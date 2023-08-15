Major Link Soccer: Bournemouth trigger Tyler Adams’s release clause

Seattle

Seattle proclaims today Ballard FC Day - Seattle City Council Blog

World Cup

England midfielder Keira Walsh says the “pressure is on Australia” in front of a home crowd in their Women’s World Cup semi-final. Women's World Cup 2023: England's Keira Walsh says pressure is on Australia in semi-final - BBC Sport

Sarina Wiegman stood by Lauren James but how many elite athletes experience that depth of support in moments of crisis? Compassion can produce better performance – just look at the Lionesses | Sport | The Guardian

La Roja is shutting opponents down in dominant fashion, but thanks to random rotations and some resulting mistakes, the backline appears vulnerable. Spain’s defense is their secret weapon, and their Achilles heel – Equalizer Soccer

The Lionesses have struggled against physical teams at this FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, but after spending five games adapting to it, they must now change things against Australia. England finally clicked against Colombia – but Australia will force another reset

She had the chance to win it all, but then Mackenzie Arnold hit the post. How she came back to win the World Cup shootout said everything about the Matildas’ journey here. Mackenzie Arnold's World Cup shootout performance personified the Matildas' longer journey - ABC News

Call it soccer or football, the Australian women’s team is on an unprecedented run in the World Cup. As the Australia v England World Cup game looms, the Matildas smash records : NPR

MLS

Inter Miami CF coach Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino played down a potential Lionel Messi injury after the Argentine superstar appeared to tweak his right ankle during training Monday. Miami's Martino plays down Messi injury fears ahead of Cup semi - ESPN

How was Miami able to fit everyone in? Let’s break it down. How Inter Miami navigated the MLS rulebook to remake its roster around Messi - The Athletic

Inter Miami CF have flipped a switch from downtrodden to dominant since the arrival of Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets last month, going 4W-0L-1D in Leagues Cup to reach Tuesday’s semifinal vs. Philadelphia Union at Subaru Park in a suddenly superb run of form. Inter Miami take Leagues Cup "aspirations" into Philadelphia Union test | MLSSoccer.com

Nashville SC are an established MLS commodity, leaning on defensive solidity and Hany Mukhtar’s magical brilliance to become one of the league’s elite teams since beginning play in 2020. Nashville chase history in Leagues Cup semifinal: "This is what we're here for" | MLSSoccer.com

When Lionel Messi arrived at La Masia as a young teenager, he was small, reserved and had jaw-dropping talent. Maybe not much has changed since those early chapters on FC Barcelona’s famed academy campus. "A born competitor": Messi's fellow La Masia graduates in MLS saw greatness early | MLSSoccer.com

Walk the halls of the YSC Academy, home of the Philadelphia Union’s youth academy and affiliated high school in Wayne, Pennsylvania, and you might spot a photo from a 2013 MLS match between the Union and their I-95 rivals the New York Red Bulls. Philadelphia Union vs. Inter Miami: "Blue collar" meets "glitz and glamour" | MLSSoccer.com

NWSL

The National Women’s Soccer League is coming back. Yes, a bevy of Challenge Cup matches helped fill some idle time during the early stages of the World Cup, but the regular season is set to return next weekend. We’re so back: What to expect as NWSL returns to center stage – Equalizer Soccer

USA

We take a look at the future of the USWNT player pool, beginning on the defensive side of the ball. Breaking down the USWNT player pool: Goalkeepers & defenders - Stars and Stripes FC

Tyler Adams looks set to join Bournemouth after the club triggered his £20 million ($25m) release clause on Monday. Tyler Adams will finally get his move! Bournemouth trigger £20m release clause as USMNT star set for Premier League return after Chelsea transfer collapsed | Goal.com US

World

Police are investigating two allegations of homophobic abuse during Brighton’s Premier League game with Luton on Saturday. Premier League: Police investigate allegations of homophobic abuse at Brighton v Luton - BBC Sport

Wolves boss Gary O’Neil says elite referees manager Jon Moss told him he “could not believe” his side was not given a late penalty in the 1-0 defeat at Manchester United. Man Utd 1-0 Wolves: Gary O'Neil says Jon Moss admitted penalty error - BBC Sport

Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal have agreed a €90 million ($98.6m) deal with Paris Saint-Germain for Neymar, the French club confirmed on Monday. PSG agree €90m Neymar deal to Saudi side Al Hilal - sources - ESPN

BBC Sport looks into this summer’s transfer trend of the Saudi Pro League signing players from European clubs - and linked with more. Neymar to Al-Hilal: Why is Saudi Pro League signing European clubs' stars? - BBC Sport

Chelsea have completed the signing of the midfielder Moisés Caicedo from Brighton in a deal worth a British record £115m. Chelsea complete Moisés Caicedo signing in British record £115m deal | Chelsea | The Guardian

Core product remains authentic but Bayern Munich, fresh from their 11th straight title, have their eyes on Champions League glory. Harry Kane’s signing is an attempt to make Bundesliga less competitive | Bayern Munich | The Guardian

Everton have completed the signing of Jack Harrison from Leeds United on a season-long loan. Everton complete Jack Harrison loan signing from Leeds - The Athletic

The younger brother of a Colombia women’s national soccer team player was killed in the early hours of Monday in a nightclub shooting, local police in the city of Cali said. Police say brother of Colombia's Jorelyn Carabalí shot dead - ESPN

What’s on TV?

4:00 PM - Philadelphia Union vs Inter Miami - Leagues Cup - MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

6:30 PM - Monterrey vs Nashville SC - Leagues Cup - MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, TUDN, UniMas

10:00 AM - Maccabi Haifa vs Slovan Bratislava - UEFA Champions League - Paramount+

10:00 AM - Sparta Praha vs København - UEFA Champions League - Paramount+, TUDN

11:00 AM - Galatasaray vs Olimpija - UEFA Champions League - Paramount+

11:30 AM - Sturm Graz vs PSV - UEFA Champions League - Paramount+

12:00 PM - Olympique Marseille vs Panathinaikos - UEFA Champions League - Paramount+, TUDN

12:00 PM - Portsmouth vs Exeter City - EFL League One - ESPN+

4:00 PM - Athletico-PR vs Cuiabá - Brasileirão - Paramount+

7:00 PM - FAS vs Real Estelí - Central American Cup - FS2

3:00 AM (Wed) - Australia vs England - World Cup - Fox, Telemundo, Universo