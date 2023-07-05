Major Link Soccer: Marta confirms World Cup will be her last

Puget Sound

The Sounders had not scored in more than 400 minutes at home. Observations from Sounders’ much-needed win over Dynamo

Megan Rapinoe spoke with ESPN’s Sebastian Salazar about going into her fourth World Cup with the USWNT as reigning champion, the build-up towards the tournament, and her life off the field. Megan Rapinoe EXCLUSIVE: Going into her fourth World Cup with the USWNT, her life & more | ESPN FC - YouTube (8 min)

OL Reign’s head coach Laura Harvey and general manager Lesle Gallimore joined FOX13’s Good Day Seattle to share an exciting announcement. OL Reign extends head coach Laura Harvey

Help the Artesians get to Oakland for the USL-W playoffs. Oly Town Women’s USL W Fundraising Drive 2023 - Vertical Raise

Last month, on Saturday, June 10, OL Reign hosted its annual Pride Match Presented by Starbucks. In a day celebrating inclusion, diversity and love, fans enjoyed a fun-filled lineup of activities off the pitch and an exciting 2-1 win on the pitch. Relive the Joy: OL Reign’s 2023 Pride Match — OL Reign

MLS / US men’s club soccer

Inter Miami owner Jorge Mas has said Lionel Messi will make $50-60 million per year in his contract with the MLS side. Messi’s Inter Miami salary will be $50-60 million per year

The Toronto 2023 third jersey boasts a colorful look. First MLS Third Kit Since 2021: Toronto FC 2023 Third Kit Leaked - Footy Headlines

NWSL / women’s club soccer

The Republic of Ireland head coach believes she is the victim of gender bias, but former Dash employees allege her behaviour was abusive. ‘Abusive and belittling’ or a ‘woman being direct’? Vera Pauw at the Houston Dash - The Athletic

Goalkeeper Hedvig Lindahl has agreed to terminate her contract with Swedish club Djurgarden following an ongoing feud with a number of fans. Hedvig Lindahl: Ex-Chelsea keeper leaves Djurgarden after Twitter fan feud - BBC Sport

International soccer

Legendary Brazil attacker Marta has said that the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand will be her last. Marta says 2023 Women’s World Cup will be her last | Pro Soccer Wire

A standoff between the South Africa Women’s World Cup squad and its federation over pay and other issues forced officials to field a makeshift team that included a 13-year-old for a game against Botswana. South Africa Women’s World Cup team sits out in pay dispute - ESPN

Sam Mewis joins Full Time to discuss her recent trip to Amsterdam for a conference with global player union FIFPro, how the USWNT players association tries to share their expertise, and wins in increased prize money for players. Journey to the Cup: Sam Mewis on Player Power and the 2023 World Cup - The Athletic

Meg is joined by Steph Yang and Jeff Rueter to discuss the final USWNT roster for the 2023 World Cup, player by player and position by position. Journey to the Cup: Can the USWNT three-peat? - The Athletic

The USWNT has made seamless transitions from one generation to the next into something of an art form. And it will happen again at the 2023 World Cup. USWNT’s winning culture passes to next generation for 2023 World Cup | USA Today

England players will not be paid performance-related bonuses for the Women’s World Cup this year. England women’s players frustrated with FA after bonus talks break down | England women’s football team | The Guardian

With the Women’s World Cup set to get under way in less than three weeks’ time, hosts Australia and New Zealand’s relationship with football remains complicated. Women’s World Cup 2023: Can football shine in Australia and New Zealand? - BBC Sport

All-time leading goalscorer Helen Ward expects Wales’ women’s side to make history by reaching a major tournament by 2027. Helen Ward: Record scorer expects Wales to reach major tournament - BBC Sport

The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup will be an opportunity for a number of players to show their ability on the highest stage. In this article, we at The Equalizer have tried to steer clear of the obvious big names and profile some of the most exciting prospects that could break out this summer. Eight prospects to watch at this year’s World Cup – Equalizer Soccer

