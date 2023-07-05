The Seattle Sounders broke their long home scoring drought, and won a soccer match! Seattle returned to Lumen Field and again played to a shutout, their league-leading 11th. In addition, the offense did the bare minimum and contributed a goal, resulting in a 1-0 win against the Houston Dynamo. The Sounders were without a few starters but the replacements did a great job of holding a clean sheet. Houston’s 62nd minute red card helped Seattle push forward to find a goal. The game had some of the familiar struggles from prior matches, but in this one there was enough creativity, energy, and talent to grind out a much-needed win.

Goalkeeper

Stefan Frei – 7 | Community – 6.9

Frei got another shutout, and is now two off the team record (which he holds). He was only credited with two saves against Houston. This is kind of a misleading stat however, as the Dynamo missed a number of big chances and hit the woodwork.

One thing I liked: A strong catch in the 20th minute was part of multiple excellent steps out into a crowd that Stefan performed well throughout the match.

One thing I didn’t like: Even as good as the defense was, they still gave up some big chances and were lucky not to have conceded on multiple occasions, Frei having no chance to affect the score.

Going forward: This defense is awesome and somehow doesn’t get enough credit while literally getting shutouts every other match.

Defense

Nouhou – 7 | Community – 7.2

Nouhou had another monster match, dominating his defensive matchup and adding some coherent offensive bursts. His defense and positioning allow Léo Chú so much opportunity to attack up the wing, increasing the effectiveness of both.

One thing I liked: While being a lockdown defender, Nouhou has grown into his sporadic offensive inclusions. In the 27th he started an attack with a nice ball up the wing. A fantastic looping through ball on a diagonal directly to Raúl Ruidíaz in the 52nd was tremendous.

One thing I didn’t like: Nouhou had a few careless giveaways and a 49th minute switch caught the ire of teammates and himself.

Going forward: Nouhou seems to have a near-perfect understanding of the offensive needs from his position. He’s playing so wonderfully within himself that it’s almost a surprise when he doesn’t make the best play. His defense continues to be outstanding.

Abdoulaye Cissoko – 6 | Community – 6.0

Cissoko had an average match, doing some good things but making a number of mistakes that Seattle was lucky weren’t penalized. With only one tackle, AB didn’t have a lot of direct play, but spent a good part of his time tracking runs and aggressively shutting down space.

One thing I liked: Cissoko was consistent at stepping forward; time and again he attacked the opponents, forcing the ball back and helping keep a high defensive line. His 92 percent passing was excellent.

One thing I didn’t like: AB got a yellow card in the 18th minute and surprisingly didn’t chill out much, continuing some very physical play that was somewhat stressful to watch.

Going forward: Cissoko showed the team depth and was a solid replacement player for Seattle to utilize when necessary.

Yeimar – 7 | Community – 6.6

Yeimar was a beast against Houston. Combining with replacement players on either side of him, the big Columbian did it all. Eighty-eight percent passing, four won headers, five clearances, two blocked shots, two tackles, two interceptions, a key pass, and a partridge in a pear tree.

One thing I liked: This was one of those matches where Yeimar looked bigger, faster, and stronger than everyone else on the field, and he played like it. Numerous times he won the critical aerial or came up with the clutch tackle.

One thing I didn’t like: In the 93rd minute, Seattle got lucky as Yeimar inexplicably misjudged a ball and was completely beaten over the top.

Going forward: Yeimar continues to dominate, and no matter who is around him, performs at a consistently high level.

Cody Baker – 6 | Community – 5.9 (off 58’ for Rowe)

Baker continued to be the choice at right back while Alex Roldan was away on international duty. He managed his defensive duties well, slotting in next to Yeimar, and providing some physicality when necessary. He handled the match well, but wasn’t able to take advantage of some of the space afforded by a roaming Nicolás Lodeiro.

One thing I liked: Defensively, the kid is rock solid. I appreciated his physical aggressiveness: attacking a long switching recipient while the ball was in the air in the 30th minute forced a throw in. This small bit of combativeness is confident defending you love to see, instead of backing off and allowing the opponent to control the ball and set up a cross.

One thing I didn’t like: With Nico wandering, there was opportunity for an overlapping right back to utilize space going forward. Cody struggled to use his chances, especially when found in free space by JP in the 32nd minute.

