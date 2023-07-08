Megan Rapinoe Announces Her Retirement

After eleven years, all playing for the same club since the inception of the NWSL, Reign Original Megan Rapinoe announced that she will retire from professional soccer at the end of the 2023 NWSL season.

Rapinoe joined OL Reign halfway through the inaugural 2013 season, when the club was called Seattle Reign FC. Last season, Rapinoe reached 100 NWSL appearances for the Reign and to date has scored 48 goals and 25 assists in all competitions, to go along with her three NWSL Shields for the best regular season records in 2014, 2015, and 2022.

Beyond what she’s done at the Reign, Rapinoe’s honors on the international stage are those dreams are made of. Accolades include two FIFA Women’s World Cup titles (2015, 2019), two Olympic Games medals (gold in 2012, bronze in 2021), three-time CONCACAF Women’s Championship titles (2014, 2018, 2022), and The Best FIFA Women’s Player honors in 2019.