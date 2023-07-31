Major Link Soccer: Linda Caicedo’s coming out party

Linda Caicedo has continued to make herself known at the World Cup, this time with a banger to open the scoring against Germany Colombia claimed a dramatic 2-1 victory. OL Reign advanced to the Challenge Cup semis thanks to a strong performance from goalkeeper Claudia Dickey and a well-taken penalty from Bethany Balcer. Liverpool’s impromptu midfield transmogrification continues, and the dream of MLS in Sacramento may still be alive.

Seattle

Jordan Morris joined Jeremiah on Nos Audietis to discuss this season and becoming a father, among other topics. Episode 420: Jordan Morris interview

OL Reign secured a spot in the Challenge Cup semifinals in part thanks to three words: Bethany Balcer, baby! Match Recap: OL Reign Clinches Challenge Cup Semifinal Spot with Win Over San Diego — OL Reign

Jordyn Huitema isn’t the next Christine Sinclaire, she’s the first Jordyn Huitema. ‘I’m Jordyn Huitema’: Canada’s next star striker is blazing her own path – Equalizer Soccer

USA

A former teammate of Alex Morgan and player under Vlatko Andonovski gives her take on the USWNT’s draw in real time. Watching USWNT vs. Netherlands with former NWSL stalwart Becca Moros - The Athletic

Where should Julie Ertz play? It used to be a simple question with a simple answer, but injuries have pushed her into defense and created issues elsewhere. It’s vital the USWNT figure this out, and fast. US must solve Julie Ertz dilemma if they’re to win World Cup - ESPN

The United States women’s national team emerged from their first real test of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup with a point, after a 1-1 draw with the Netherlands. A tale of two halves: How the USWNT flipped the switch against Holland – Equalizer Soccer

Yunus Musah looks set to join Christian Pulisic at AC Milan. Report: Yunus Musah moves to AC Milan in €18 million transfer - Stars and Stripes FC

Someone remind Vlatko that where there’s Lynn Williams, there’s a way. It’s time for the USWNT to release the Lynnsanity - Stars and Stripes FC

World Cup

A fantastic first for Katie McCabe and Ireland. Katie McCabe’s corner kick goal in Women’s World Cup looked like witchcraft - SBNation.com

Without Khadija Shaw, the centerback kept composed, led from the front and gave Jamaica its first-ever World Cup win. When Jamaica needed her most, Allyson Swaby took responsibility | Squad Depth

Days before the World Cup, there still wasn’t a TV deal in the Philippines. Now, after a historic first win, citizens are flocking to malls to watch their team make more history. In the Philippines, women’s soccer is suddenly must-see TV – Equalizer Soccer ($)

New Zealand shocked the world before getting stunned by the Philippines. The US came out flat against Vietnam and the Dutch, and the final match day of the group stage approaches. These Sheep Ain't Gon' Shear Themselves - A 2023 World Cup Dispatch

Germany’s Oberdorf has gone from playing with boys to one of the best in the world in just five years. Those who know her better than most tell her story... Lena Oberdorf's story, by those who know her best

Goalkeeping has been better than ever at the 2023 Women’s World Cup, and it has helped several underdogs level the playing field. FOX Sports explains the surge in saves. Goalkeepers have been showstoppers at 2023 Women's World Cup | FOX Sports

Casey Phair became the youngest person, man or woman, to play in the World Cup. The New Jersey 16-year-old playing for South Korea is one of more than 20 teens who have already played in the tournament. She Just Finished Her Freshman Year of High School. Now She’s in the World Cup. - WSJ

We’re all Stotty Stans. Rebekah Stott's remarkable journey, from cancer diagnosis to World Cup - ESPN

Colombia produced one of the most dramatic Women’s World Cup upsets, scoring in the last minute to beat two-time world champion Germany 2-1 on Sunday. Colombia stages stunning upset against Germany in Women's World Cup | CNN

Co-hosts New Zealand find their World Cup journey at an end as Norway smashed their way though to the knockout rounds. Women's World Cup Daily: New Zealand crash, Norway power in - ESPN

Some of the biggest names in women’s soccer have been slow to show up at the Women’s World Cup. That’s literally been the case of Australian star Sam Kerr. Some of soccer's biggest stars are struggling to make an impact at the Women's World Cup | AP News

