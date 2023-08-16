Major Link Soccer: Chicago Red Stars find buyer

Women’s World Cup

Spain beat Sweden to reach their first Women’s World Cup final in a dramatic finish in Auckland. Spain 2-1 Sweden: La Roja reach their first Women’s World Cup final with dramatic win - BBC Sport

Spain’s run to the World Cup final is taking place amid a controversy over coach Jorge Vilda, who 15 players demanded resign last fall. Spain World Cup run occurs amid coach controversy | Pro Soccer Wire

An Australian newspaper printed pictures of a private England training session on the eve of the team’s Women’s World Cup semifinal against the Matildas. WWC spy saga: Pictures taken from private England session - ESPN

The days of patronising referees and players deemed ‘unconventional’ are in the past as Australian fans embrace women’s football. ‘You were considered a circus freak’: the long road from the Flying Bats to the Matildas | The Guardian

MLS / US men’s club soccer

Tacoma stays in sixth. MLS NEXT Pro Top 10 Power Rankings: Matchday 22 | MLSNEXTPro.com

Robles took a title with Ballard and returns to pro soccer. Midfielder Danny Robles Returns to Northern Colorado - Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC

Inter Miami CF made their biggest statement yet Tuesday night, soaring to a 4-1 win over the Philadelphia Union in the Leagues Cup semifinals. The victory ensures the Herons will compete in the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup. Lionel Messi, Inter Miami soar past Philadelphia Union into Leagues Cup final | MLSSoccer.com

Nashville SC beat arguably Concacaf’s strongest team, riding second-half goals from Sam Surridge and Fafa Picault to a 2-0 win over Liga MX power CF Monterrey in Tuesday night’s Leagues Cup semifinal. Nashville SC take down Monterrey for Leagues Cup Final berth | MLSSoccer.com

Longtime Sheffield United forward Billy Sharp has joined the LA Galaxy for the rest of the MLS season. LA Galaxy sign longtime Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp - ESPN

NWSL / women’s club soccer

The Chicago Red Stars sale is nearing completion, as a group led by Laura Ricketts has reached a deal to buy the NWSL team. Chicago Red Stars set to be sold to Laura Ricketts, co-owner of Cubs and Sky | Pro Soccer Wire

The group includes a who’s who of powerful women from the Chicago area and will ensure the team stays put. Group of women led by Cubs/Sky co-owner Laura Ricketts agrees to buy Chicago Red Stars – Equalizer Soccer

The NWSL is once again heading to arbitration with the NWSL players association over free agency later this month, attempting to clarify the status of player contract options. NWSL and NWSLPA going to arbitration over free agency again: sources - The Athletic

Angel City FC have agreed to transfer defender, Allyson Swaby, to AC Milan for an agreed-upon fee. Her time in LA ends, without many having seen her play. Angel City FC agree to transfer defender Allyson Swaby to AC Milan - Angels on Parade

The NWSL has fined the Kansas City Current over $55,000 for the use of a charter flight between Kansas City and Louisville in early July, according to sources briefed on the matter. NWSL fines Kansas City Current for taking charter flight in July - The Athletic

World men’s club soccer

Kevin de Bruyne could miss the next four months of the season as Manchester City decide whether he needs surgery on a hamstring injury, manager Pep Guardiola says. Kevin de Bruyne injury: Manchester City midfielder to miss up to four months of the season - BBC Sport

Arsenal sign Spanish goalkeeper David Raya on a season-long loan from Brentford with the option to make the move permanent. David Raya: Arsenal sign Spain goalkeeper on season-long loan from Brentford - BBC Sport

Brighton chief executive Paul Barber says Moises Caicedo’s decision to turn down Liverpool and join Chelsea left his club in “difficult position”. Moises Caicedo: Brighton chief executive Paul Barber says Liverpool snub left club in ‘difficult position’ - BBC Sport

Chelsea have agreed to a deal with Southampton worth up to £58 million for midfielder Romeo Lavia, sources have told ESPN. Chelsea agree to transfer fee for Liverpool target Lavia - ESPN

Harry Maguire’s £30m move to West Ham is off after the club grew tired of waiting for the defender to agree his exit from Manchester United. West Ham’s move for Harry Maguire off after they grow tired of waiting | The Guardian

The Brazil forward has joined the likes of Malcom and Rúben Neves at the big-spending side after sealing a €100m move. Neymar completes €100m transfer to Saudi club Al-Hilal after six years at PSG | The Guardian

Neymar’s move to Saudi Arabia will generate headlines but it doesn’t threaten Europe’s domination of football’s top stars. Neymar transfer from PSG to Al Hilal is no threat to Europe - ESPN

A week in Saudi Arabia has given some pointers as to the chances of the SPL reaching its goals. Saudi Pro League: the key factors that will decide project’s global impact | The Guardian

The officials who failed to award Wolves a penalty at Manchester United have been punished by not being selected for Premier League games this weekend. Referee and VAR officials not selected for games after Wolves penalty error | The Guardian

More than 100 soccer fans face criminal charges in an Athens court after a Greek man was fatally stabbed outside the Agia Sophia Stadium before a qualifying match of the UEFA Champions League. Soccer Fans Face Murder Charges After Deadly Clash Leaves Fan Dead

12:00 PM: Manchester City vs. Sevilla (UEFA Super Cup) — CBSSN / Paramount+

3:00 PM: Sporting San Miguelito vs. Hankook Verdes (Central American Cup) — ViX

5:00 PM: Herediano vs. Real Espana (Central American Cup) — ViX

7:00 PM: Xelaju vs. Independiente (Central American Cup) — ViX

8:10 PM: Tijuana vs. Pumas UNAM (Liga MX Femenil) — ViX