For years, Christine Sinclair has done her talking on the soccer pitch. But Canada Soccer’s problems off the field have left her no choice but to speak up, and loudly, writes CBC Senior Contributor Shireen Ahmed. With a newfound roar in her voice, Canada’s Sinclair readies for a 6th Women’s World Cup | CBC Sports

Arsenal teammates Caitlin Foord and Steph Catley believe a squad stacked with players from top European clubs can achieve great things. Matildas stalwarts say ‘best squad we’ve had yet’ will thrive at home World Cup | The Guardian

Top 50 Legends of the Women’s World Cup: Nos. 10-1 – Equalizer Soccer This is World Cup Legends, part five, featuring the players ranked Nos. 10-1.

World men’s club soccer

Multiple club-owner 777 – a US private investors group – has a patchy record in honouring its financial commitments and is the subject of several court actions in the USA. So who are they, and where does the money come from? The 777 football mystery - josimarfootball.com

Sean Dyche welcomes his players back for pre-season training this week with Everton still a club in limbo on and off the pitch. The state of play at Everton: No signings, a thinner squad and the wait for investment drags on - The Athletic

After a brief hiatus thanks to the winter World Cup in Qatar, ESPN presents its seventh annual ranking of the best men’s players and coaches in world soccer! Welcome to FC 100. ESPN FC 100 2023 Haaland, Mbappe lead best men players - ESPN

United States midfielder Weston McKennie is in talks with Borussia Dortmund over a move during the summer transfer window, a source confirmed to ESPN. USA midfielder Weston McKennie in Dortmund talks - source - ESPN

Millwall’s owner and chairman John Berylson dies at the age of 70 following a “tragic accident”, the club announce. John Berylson: Millwall owner and chairman dies aged 70 in ‘tragic accident’ - BBC Sport

Former England and Liverpool midfielder Steven Gerrard has been named manager of Saudi Arabian side Al-Ettifaq. Steven Gerrard: Ex-Liverpool midfielder named manager of Saudi Pro League Al-Ettifaq - BBC Sport

Roberto Firmino joins Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli on a three-year deal after leaving Liverpool. Roberto Firmino: Saudi Arabian side Al-Ahli sign Brazil forward after Liverpool exit - BBC Sport

Mason Mount tells Chelsea fans a move to Manchester United is “what’s right for me at this moment in my career”. Mason Mount says move from Chelsea to Man Utd is right step for his career - BBC Sport

Forest Green Rovers have asked their academy manager Hannah Dingley to take charge of the first team after Duncan Ferguson’s exit. Hannah Dingley makes history as she takes charge of Forest Green Rovers | The Guardian

Arsenal have finalised terms over their £105m deal for West Ham’s Declan Rice, with the guaranteed portion of the fee set to be paid in three instalments over 24 months. Arsenal and West Ham reach final agreement on £105m Declan Rice deal | Arsenal | The Guardian

Brazil star Neymar was fined more than $3.3 million for violating environmental rules during renovations at his mansion in the city of Mangaratiba outside Rio de Janeiro. Neymar fined $3.3M for illegal artificial lake at mansion near Rio - ESPN

Culture

A new weapon, new tool, and new background for D&D, the Sparkler is an artist, performer, and technician whose primary tools include smokepowder and gunpowder. Add the bright lights and big booms of fireworks to D&D – the Sparkler Background | Full Moon Storytelling

What’s on TV?

9:00 AM: Israel vs. England (U-21 Euro semifinals) — Paramount+ / CBSSN

12:00 PM: Spain vs. Ukraine (U-21 Euro semifinals) — Paramount+ / CBSSN

3:30 PM: River Plate vs. Colón (Argentine Primera) — Paramount+

4:30 PM: NYCFC vs. Charlotte (MLS) — MLS Pass