A dramatic set of group stage finales await at an incredibly competitive tournament. Women's World Cup scenarios: Here's who can advance to the knockout stage and what they need to do - CBSSports.com

Switzerland won Group A ahead of Norway after Norway’s big win over the Philippines. Women's World Cup Day 11 recap: Switzerland advances after 0-0 tie with New Zealand

Morocco made history in multiple ways during its 1-0 victory over South Korea in the Women’s World Cup. Morocco makes history in 1-0 defeat of South Korea at Women's World Cup | AP News

MLS/Domestic men’s soccer

I don’t know if this is going to work out as wonderfully as some suggest, but it’s not going to make MLS look bad. A realist's view on Messi's move to MLS - by Jeremiah Oshan

A potential new investor for the Sacramento Republic FC has emerged, Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg announced Thursday. Stronach Group emerges as potential new investor for Sacramento Republic FC

You can probably accuse Sheridan Shaqiri of plenty of things, but that’s really not one of them. St. Clair tells Shaqiri he has no balls before penalty kick

Presumably someone connected to the Galaxy recently remarked, “how could this season get any worse?” LA Galaxy midfielder Gastón Brugman suffers knee injury | MLSSoccer.com

NWSL/Women’s soccer

Six years into its mission to remedy the sex-abuse crisis in Olympic sports, the U.S. Center for SafeSport is struggling. Formed to combat Olympic sex abuse, SafeSport center is struggling 6 years after opening | AP News

I believe the children are our future. Chloe Ricketts becomes youngest-ever NWSL goalscorer

Ads for the NWSL and other major brands were placed on a neo-Nazi account by Twitter. Twitter placed ads for USA Today, National Women’s Soccer League, and other major brands on a terrorism-linked neo-Nazi account | Media Matters for America

The Thorns won’t be advancing to the NWSL Challenge Cup semifinals, but they have one more group stage match remaining. NWSL Challenge Cup: Portland Thorns eliminated with 2-1 loss at Angel City - oregonlive.com

The Pride concede five goals on the road against the North Carolina Courage in a comprehensive loss. Orlando Pride vs. North Carolina Courage: Final Score 5-0 as Pride Get Trounced in Challenge Cup – The Mane Land

Sloppy defense got the better of Orlando Pride in their fourth group-stage match of the UKG NWSL Challenge Cup, eliminating any opportunity to advance to the playoffs. Pride’s sloppy defense thwarts Challenge Cup contention in loss at North Carolina

Sandra Herrera, joins Attacking Third to recap and look ahead at the NWSL Challenge Cup. Herrera also shares her top 5 teams in the FIFA Women’s World Cup so far. Sandra Herrera Talks NWSL Challenge Cup | Attacking Third Part 4 - CBSSports.com

After falling down 0-2 early, the Spirit scored four unanswered, bolstered by a brace from Ashley Hatch. Camryn Biegalski and Chloe Ricketts also added their first-ever NWSL goals to help secure the victory. Recap: Spirit prevails, 4-2, in comeback victory versus Gotham FC - Washington Spirit

The Chicago Red Stars walk away with a point after a gritty performance against Kansas City ended in a scoreless draw. Goalkeeper, Emily Boyd, recorded her first career penalty save in the 24th minute to keep the Current off the board. Red Stars Draw Even in Challenge Cup Match with Kansas City Current, 0-0 | Chicago Red Stars

Global men’s soccer

The U.S. tycoon reveals his vision for clubs in his Eagle Football stable - and why a ‘divorce’ could be on the cards at Selhurst Park. John Textor: His uncertain Palace future, Lyon boardroom battles and multi-club vision - The Athletic

Since selling Chelsea, Abramovich has been treading a fine line with Putin and taking on a delicate role as intermediary in the war. Special report: What Roman Abramovich did next - The Athletic

With Jordan Henderson’s move already done, expect news of another incoming midfielder being completed soon. Fabinho Reportedly Completes Medical Ahead of £40M Move - The Liverpool Offside

Manchester United have apparently splashed the cash to secure their new starting striker for years to come. Manchester United finalize $92m Rasmus Höjlund deal - sources - ESPN

