Major Link Soccer: Nigeria advance and Canada goes home

Seattle

Players from the OL Reign Seattle Soccer team teamed up with the Boys and Girls Club in Snohomish County for Gatorade’s first-ever “Get Fit Day.” OL Reign players join Snohomish County Boys and Girls Club 'Get Fit Day'

Megan Rapinoe says she is untroubled by the reigning champions’ disjointed start to their campaign in New Zealand. ‘I’m still gonna bust your ass’: Rapinoe happy with bench role at final World Cup | Women's World Cup 2023 | The Guardian

World Cup

By beating Canada 4-0 and qualifying for the last 16, it feels like Australia have finally arrived at their own party. 2023 Women's World Cup: Co-hosts Australia avert 'disaster' to join their own party - BBC Sport

Former England forward Eniola Aluko says Japan are the best team she has seen at the Women’s World Cup after a 4-0 win over Spain. Women's World Cup 2023: Japan 'a joy to watch' - BBC Sport

A Story of Resilience To Get Past Controversy with the NFF, holding off the Olympic Champions and beating the Co-Hosts. Nigeria Are Taking The Women’s World Cup By Storm With The Knock-outs In Sight - The AC Milan Offside

Spain coach Jorge Vilda says his “angry” players can shake off the mental scars of a 4-0 mauling from Japan and be a force in the knockout stages of the Women’s World Cup.”It’s the round of 16 at the World Cup and no one should lose hope. 'Angry' Spain promise response to World Cup drubbing

A call to arms by injured superstar Sam Kerr provided the inspiration for Australia’s 4-0 drubbing of Canada, with coach Tony Gustavsson saying his team was determined to do her proud. I’m really proud to be a part of this team.” Kerr pep talk inspired Australia into World Cup last 16

No other side in this competition understands their system as perfectly as Japan. They’ve now scored 11 goals without reply. Japan are the best side at the World Cup so far – Spain didn’t know how to cope with them - The Athletic

After winning Olympic gold, Sinclair and Canada expected more from this World Cup. Christine Sinclair’s imperfect World Cup sendoff and the end of an era - The Athletic

The Super Falcons may be ranked 40th in the world but their displays in Australia prove they are a match for most at the World Cup. Nigeria are not just World Cup underdogs. They’re better than that - The Athletic

As Ireland battled hard for their first World Cup point, McCabe had called on her manager to bring on fresh legs around the 70th minute. Pauw ignored the request and did not make a change until the 82nd minute, despite her team being placed under pressure. ‘She’s not the coach’: Ireland’s Vera Pauw admits to touchline row with McCabe | Women's World Cup 2023 | The Guardian

With their greatest-ever Women’s World Cup victory, the Matildas have shown they are so much more than just Sam Kerr. Without their biggest star, the Matildas' win over Canada showed us who they really are - ABC News

USWNT head coach Vlatko Andonovski said he is is not letting the pressure get to him ahead of the team’s pivotal match against Portugal on Tuesday. USWNT's Andonovski insists 'no extra pressure' before Group E decider - ESPN

For as popular as the USWNT is, there might be a subset of the team that’s even more popular: the children of Alex Morgan, Julie Ertz and Crystal Dunn. Biggest USWNT stars at the 2023 World Cup? The players' kids

A dramatic set of group stage finales is underway at what has been an incredibly competitive tournament so far. Women's World Cup scenarios: Australia advance to the knockout stage, here's what the rest of the field need - CBSSports.com

Australia is through to the round of 16 of the Women’s World Cup thanks to an emphatic 4-0 win over Canada, eliminating the reigning Olympic champion in the process. Australia emphatically beats Canada to reach Women's World Cup last 16, eliminating reigning Olympic champion | CNN

Nigeria has used a scoreless draw against Ireland to advance to the round of 16 of the Women’s World Cup. Nigeria advances to round of 16 at Women's World Cup with 0-0 draw against Ireland | AP News

