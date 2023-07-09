Your Seattle Sounders traveled north to BC Place for the second time this season. And while this match initially had the look of the last, with the Vancouver Whitecaps scoring in the 24th minute off a well-executed free kick, Seattle had other ideas. Led by the inspired play of Léo Chú, the Sounders came back not once but twice, and eventually found the winner in stoppage time. Rate your Sounders on their exciting 3-2 road win!

Here is a direct link to the form; we hope this allows everyone to submit a response.

Here’s the scale:

(Substitutes can be left blank if the player did not play enough to judge)

1 - not a pro (USL/NASL/MLS) quality performance

4 - average USL starter

6 - average MLS starter

9 - MLS All Star

10 - MLS MVP-quality performance