Major Link Soccer: Sacramento Republic sign a 13-year old

World Cup

Netherlands forward Lineth Beerensteyn said Thursday she celebrated the United States crashing out of the Women’s World Cup, saying the beaten holders had “a really big mouth”. “Because from the start of this tournament they had already a really big mouth,” Beerensteyn said on the eve of the Netherlands’ quarter-final against Spain in Wellington. Netherlands striker Beerensteyn glad 'big-mouth' US out of World Cup

The Nadeshhiko have racked up four wins, 12 non-penalty goals from 10.5 non-penalty expected goals (npxG), have conceded only one goal against 1.7 npxG, and have been more or less tactically flawless since the first whistle blew against Zambia in Hamilton, New Zealand, nearly three weeks ago. How Japan became the most exciting, dominant team at the 2023 World Cup – Equalizer Soccer

It wasn’t just one match that sent the U.S. women’s national team home from the World Cup. Jeff Kassouf discusses the build up to the ultimate tournament let-down. What went wrong for USWNT at 2023 World Cup? It’s complicated – Equalizer Soccer

USWNT star Sophia Smith said she’s “heartbroken” after her side’s shock early exit from the 2023 World Cup. USWNT star Smith ‘heartbroken’ after World Cup exit

Will the next USWNT be from Reign again? Next USWNT coach: The top candidates to replace Andonovski

The flood of vitriol after the loss to Sweden has little to do with the World Cup itself. This World Cup’s anti-USWNT outrage isn’t just hateful, it’s irrational - The Athletic

MLS/USL

Kimbrough becomes the youngest professional athlete in American team sports. 13-Year-Old Standout Academy Player Da’vian Kimbrough to Join Republic FC First Team on Professional Contract - Sacramento Republic FC

Lionel Messi will have to wait a few days longer to make his official debut in Major League Soccer with Inter Miami. Lionel Messi's MLS debut postponed amid Miami's Leagues Cup run - ESPN

Monterrey president Jose Antonio “Tato” Noriega said that the logistics and travel for Mexican clubs aren’t “fair” in the ongoing Leagues Cup tournament between Liga MX and MLS teams hosted in the U.S. and Canada. Monterrey president says Leagues Cup favors MLS sides - ESPN

Forty-seven teams entered, now just eight remain. Which MLS team is best positioned to win Leagues Cup? | MLSSoccer.com

Tuesday night’s Leagues Cup clash between the Philadelphia Union and New York Red Bulls at Subaru Park ended with familiar scenes: the hosts celebrating a victory, this time via penalty kicks after a 1-1 draw. Philadelphia Union boss Jim Curtin calls out "little brother" New York Red Bulls | MLSSoccer.com

Nashville SC advanced past Club America in the Leagues Cup thanks to a stoppage time goal and a retaken penalty amid chaos at Geodis Park. Leagues Cup: Nashville SC ousts Club America in wild game

LAFC were back at home for more Leagues Cup action as they looked for a spot in the quarterfinals. The team hosted Real Salt Lake, with former striker, Arango. Leagues Cup dominance continues for Los Angeles: LAFC 4, Real Salt Lake 0 - Angels on Parade

World

Nearly 100 Croatian soccer fans appeared in an Athens court Wednesday to face criminal charges that include murder and membership of a criminal organization over their alleged involvement in deadly fan violence. Croatian fans face murder, gang-related charges in Greece - ESPN

The Premier League is investigating potential financial rule breaches by Chelsea. Chelsea: Premier League investigating potential financial breaches by Blues - BBC Sport

Wolves confirm the appointment of former Bournemouth manager Gary O’Neil on a three-year contract. Gary O'Neil: Wolves name former Bournemouth boss as Julen Lopetegui successor - BBC Sport

The insider tips on why some clubs ‘win the window’ by negotiating swift, good-value transfer deals and others don’t. Transfer window: The art of doing a deal - and how to come out a winner - BBC Sport

A strange brew of noises off haunts the coming campaign, even if it offers a chance for English football to rediscover itself. The Premier League is back for an uncluttered, if uncertain, new season | Premier League | The Guardian

AFC Wimbledon defeated Coventry in the Carabao Cup to earn a second round trip to Chelsea while Fulham have been drawn at home to Tottenham. Carabao Cup roundup: AFC Wimbledon stun Coventry to earn trip to Chelsea | Carabao Cup | The Guardian

The American investment group Arctos Sports Partners is the frontrunner to buy a minority stake of between 5% and 15% in Paris Saint-Germain. Arctos Sports Partners the frontrunner to buy minority stake in PSG | Paris Saint-Germain | The Guardian

Rangers gained a narrow advantage in their Champions League opener on Wednesday as the Scottish side returned to Europe where last season they suffered six humbling defeats.Having lost their Scottish Premiership season opener 1-0 to unheralded Kilmarnock at the weekend, they were 2-0 up on Servette inside 15 minutes on Tuesday. Rangers edge Champions League opener after last season's horror show

Saudi Arabia has emerged as a force in the football transfer market this year, offering eye-watering salaries that have lured a host of big names to the oil-rich Gulf kingdom.- Past their prime - The stars signing up for Saudi's football project

What’s on TV?

11:00 AM - Fenerbahçe vs Maribor - UEFA Europa Conference League - Paramount+

11:30 AM - Hibernian vs Luzern - UEFA Europa Conference League - Paramount+

4:00 PM - FC Cincinnati II vs Chicago Fire II - MLS Next Pro - MLS Next Pro Streaming

5:00 PM - New York City II vs Inter Miami II - MLS Next Pro - MLS Next Pro Streaming

6:00 PM - Spain vs Netherlands - World Cup - Fox, Telemundo, Universo

7:00 PM - Diriangén vs Comunicaciones - Central American Cup - FS2

12:30 AM (Fri) - Japan vs Sweden - World Cup - Fox, Telemundo, Universo