Japan scored three times from lightning breaks in the first half and trounced Spain 4-0 to top Group C at the Women’s World Cup. Japan trounces Spain 4-0 to top Group C at the Women's World Cup | AP News

As the Women’s World Cup field cuts from 32 to 16, we review each remaining team’s biggest strengths and weaknesses, and which one has the best shot. Why Japan, Spain and more will or won't win World Cup - ESPN

Nouhaila Benzina, who practice the Islamic faith, started at the center of the backline for Morocco against South Korea on Saturday. Nouhaila Benzina becomes first to wear hijab in Women's World Cup game | FOX Sports

MLS

There is no player more synonymous with LAFC than Carlos Vela, the club’s captain and first-ever signing before their 2018 expansion season. LAFC star Carlos Vela concedes retirement is "coming soon" | MLSSoccer.com

Lucas Zelarayán, one of Major League Soccer’s premier playmakers, has been transferred from the Columbus Crew to Al Fateh of the Saudi Pro League for an undisclosed fee. Columbus Crew transfer Lucas Zelarayán to Saudi Pro League | MLSSoccer.com

NWSL

The first stadium in the world built for a women’s professional soccer team is under construction in Kansas City, Missouri. 1st stadium built for professional women's sports team going up in Kansas City - ABC News

USA

In the long run, Hawaii want to become a FIFA member. Hawaii’s Soccer Quest: Leverage The Beautiful Game To Reclaim Culture

The parents of late Stanford goalkeeper Katie Meyer are, like millions of other Americans, passionately cheering on the U.S. women’s soccer team at the World Cup. Parents of late Stanford goalkeeper Katie Meyer watch World Cup with 'sadness' and 'joy'

World

A judge has decided to indict Dani Alves following an investigation into sexual assault accusations against the Brazilian soccer player, a Spanish court said Monday. Dani Alves to be indicted in sexual assault case in Spain - ESPN

Manchester United agree a 10-year extension to their partnership with kit manufacturer Adidas worth a minimum of £900m. Manchester United agree 10-year extension with Adidas worth at least £900m - BBC Sport

Howard Webb, the chief refereeing officer at PGMOL, has said officials ‘have too often confused unacceptable behaviour as passion’. Football referees’ chief Howard Webb says behaviour ‘allowed to decline’ | Soccer | The Guardian

Can Wrexham secure another promotion, will Stockport’s All Stars shine and can Crawley keep heads above water? League Two 2023-24 preview: the contenders, hopefuls and strugglers | League Two | The Guardian

Haiti may only have a slim chance of advancing to the knockout stages, but the team say they won’t go down without a fight Tuesday as some players draw on family history to lay down a legacy on their Women’s World Cup debut. Like father, like daughter, for son: Haiti’s trailblazing new generation honors its soccer roots

Luis Suarez has announced that he will leave Gremio a year early, but denied that he is planning to join Lionel Messi at Inter Miami. Luis Suarez confirms he will leave Gremio early but Uruguay star denies transfer talks with Inter Miami | Goal.com India

Liverpool have appointed Virgil van Dijk as the club’s new skipper, with fellow defender Trent Alexander-Arnold taking on the vice-captain’s role, the Premier League club announced on Monday. Van Dijk to captain Liverpool; Alexander-Arnold named deputy - ESPN

What’s on TV?

11:00 AM - BATE vs Aris - UEFA Champions League - Paramount+

11:30 AM - Slovan Bratislava vs Zrinjski - UEFA Champions League - Paramount+

8:00 PM - Milan vs Barcelona - International Friendly - ESPN

12:00 AM (Wed) - Argentina vs Sweden - World Cup - Fox, Telemundo

12:00 AM (Wed) - South Africa vs Italy - World Cup - FS1, Universo

3:00 AM (Wed) - Jamaica vs Brazil - World Cup - Fox, Telemundo

3:00 AM (Wed) - Panama vs France - World Cup - FS1, Universo

4:30 AM (Wed) - Liverpool vs Bayern München - CBS Sports Network, Paramount+