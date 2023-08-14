Major Link Soccer: Caicedo has chosen

Chelsea and Liverpool finished level on the pitch, but Chelsea came out on top in the Caicedo sweepstakes. Jude Bellingham made a great impression in his first La Liga match with Real Madrid, while Matt Turner’s first Premier League start with Nottingham Forest didn’t go as well. Nashville absolutely walloped Minnesota United, NYCFC’s third kit leaked, and Cade Cowell could be the next American player to head to Serie A. The World Cup keeps on rolling in New Zealand and Australia, where the Matildas are uniting the larger of the two host nations.

Seattle

Olivia Athens joined Soccer Girl Problems to discuss her career and experience in NWSL. 212. Olivia Athens by Soccer Girl Problems

A promising young talent who made a name for herself in Brazil, Luany now heads on loan to Spain having yet to make her first competitive appearance with the Reign. OL Reign Loans Midfielder Luany to Madrid CFF — OL Reign

Jordan Morris makes the 30 under 30. 30 Under 30 Local 2023: Seattle

We are setting out on our own, but hoping to keep most of this the same with your help. Everything you need to know about Sounder at Heart’s future - Sounder At Heart

World Cup

The Matildas are truly bringing Australia together. Women's World Cup Daily: Matildas' win sends Australia wild - ESPN

There’s no easy way of dealing with the double whammy of an injury and the loss of missing out on a chance to play at the World Cup. Injuries have cost so many players their World Cup chance. How do you deal with that? - The Athletic

Following a win against Japan, and with the Final one step closer, Sweden have every reason to feel confident. Sweden’s confidence grows as ‘bumblebee’ approach pays off against Japan - The Athletic

This World Cup has had plenty of joy to go around, regardless of your rooting interests. Biggest surprises of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup

MLS/Domestic men’s soccer

Cade Cowell could be gracing Serie A with his magnificent mullet if Bologna and the Earthquakes can reach an agreement on the fee. Reports: Bologna makes offer for USMNT prospect Cade Cowell

After a thorough dismantling of Minnesota United, Nashville SC are in the Leagues Cup semis with a chance to shock more than a few people. Nashville SC look to "win it all" after Leagues Cup domination of Minnesota | MLSSoccer.com

All three of Cody Baker, Reed Baker-Whiting, and Obed Vargas get a mention down towards the bottom in Matt Doyle’s late-mid-season look at the 22 Under 22 contenders. 22 Under 22: Who are midseason frontrunners? | MLSSoccer.com

The NYCFC green kit was leaked: Here are pictures of the collaboration between NYCFC and NYC Parks. New York City Parks x NYCFC green kit leaked - Hudson River Blue

Other teams competing for the Western Conference playoffs are going to face fixture congestion. FC Dallas game at Philly moved to September 27th - 3rd Degree

NWSL/Women’s soccer

Starting next season, fans attending any Timbers or Thorns match will be able to ride TriMet to the stadium for free. Tickets to Portland Timbers, Thorns matches to serve as TriMet tickets in 2024 - oregonlive.com

USA

The USWNT’s coaching, talent development and mentality have all been put under a microscope after a disappointing 2023 World Cup result. Reasons to have hope for USWNT's future beyond 2023 World Cup

Laura Harvey is ours, and USSF needs to keep their mess away from her. Evaluating potential USWNT coaching candidates - Stars and Stripes FC

Global men’s soccer

Some day there will be a resolution to the ongoing transfer sagas that see Liverpool and Chelsea pursuing the same midfielders, but for now Virgil van Dijk has a pretty good read of the atmosphere on social media. Virgil van Dijk: “Everyone Is A Sporting Director Nowadays” - The Liverpool Offside

The tug of war between Chelsea and Liverpool over Moisés Caicedo and Romeo Lavia seems to have left Tyler Adams in the lurch. Tyler Adams Chelsea transfer from Leeds falls through

Arsenal came out on top to start the season against their former backup GK. Arsenal 2 - Nottingham Forest 1 match report: three points in the bag - The Short Fuse

Bienvenido a Madrid, Jude. Madrid's Ancelotti hails 'outstanding' Bellingham after debut goal - ESPN

Julian Green suffered racist abuse in a German Cup game while playing with Greuther Furth. Julian Green racially abused in German Cup match

It’s over, and Chelsea have their man. Chelsea and Brighton in Full Agreement Over £115M Moises Caicedo Deal - The Liverpool Offside

What’s on TV today?

10:30 AM - Cadiz vs. Deportiva Alavés (La Liga) - ESPN+

12:00 PM - Manchester United vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers (Premier League) - USA

12:30 PM - Atletico Madrid vs. Granada (La Liga) - ESPN+

3:00 PM - Palmeiras vs. Cruzeiro (Brasileirão) - Paramount+

8:06 PM - Atlas vs. America (Liga MX Femenil) - FOX Deportes

1:00 AM - Spain vs. Sweden (World Cup) - FOX, Peacock, Telemundo