Major Link Soccer: PSG give Mbappe an ultimatum, extend or transfer

MLS/USL

LAFC completed a head-turning move Wednesday, announcing they have traded Kwadwo “Mahala” Opoku to CF Montréal in exchange for one of the league’s largest-ever General Allocation Money (GAM) hauls. LAFC send Kwadwo Opoku to CF Montréal in blockbuster trade | MLSSoccer.com

He had 9 goals and 7 assists in 3254 minutes with LA. CF Montréal acquires forward Kwadwo Opoku from LAFC | CF Montréal

The fact that the New York Red Bulls’ Under-15 academy team won the MLS NEXT Cup championship last month was not a huge surprise or upset. RBNY academy eyes global rise after MLS NEXT Cup championship | MLSSoccer.com

The Galaxy may be struggling early this season, but Tuesday’s win over LAFC shows they still have some juice — and a burgeoning spark plug that’s reignited their rivalry. Riqui Puig's star turn in El Trafico at Rose Bowl a reminder of LA Galaxy's potential

It’s a clear sign that the 19-year-old centerback, a high-profile product of the Union’s youth academy, wasn’t going to play for the Union in MLS soon. Brandan Craig moves to Austin FC from Philadelphia Union on loan, raising questions about USMNT prospect

Assessing three surprise stars that are defining the 2023 campaign. Who are the breakout players of the USL season?

SD Loyal Adds Defender Carlos Guzmán to 2023 Roster - San Diego Loyal SC

NWSL

Angel City president Julie Uhrman sat down with ESPN to discuss the club’s ambitious plans for their upcoming “Equity House” event at the Sydney Opera House. Angel City using the Women's World Cup as a force for change - ESPN

The Liverpool forward makes a brief return to a league she’s quite familiar with. Katie Stengel returns to the NWSL on loan with Gotham FC – Equalizer Soccer

The National Women’s Soccer League is not a normal league. NWSL Take-Off: Mana Shim returns, league parity reigns | Pro Soccer Wire

USA

San Jose midfielder Jackson Yueill was added to the USMNT roster for the knockout rounds for the Concacaf Gold Cup as the replacement for Alan Soñora, who strained his right hamstring. Yueill replaces injured Soñora on USMNT Gold Cup roster - ESPN

There is a mid-tournament replacement at midfielder. Jackson Yueill replaces Alan Soñora on Gold Cup roster - Stars and Stripes FC

Megan Rapinoe is embracing a changed role for what may well be her last appearance at the Women’s World Cup, as her off-the-pitch leadership shapes the next generation of United States players. Rapinoe shaping US next generation at fourth World Cup | Reuters

Lavelle is racing for fitness to be ready for the Women’s World Cup opener on July 21 against Vietnam. Rose Lavelle is ready to lead the USWNT at the Women’s World Cup: ‘I’ve had a lot of people to learn from’ - CBSSports.com

The 2024 W Gold Cup qualifying tournament will take place during the FIFA Women’s International Match Windows of September, October, and November 2023 and will include the participation of 35 Concacaf women’s senior national teams. Concacaf announces schedule for 2023 Road to W Gold Cup

A look at what makes Gotham FC forward Lynn Williams so good. After injury, USWNT Lynn Williams is back in form, if not better, ahead of the World Cup - The Athletic

Tim Ream is 35, more influential in the Premier League than anyone his age, and is making it known that he has another few years left in his legs. U.S.'s Ream isn't ready to retire. He wants 2026 World Cup - ESPN

Chelsea want Milan to raise their offer for Christian Pulisic after the Italian side made a second bid worth up to £18.9m for the American winger, Chelsea hold out for more after Milan make second bid for Christian Pulisic | Chelsea | The Guardian

World

Sarina Wiegman says prior to Euro 2022, England’s desire to win a tournament was like a “trauma” for the country. Sarina Wiegman: English desire to win football tournament ‘like a trauma’ - BBC Sport

