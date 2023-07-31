Sounders try to move forward after ouster from Leagues Cup

The 4-2 loss to Monterrey which saw the Seattle Sounders ousted from the Leagues Cup may have been less dreadful than the 3-0 defeat in Salt Lake, but it was likely a fair bit more bitter.

After a scorching start in which they scored twice in the opening minutes of the match, the Sounders couldn’t sustain the momentum and by halftime, their hopes of advancing were all but extinguished thanks to a late penalty which erased their early lead. Once Monterrey scored just after halftime, the early hopes of a miraculous turnaround were all but over, with a late red card to Yeimar Gomez Andrade adding a bit of insult to injury.

With three weeks between matches, the Sounders must now figure out a way to turn around the malaise which has plagued the team since May.

After the match head coach Brian Schmetzer said the team was bouyed by getting the start that they wanted, but were unable dictate the tempo of the match.

“We all felt pretty good for the first 20 minutes,” Schmetzer said. “Nico [Lodeiro’s] goal was very good, Jordan [Morris’] goal was very good. Then the game kind of settled in.”

Schmetzer said the match was a little different, as the Sounders knew they needed to win by three goals to potentially advance.

“If it’s a regular season game and you’re up 2-0, you want to control tempo,” Schmetzer said. “But we still needed one more goal, so I think the team was still pressing. We’ll try to coach them through [that]. If we get up on teams 2-0, how do we close teams out?”

Morris said it was frustrating to see the team not be able to hold the lead after the strong opening 20 minutes.

“Great start, and if we can find a way to play like that for 90 minutes, we’re going to be really successful,” Morris said. “We let it slip and obviously the goal they scored changed the game.”

Midfielder João Paulo, who wore the captain’s armband for the match, said the team got off to the start they had hoped for, but in the process of seeking the third goal, may not have stayed as disciplined as they needed to.

“Our plan was to start in that way, maybe one goal in the first 10 or 15 minutes [and] we did better than that,” João Paulo said. “We should have managed it better after that. We tried to force it a little bit and ran out of gas and [were] disorganized.”

Schmetzer addressed the change of captaincy in the match, as a returning Nicolas Lodeiro did not feature as captain in favor of João Paulo. Schmetzer said that he and Lodeiro discussed ways to turn around the team’s fortunes, and the decision was made to hand the captain’s armband to Stefan Frei. However, when Frei injured his hand, Schmetzer said he did not want to move it back to Lodeiro.

“It would have been awkward after the decision to change to give it back,” Schmetzer said.

Schmetzer said the match as a whole has mirrored in some ways the team’s up-and-down performance in the MLS regular season.

“We started off the season really well and hit a blank spot,” he said. “Scoring goals is a challenge. We created a bunch of chances, but we just can’t seem to finish the job.”