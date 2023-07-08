Sounders at Vancouver Whitecaps: Three Questions

It’s an older rivalry than Seattle-Portland, and in the NASL and USL eras was the one more likely to be contested with trophies on the line, but in the MLS era the Vancouver Whitecaps have yet to reach the heights of the Sounders or the Timbers.

Tonight’s match is the 150th meeting between the northern two-thirds of Cascadia. In MLS play Seattle is a dominant 17-9-9, +20. The Whitecaps have won the last two and haven’t let Seattle win at B.C. Place since 2018.

Both sides will be short-handed thanks to the Gold Cup, and in Seattle’s case they’ll be without Stef Frei due to concussion protocol. Which team’s B-Team will step up and perform for the two sides in the West that actually have positive goal differential?

For Away From The Numbers, Michael answers Three Questions.

SaH: With all of the absences will Vancouver play in their typical styling, or do they switch it up?

AFTN: Vanni Sartini generally seems to like to play in the same style, no matter whether the personnel he has at his disposal are up to that remit or not. The style is to be aggressive at home, press high, and have an extra man in the midfield to help move the ball. The main mixing up will be the formation. It’s been primarily four at the back and either a Christmas tree formation or a tweaked front two with one behind. Then to the surprise of everyone, he rolled out a 3-1-4-2 to win at LAFC, with Ryan Gauld producing his best game of the year as a wingback. That was ditched against KC, with disastrous results, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see it back for this game. Brian White is a key to all of this. The Whitecaps need him to play the style Vanni wants and you saw what his absence meant to the team in Kansas City. He’s the cog that makes the style work, no matter what the formation is.

SaH: Who can make up for the absence of Julian Gressel?

AFTN: Gressel has been my Whitecaps Player of the Year. He’s having a phenomenal season that will certainly muddy the re-signing waters for Vancouver when he becomes a free agent. His absence wasn’t felt against LAFC as Gauld stepped up big time in that new role, but no-one stepped up against Kansas City and the options of players who can fill his shoes are sadly small. Gauld’s delivery is as good, if not better, and Luis Martins can certainly match it when he’s on his game, so one of these two needs to have a big-time game on Saturday to get those deliveries into the box.

SaH: The Whitecaps are one of the stronger teams in the league in creating danger from set pieces. Is this about their service, their execution, or...?

AFTN: For me, it’s all about service, and in particular going back to those deliveries from Gressel and Gauld. They’ve been excellent all year, but despite the good numbers, the execution has actually been lacking and the ‘Caps should have buried way more of their opportunities. White and Sergio Cordova have been wasteful in front of goal, whether from getting on the deliveries themselves or getting onto the second balls from headers from the likes of Veselinovic.