Going forward: Cody needs to bring more offensively if he plays on the right in the current Sounders setup. A nice 54th minute dribble into the box was a glimpse of his potential to do just that.

Defensive Midfield

João Paulo – 7 | Community – 7.2

JP was once again the glue that held the Sounders together, finding the ball and distributing, breaking up attacks, communicating with both offense and defense, and doing a bit of everything. He had 24 more touches than anyone else on the field (104) and he paired that with a beautiful 91 percent completion rate.

One thing I liked: Three tackles, three interceptions, four clearances, forcing yellow cards against by using his control, supporting both the offense and defense almost flawlessly: it was another vintage JP outing.

One thing I didn’t like: A 76th minute turnover in the middle nearly went bad for Seattle, one of the few times that João had a misplay.

Going forward: Yeimar, Nouhou, and JP continue to be a formidable group that churns out defensive actions and successfully supports whoever is grouped with them.

Obed Vargas – 6 | Community – 5.9

Obed remained the chosen pairing with João Paulo in the center of the midfield and was largely absent from notable actions, which may be an improvement. Stat-wise he had about half of his partner’s touches (58) and 91 percent passing.

One thing I liked: One tackle, three interceptions and a clearance meant he was closing important central space down.

One thing I didn’t like: This was more of a game management job, with little dynamic play or passes other than safe central ones.

Going forward: This performance was much better than leaving giant gaps in the middle, but there’s still much room for improvement.

Attacking Midfield

Léo Chú – 7 (MOTM) | Community – 7.6 (MOTM)

Chú was a constant threat all night on the left, finding the ball and driving at the defense for the entirety of the match. His 42 touches were jam packed with creative goal-dangerous actions, including three shots, two key passes, and the game-winning combination and assist.

One thing I liked: Seattle ran through the left, and the left ran through Chú. He constantly charged forward to create and distribute, eventually linking up with both Nico (give-and-go) and Albert (assist) on the game winning goal. Moments later he beat his man, held off a physical challenge and offered up another cross that nearly added to the lead.

One thing I didn’t like: A low 61 percent passing included big misses in the 27th (to Raúl) and 43rd (a mishit cross).

Going forward: Chú showed some different attacking attempts, but will need to link up with Ruidíaz better.

Albert Rusnák – 7 | Community – 7.5

Albert started centrally but as usual went where the team needed him, including covering space vacated by Nico Lodeiro. His three shots combined with a pristine 94 percent passing rate and key pass, all the while popping up in the center of the box to score the game-winning goal.

One thing I liked: Rusnák’s movement is excellent, constantly drifting off others to find coherent space to connect. This led to perfect positioning for Chú to find a cutback pass for the 67th minute goal.

One thing I didn’t like: In the 46th minute, with a chance to put Seattle on the board, Albert somehow missed completely on a shot from yet another nifty Chú effort.

Going forward: Seattle looked better with Nico combining on the left and whether that is due to practice and familiarity or just Albert’s ability to fit in where the team needs him better than others, it’s likely that Rusnák either starts wide or switches to compensate.

Nico Lodeiro – 6 | Community – 6.4

NIco started on the right but again drifted all over the place, making his greatest impact after popping up on the left to connect with Chú. This combination was potent all night, with Nico often finding through balls up the wing as part of his 76-touch outing.

One thing I liked: Leading Seattle with four key passes, Nico found teammates again and again, especially a perfect give-and-go pass to release Chú on the goal scoring sequence.

One thing I didn’t like: Nico had zero cohesion on the right wing, failing to bring Baker into the match, preferring to abdicate the space and move to the left side. He nearly scored in the 47th minute but somehow Houston blocked it. Nico has been snakebit in the last few months.

Going forward: As much as you might want Nico to play on the right, without a quality attacking fullback to utilize the space, it makes more sense to start him closer to where he’s going to end up.

Forward

Raúl Ruidíaz – 5 | Community – 6.0 (off 85’ for Héber)

Raúl returned to the lineup and was active. He showed some dangerous moments but struggled to get on the same page with anyone not named Nico Lodeiro. He turned 24 touches into two shots and worked hard to hold the ball and combine centrally when needed.

