to work on the issues on the training ground before coming back for the final stretch of the season. This team is probably going to reach the playoffs, but fixing the problems plaguing the Sounders in the coming days may be the difference between going to the playoffs and doing something when they get there. Selfishly, and cynically, it’s a break for all of us as well. Maybe when we all come back next month we can all start having fun again.

Did you see that?!?

Things looked so good for a brief moment.

One stat to tell the tale

4 — The Sounders conceded 4 unanswered goals after storming out to an early 2-0 lead.