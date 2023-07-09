Whitecaps vs. Sounders: Highlights, stats and quotes

In a complete reversal of their last trip to B.C. Place, the Seattle Sounders turned in one of their best road performances of the season. Léo Chú scored two goals, Yeimar Gomez Andrade scored a stoppage-time winner and the Sounders twice came from behind to beat the Vancouver Whitecaps 3-2 on Saturday. The Sounders have now won consecutive games for the first time since April, ended a six-game Cascadia Cup winless run and moved into second place in the Western Conference.

MATCH SUMMARY

Seattle Sounders FC 3 – Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2

Saturday, July 8, 2023

Venue: BC Place Stadium

Referee: Ramy Touchan

Assistants: Stefan Tanaka-Freundt, Diego Blas

Fourth Official: Renzo Villanueva

VAR: Victor Rivas

Attendance: 16,399

Weather: 70 degrees and clear

SCORING SUMMARY

VAN – Ranko Veselinovic (Ryan Gauld) 24’

SEA – Léo Chú (Jackson Ragen, Nico Lodeiro) 60’

VAN – Ryan Gauld (Brian White, Yohei Takaoka) 72’

SEA – Léo Chú (Jackson Ragen, Nico Lodeiro) 76’

SEA – Yeimar 90’+1’

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

SEA – Raúl Ruidíaz (caution) 48’

VAN – Tristan Blackmon (caution) 75’

SEA – Nico Lodeiro (caution) 79’

VAN – Mathias Laborda (caution) 82’

VAN – Mathias Laborda (ejection) 89’

LINEUPS & STATS

Seattle Sounders FC – Stefan Cleveland; Alex Roldan (Cody Baker 90’+3’), Yeimer, Jackdon Ragen, Nouhou; João Paulo, Obed Vargas, Nico Lodeiro, Albert Rusnák, Léo Chú; Raúl Ruidíaz (Abdoulaye Cissoko 90’+5’)

Substitutes not used: Andrew Thomas, Reed Baker-Whiting, Josh Atencio, Dylan Teves, Fredy Montero, Héber

Total shots: 15

Shots on goal: 6

Fouls: 7

Offside: 1

Corner-Kicks: 7

Saves: 3

Vancouver Whitecaps FC – Yohei Takaoka; Mathias Laborda, Ranko Veselinovic, Luis Martins; Alessandro Schöpf (Jean-Claude Ngando 90’+4’), Sebastian Berhalter (Deiber Caicedo 90’+3’), Ryan Gauld, Ryan Raposo (Tristan Blackmon 71’); Sergio Córdova (Pedro Vite 71’), Brian White, Levonte Johnson (Simon Becher 83’)

Substitutes not used: Thomas Hasal, Karifa Yao, Russell Teibert

Total shots: 12

Shots on goal: 5

Fouls: 15

Offside: 1

Corner-kicks: 8

Saves: 3

Postgame quotes