The co-hosts have hit form at the right time and there is genuine hope Sam Kerr and co can go all the way. Women’s World Cup 2023 team guides part five: Australia | Women’s World Cup 2023: Guardian Experts’ Network | The Guardian

There are 11 true Women’s World Cup contenders in 2023. We’ve ranked them from most to least likely champion. Women’s World Cup 2023: Power ranking the 11 true contenders

The Matildas will eagerly await a decision from FIFA on whether the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander flags can be displayed in stadiums during the Women’s World Cup. Australia awaits FIFA decision on First Nations flags at WWC - ESPN

]Hannah Dingley says she hopes becoming the first woman to manage a professional men’s team in English football will inspire young girls to break through barriers. Hannah Dingley: Female football boss hopes to inspire young girls to break through glass ceilings - BBC Sport

Tottenham have made a massive new contract offer to Harry Kane that would significantly improve his £200,000-a-week terms, Tottenham offer Harry Kane huge new contract but striker in no rush to sign | Tottenham Hotspur | The Guardian

Saudi Pro League ups the ante with big names incoming but Al-Ettifaq have form for chewing up managers and spitting them out. Steven Gerrard’s intriguing Saudi move takes him out of comfort zone | Steven Gerrard | The Guardian

In 2017, Han Kwang Song became the first North Korean to score a goal in one of Europe’s five major soccer leagues and even made a shock transfer to the Italian giant Juventus in 2019, and later to Qatar’s al-Duhail. This North Korean player stunned the soccer world – then disappeared

Luis Enrique was appointed as the new coach of Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday on a two-year deal, but his unveiling was overshadowed by ongoing questions about the future of Kylian Mbappe. Luis Enrique left Barca in 2017 and became Spain coach in 2018. Luis Enrique named new PSG coach as Mbappe future remains up in the air

Ireland captain Katie McCabe has pledged her support for manager Vera Pauw following allegations of misconduct from her time in charge at Houston Dash in 2018. Ireland captain Katie McCabe pledges support for Vera Pauw following misconduct allegations - The Athletic

Barcelona announced the signing of defender Inigo Martinez on a free transfer on Wednesday following his departure from Athletic Club. Barcelona sign Spain defender Martinez on free transfer - ESPN

The Rio de Janeiro government named an anti-racism law after Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr on Wednesday which will see sporting events stopped or suspended in the event of racist conduct. Real Madrid's Vinicius has anti-racism law named after him - ESPN

Kylian Mbappe “needs to sign a new contract” at PSG says club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi, after introducing Luis Enrique as manager. Kylian Mbappe 'needs to sign a new contract' says PSG president after Luis Enrique appointment - BBC Sport

Mbappé’s future at Paris Saint-Germain is uncertain as Real Madrid monitors the situation closely—yet this has been a tedious pursuit. This Kylian Mbappé Saga Is Getting Tiring

England Under-21s beat Israel to reach the final of the European Championship for the first time since 2009. Israel U21 0-3 England U21: Three Lions into European Championship final after impressive win - BBC Sport

Brazilian club Corinthians condemns “cowardly” fans who assaulted midfielder Luan at a hotel. Corinthians midfielder Luan attacked at hotel by 'cowardly' supporters - BBC Sport

O Mais Belo Futebol da Terra: o que somos, porque nos destruímos | by József Bozsik | Medium

What’s on TV?

7:40 AM – Azerbaijan vs Estonia – Beach Soccer – ESPN3

8:55 AM – Spain vs Lithuania – Beach Soccer – ESPN3

10:00 AM – Arsenal vs Defensa y Justicia – Argentine Primera División – Paramount+

1:00 PM – Unión Santa Fe vs Boca Juniors – Argentine Primera División – Paramount+

3:00 PM – Sarmiento vs Talleres Córdoba – Argentine Primera División – Paramount+

3:00 PM – Argentinos Juniors vs Instituto – Argentine Primera División – Paramount+

5:30 PM – Huracán vs Atlético Tucumán – Argentine Primera División – Paramount+

5:30 PM – Belgrano vs Barracas Central – Argentine Primera División – Paramount+