Alex Roldan set to return to Sounders soon

Alex Roldán is expected to rejoin Seattle Sounders training later this week following El Salvador’s elimination from the Gold Cup on Tuesday. El Salvador ended up finishing last in their four-team group, going 0-1-2. Roldan started all three games at left back.

Roldan was mostly solid despite playing out of position and was rated as El Salvador’s best player in their two ties (against Costa Rica and Panama). Roldan also picked the game-tying assist against Panama, floating a cross to the back post that Mayer Gil put into the net.

EL SALVADOR FINDS THE LEVELER pic.twitter.com/fYNv7WACn3 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 5, 2023

Roldan last played for the Sounders on June 10 in a 3-3 tie with Charlotte. The Sounders have gone 1-1-1 in the three matches he’s missed.

Also missing from those matches were Cristian Roldan and Jordan Morris, who are with the USMNT at the Gold Cup and could miss as many as three more games. Roldan has played in all three USMNT matches, including a start in the most recent game against Trinidad & Tobago. Morris started in the opener against Jamaica, but has only recently returned to full training after experiencing some discomfort in his knee.