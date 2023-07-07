Major Link Soccer: Hey now, you’re an All Star, Seattle

Yes, there’s soccer links and soccer watching to do, but any time the eyes of a league turn to Seattle it’s a great time to show out how amazing the city is. With 100,000 visitors expected over the next few days expect SoDo to be especially crowded and welcome them all with our green and blue arms.

MLS

Report: Santiago Moreno requests transfer from Timbers

The electric 23-year-old Colombian attacker is reportedly upset with the Timbers organization and coaching staff, and wants out.

Report and Reaction: From heroes to zeros as Whitecaps’ away woes back with a bang – AFTN

2023 MLS Power Rankings Averages: Week 19 | Wasatch Soccer Sentinel

Sounders sit 8th.

Former Toronto FC DP Julian de Guzman says it’s time TFC moves on from Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi – Waking The Red

The Third Sub Episode 171: A return to old habits for the Whitecaps | The Third Sub

In Episode 171, Alexandre Gangue-Ruzic and Samuel Rowan recap a tough 3-0 loss for the Vancouver Whitecaps to Sporting KC, before previewing their upcoming…

other men’s club soccer

Neill Collins departs Rowdies, takes helm at England’s Barnsley FC

The fourth-winningest coach in USL Championship history takes over a club founded in 1887

Come on you hedgehogs: FA reveals rewilding plan for grassroots pitches | The Guardian

The Football Association has committed itself to rewilding the English game as part of a five-year sustainability strategy.

Mbappé won't extend PSG deal; Madrid await decision - sources - ESPN

Kylian Mbappé is still not planning to extend his contract beyond June 2024 at Paris Saint-Germain, sources told ESPN.

Pepi transfer: USMNT striker joins PSV from Augsburg | Pro Soccer Wire

USMNT striker Ricardo Pepi has completed a transfer to PSV from Augsburg.

USMNT right back Cannon: I was paid on time once at Boavista | Pro Soccer Wire

USMNT right back Reggie Cannon has opened up on his spell at Boavista, saying that he was only paid on time once in three years.

NWSL

Orlando Pride Sign Argentine International Forward Mariana Larroquette – The Mane Land

United States national teams

Preview: USMNT vs Canada, 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup quarterfinals | US Soccer Players

Charles Boehm's preview of the USMNT vs Canada Concacaf Gold Cup quarterfinal game set for Sunday at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati (8pm ET - FS1).

Sophia Smith embraces the joys, anxieties of soccer superstardom - oregonlive.com

The Portland Thorns' dynamic striker is about to step into the brightest spotlight of her career at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

USWNT star Smith: I want to prove I’m the best in the world

USWNT star Sophia Smith is hoping to use the upcoming World Cup as a platform to being considered the best player in the world.

How the USWNT's millennial, Gen Z stars find common ground - ESPN

Nearly 20 years separate the oldest player on the USWNT from the youngest. How will the defending champs bridge that gap at this summer's World Cup?

other international soccer

FIFA head of refereeing explains what it takes to officiate a World Cup - The Athletic

Seitz says this summer's tournament "will be the best World Cup ever."

Schweinsteiger says Guardiola played role in Germany decline - ESPN

Former Germany midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger said Pep Guardiola is partly to blame for the national team's decline.

Brazil President questions choice of Ancelotti as next coach - ESPN

Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has questioned the future appointment of Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti as the country's national team coach.

James Trafford: From farm to the final, is this England's future number one? - BBC Sport

James Trafford is set to become England's third-most expensive goalkeeper after helping the under-21s to a Euros final.

Lauren James: England forward doesn't want to be known as Reece James' sister - BBC Sport

England forward Lauren James says she is keen to make a name for herself at this summer's World Cup, rather than be known as "Reece James' sister".

Puget Sound soccer

Ballard FC Hosting Pride Night Friendly with Cultures United - Ballard FC

Open Flavor Friday

Okay folks, here it is - the 2nd most highly anticipated event this week: our Paint map!



We want everyone to hit a home run by getting to their destinations on-time and enjoy all the festivities, so here's what we have going on for All-Star Week!



LET'S PLAAAAY BALLLLLLL!⚾️ pic.twitter.com/Qee2rCeKQD — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) July 6, 2023

Where to Eat if You’re Visiting Seattle for the All-Star Game - Eater Seattle

Where to get top-notch sushi, pizza, and thicc nugs.

What to watch this weekend

Friday

4:00 pm PT — Orlando Pride vs OL Reign in NWSL play on Paramount+ and Golazo Network

7:00 pm PT — Club America women vs UANL Tigres in the Campeon de Campeones on TUDN

Saturday

Six MLS matches are free on Apple TV this week running from 1:30 pm PT to 9:30 pm PT.

2:00 pm PT — Whitecaps II vs Colorado Rapids II in MLS Next Pro play on MLS Season Pass (paid)

5:00 pm PT — Guadalajara men vs Atlético San Luis in Liga MX play on Telemundo and Universo

7:30 pm PT — Vancouver Whitecaps vs Seattle Sounders FC in MLS play on MLS Season Pass (paid)

Sunday

1:00 pm PT — USWNT vs Wales in a pre Women’s World Cup friendly on TNT, Telemundo and Universo

5:00 pm PT — USMNT vs Canada in the Gold Cup on FS1 and TUDN

8:00 pm PT — Tacoma Defiance vs North Texas in MLS Next Pro play at Starfire Stadium and MLSNextPro.com

This is your weekend open thread.