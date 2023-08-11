Major Link Soccer: Leagues Cup heading to Mexico?

Maui is burning.

The fires have taken dozens of lives and caused massive amounts of damage to cultural touchpoints that stretch back to the times before settlement.

Maui is also part of the Sounders community. From Zach Scott to the current Academy the island is connected to us.

We encourage donations to https://t.co/EsHwqvUjFp to assist in local relief efforts. pic.twitter.com/ZyrUuweCng — Seattle Sounders FC (@SoundersFC) August 11, 2023

There are other charities on the ground in Maui right now. I’m partial to World Central Kitchen and Team Rubicon, but any that you trust that are doing the hard work are worthy of support.

Women’s World Cup

The World Cup for women is still largely coached by men | Yahoo Sports

Men maintain a near-exclusive grip on men’s soccer, and still preside over a majority of elite women’s teams. The reasons why, according to interviews with more than a dozen coaches and executives, are wide-ranging and nuanced.

Japan’s midfield maestros: Yui Hasegawa and Fuka Nagano - All For XI

Japan have been the team to watch so far at the World Cup and it’s the two midfielders at the heart of it all who make them so compelling to watch.

Best Is Yet to Come: Mary Earps Confident England Will Improve for Colombia Clash | beIN SPORTS

The Lionesses will need to reach the final four without forward Lauren James.

Leagues Cup

Head of Liga MX Arriola hoping to see Mexico share venues for Leagues Cup 2024 - AS USA

Liga MX boss Arriola told TUDN that he will try to “even” things for the next edition of the tournament with a considerable number of venues to be used in Mexico

Puget Sound Soccer

Vancouver has refused to share its host-city contract with FIFA. Seattle just released theirs - Economy, Law & Politics | Business in Vancouver

Seattle city council did what Vancouver city hall and BC Pavilion Corp.’s freedom of information offices have refused to do: Release their host city contract for FIFA World Cup 26.

Huskies Ranked Sixth In United Soccer Coaches Preseason Poll - University of Washington Athletics

Sounder at Heart will become a reader-supported website on Aug. 21 - Sounder At Heart

Much of what we’ll be doing will remain the same, but we will need your support to make this sustainable as an independent venture.

Pub League jersey night is coming! pic.twitter.com/zvMRibP2rM — ECS Pub League (@ECSPubLeague) August 10, 2023

XI

Open Flavor Friday

Seattle Mariners owner John Stanton on MLB rule changes, robot umpires, and Shohei Ohtani – GeekWire

Cannabis Company Tilray Is Buying Redhook Brewery From Anheuser-Busch - Eater Seattle

The storied Seattle beer brand has once again changed owners.

What to watch this weekend

Friday

12:00 pm PT — Burnley men vs Manchester City in the Premier League opener on Universo, USA Network, NBCSports.com

1:00 pm PT — Sevilla men vs Valencia in La Liga play on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes

5:30 pm PT — Inter Miami CF vs Charlotte FC in the Leagues Cup on MLS Season Pass

7:30 pm PT — Los Angeles FC vs Monterrey in the Leagues Cup on TUDN and Apple TV

Saturday

Midnight PT — Australia women vs France in the Women’s World Cup on FOX, Telemundo and their streaming packages

3:30 am PT — England women vs Colombia in the Women’s World Cup on FOX, Telemundo and their streaming packages

9:30 am PT — Newcastle United men vs Aston Villa in Premier League play on NBC, Universo, Peacock

12:30 pm PT — Athletico Madrid vs Real Madrid in La Liga play on ABC, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+

4:00 pm PT — Eastern Washington women vs Weber St. in NCAA women’s soccer on ESPN+

Sunday

8:30 am PT — Chelsea men vs Liverpool in Premier League play on Peacock

11:45 am PT — Strasbourg men vs Olympique Lyonnais in Ligue 1 play on beIN Sports and Fanatiz

2:30 pm PT — Flamengo men vs São Paulo in the Brasileirão on Paramount+ and Fanatiz

8:00 pm PT — Tacoma Defiance vs Colorado Rapids II in MLS Next Pro play at Starfire Stadium and on MLSNextPro.com and the MLS YouTube channel

