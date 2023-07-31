Ballard FC will host USL League 2 championship game

Ballard FC have advanced to the USL League 2 National Final after beating Flint City Bucks 1-0 on Sunday. Ballard got a 9th-minute goal from Seattle University’s Taketo Onodera and a shutout from Seattle Pacific University’s Lars Helleren to secure the victory.

For their efforts, Ballard also won the opportunity to host the final against Virginia’s Lionsbridge FC on Saturday at Starfire Stadium. Lionsbridge beat The Villages SC in a penalty shootout.

The @uslleaguetwo final is coming home to the PNW as we take on @LionsbridgeFC!



Stay tuned for ️ ticket info.



We are thrilled to host the league final in Historic Starfire Stadium, host of @SoundersFC US Open Cup matches, @SeawolvesRugby, and much more!



Let's pack Starfire! pic.twitter.com/pDLAFMIF9U — Ballard FC (@GoBallardFC) July 31, 2023

Ballard will be attempting to become the second Washington team to win a national title at this level, following in the footsteps of Kitsap Pumas, who won the title in 2011.

To get here, Ballard had to beat two of the most accomplished teams in the history of PDL/USL League 2. Fresh off beating two-time champion Ventura County Fusion in the Western Conference final, Ballard had to face four-time winners Flint City in the national semifinals.

Ballard’s goal came on an impressive left-footed strike from about 22 yards out after Stas Korzeniowski fought off a defender and found Onodera near the top of the penalty area. Onodera took a couple of touches and then fired his shot into the far left corner.