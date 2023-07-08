Whitecaps vs. Sounders, live stream: Game time, TV schedule and lineups

WHITECAPS 2, SOUNDERS 3: Immediately after a Whitecaps red card, Yeimar Gomez Andrade scored after Léo Chú’s shot was saved and rebounded directly to him. Yeimar’s left-footed shot easily found the back of the net.

Yeimar finds a laaaaate go-ahead goal for @SoundersFC! pic.twitter.com/c4cfGVYa9t — Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 9, 2023

WHITECAPS 2, SOUNDERS 2: Léo Chú got his second goal of the night, again off set-piece and again off a Jackson Ragen headed assist. This time, Nicolás Lodeiro played in a free kick that Ragen played across the goal for Chú to finish easily.

Another one for Léo Chú! This one's level again! pic.twitter.com/JCAOCh80Vb — Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 9, 2023

WHITECAPS 2, SOUNDERS 1: Ryan Gauld scored a classic Route 1 goal, putting away a chance that started with a goal-kick that Brian White flicked forward. Gauld then split two Sounders defenders and beat Cleveland with a well-placed shot.

Ryan Gauld puts @WhitecapsFC back on top! pic.twitter.com/fhr1xq94Iu — Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 9, 2023

WHITECAPS 1, SOUNDERS 1: Léo Chú scored his second goal of the season, kneeing in a shot that Jackson Ragen headed toward goal off a Nicolás Lodeiro corner. It was the first goal the Sounders had scored off a corner since the first game of the season.

Léo Chú brings @SoundersFC level off the corner kick! pic.twitter.com/Kdpu8orkIe — Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 9, 2023

WHITECAPS 1, SOUNDERS 0: Ranko Veselinovic scored from a header off a Ryan Gauld free kick, easily beating Stefan Cleveland to the far post in the 24th minute.

LINEUPS: Stefan Cleveland will start in place of Stefan Frei, who is out with a concussion, while Alex Roldán returns after missing the last three games while on international duty.

The last time the Seattle Sounders went on the road to play the Vancouver Whitecaps, things did not go well. The Sounders lost that meeting, 2-0, turning in arguably their most uninspired performance of the season. For a team that’s used to dominating their northern rivals, it had to be at least a little humbling.

Today’s game is potentially pivotal for the Sounders. Can they regain the upper hand in this rivalry and kickstart a strong run into the Leagues Cup break, or will they limp to the finish line as they await reinforcements?

Notes

The Sounders are 0-2-2 at BC Place since their last win there in 2018. That includes a 2-0 loss there earlier this year and a 2-1 loss late last year. It’s the first time since 2014 that the Whitecaps have beaten the Sounders twice in a row.

This will the 150th all-time meeting between these two teams, dating to both of their founding in 1974.

Nicolás Lodeiro has seven goals and seven assists in 13 career appearances against the Whitecaps. He’s the only player in MLS with 7+ goals and 7+ assists against a single opponent since 2016.

With his next start, Nouhou will pass Chad Marshall for most starts by a defender in Sounders history.

Absences: Injury, international duty and suspension

Seattle

OUT: Xavier Arreaga (R quad strain); Ethan Dobbelaere (R hamstring strain); Stefan Frei (concussion protocol); Sota Kitahara (R quad strain); Jordan Morris (International duty); Cristian Roldan (International duty); Kelyn Rowe (R quad strain)

Vancouver

QUESTIONABLE: Andrés Cubas (hamstring strain); Russell Teibert (L knee pain); Tristan Blackmon (R heel contusion); Brian White (hip strain)

OUT: Ali Ahmed (International duty); Javain Brown (International duty); Julian Gressel (International duty)

Officials

REF: Ramy Touchan; AR1: Stefan Tanaka-Freundt; AR2: Diego Blas; 4TH: Renzo Villanueva; VAR: Victor Rivas; AVAR: Craig Lowry

How to Watch

Match date/kickoff time: Saturday, 7:39 PM PT

Venue: BC Place, Vancouver, B.C.

Global Streaming English: MLS Season Pass (Blake Price & Paul Dolan)

Global Streaming Spanish: MLS Season Pass (Adrian Garcia Marquez & Francisco Pinto)

Local Radio: 93.3 KJR-FM Seattle, iHeartMedia (Danny Jackson & Pete Fewing)

Local Spanish Radio: El Rey 1360 AM (Rodriguez, Maqueda, Tapia)

Is this game available to stream for free? N

Will Sounders radio be available as an alternate feed? N

Lineups

Highlights will be posted as the match progresses.