One thing I liked: A 6th minute steal and shot were completely created by the intensity that Ruidíaz brought, and he worked hard throughout a frustrating match up front.

One thing I didn’t like: Ruidíaz connects well with Lodeiro but has yet to get on the same page with Chú, who was doing the main creation in this match. A good 52nd minute cross from Nouhou caught Raúl off guard, killing a great opportunity.

Going forward: It was nice to see the Peruvian back, but he might need more training with the team to find the spacing and runs that correspond with a new-look attack.

Substitutes

Kelyn Rowe – 5 | Community – 5.7 (on 58’ for Baker; off 69’ for Baker-Whiting)

After Cody Baker picked up a reckless yellow card, Rowe subbed in on the right. This seemed to be a good opportunity to use his smart attacking nature, but unfortunately Rowe was forced to sub off after only 10 minutes of play.

One thing I liked: It was Rowe’s aggressive run in the 62nd minute that forced a red card foul out of Micael, tilting the field and allowing Seattle a man advantage for the last half hour of the match.

One thing I didn’t like: After a terrible 64th minute cross, Kelyn picked up an injury, forcing him off the field prematurely.

Going forward: Rowe was hungry to use all the space offered on the right of the field, but now will have to rehab yet another injury as his fragility is becoming increasingly problematic.

Reed Baker-Whiting – 5 | Community – 5.4 (on 69’ for Rowe)

Rushed onto the field as the third right back to play, Reed stepped in for the injured Rowe and had 15 touches and 72 percent passing.

One thing I liked: It’s not easy to come in for an injured player and Baker-Whiting stepped in and was solid, if unspectacular.

One thing I didn’t like: There was a big chance in the 71st minute in which RBW was unable to find an open Rusnák, with the opportunity going wanting.

Going forward: RBW is getting quality minutes in tight matches and looks the part.

Héber – 5 | Community – 5.1 (on 85’ for Ruidíaz)

Héber came in and was active on the offensive end as Seattle pushed for a second goal that never materialized.

One thing I liked: In only seven touches, Héber had a key pass and a shot, nearly scoring in the 89th minute on a beautiful two-touch combination on goal near post.

One thing I didn’t like: Héber keeps getting close to the goal without actually putting the ball in the net.

Going forward: Good things are happening in and around and sometimes with Héber involved, but the end result is mystifyingly absent.

Dylan Teves – 5 | Community – 5.1 (on 85’ for Chú)

Teves came in late again and had five touches.

One thing I liked: Again, Dylan showed up with hustle and intensity to help close out a game, which helped press and spread the field against a team playing down a man and down a goal.

One thing I didn’t like: A near breakout in the 91st minute ended just out of reach for Teves.

Going forward: This is two matches in a row that Dylan Teves has played, however the combined time was minimal and he remains an afterthought.

Referee

Rosendo Mendoza – 5 | Community – 5.1

Mendoza had a busy match, whistling 28 fouls, evenly distributed to each team. He handed out five yellow cards and a red, using his tools to adjudicate what at times was a physical match. The consistency was questionable where cards were concerned, but most fouls called made sense.

One thing I liked: The 61st minute card on Micael was consistent to similar fouls that had earned yellows. The red card was also consistent with referees penalizing deliberate obstruction. Even though it came immediately after the first yellow, Mendoza had no hesitation in making this call.

One thing I didn’t like: After giving an 11th minute “final warning” to a Houston player that was ignored, it was frustrating to see Cissoko booked seven minutes later on his first foul. Artur had some hard fouls that were permitted, and Yeimar was called five times, somehow avoiding a persistent infringement call.

Going forward: The Houston bench didn’t like the calls, but this was a fairly well refereed match.

Houston Dynamo MOTM

I can’t believe the community is making me dedicate words to Steve Clark, but here we are. I guess four saves for an otherwise underwhelming side will do that. Those saves were all pretty simple in nature, from shots either hit tamely from distance, or deflected headers and the like. And, on Seattle’s goal, he was predictably flat-footed and well-beaten. So there you go. (Oh, and he has a mullet now. Cool.)

Next up: Another week, another chance to string together some wins, this time away against Vancouver, a team that has been inconsistent but good at BC Place.