Major Link Soccer: Vlatko Andonovski to resign from the USWNT

World Cup

The head coach’s four-year tenure was filled with what-ifs, right to the final days. How the Vlatko Andonovski era could have had a different ending – Equalizer Soccer

USWNT head coach Vlatko Andonovski will be resigning from his post in the upcoming days, according to sources. USWNT head coach Vlatko Andonovski set to resign from post | 90min

The 46-year-old Andonovski oversaw a disappointing World Cup campaign as the side was knocked out at the last-16 stage by Sweden. USWNT’s Vlatko Andonovski resigns; coach drawing interest from multiple teams globally: Source - The Athletic

With Vlatko Andonovski set to resign as USWNT coach, who in the soccer world has the experience and track record to take the job? We break down 11 potential candidates ranging from “must call” to long shot. USWNT coach candidates to replace Andonovski after World Cup - ESPN

USSF has reportedly been in contact with the former Barça coach about replacing Vlatko Andonovski. Estados Unidos y Lluís Cortés hacen ‘match’: el ex del Barça, entre los candidatos al banquillo yankee | Relevo (in Spanish)

Australia coach Tony Gustavsson has told his deflated team they have “no time to dwell” on their crushing Women’s World Cup semi-final loss to England, with a third-placed playoff still to come.” I know we’re emotional, but we have no time to dwell on this one. 'No time to dwell' as heartbroken Australia target World Cup bronze

The Matildas call for improved funding for football and urge their plethora of new-found fans to stay on the bandwagon after the Women’s World Cup. Matildas players call for football funding, urge fans to keep watching after Women’s World Cup run - ABC News

The music has stopped, the lights are slowly dimming, the party’s over. The Australian women’s national team’s 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup run has come to an end after a 3-1 loss to England on Wednesday. Sam Kerr, teammates call for more funding after World Cup run ends – Equalizer Soccer

Australian women’s football team has seen a five-fold increase in value since the start of the 2023 World Cup, analysis shows. Matildas brand more valuable than any other national sports team, marketing expert says | Matildas | The Guardian

The Matildas wanted to create their own Cathy Freeman moment. They did — but not in quite the way they expected. Matildas' World Cup semifinal loss to England was not about the finish, but the run towards it - ABC News

Through her World Cup show with Tobin Heath and “Change the Field” partnership, USWNT star Christen Press has found purpose off the field. Christen Press is lending her voice to change in women’s soccer | JWS

Sarina Wiegman says it’s a ‘fairytale’ to lead England to the final of the World Cup and reach her fourth major tournament final overall. Sarina Wiegman: England boss says reaching Women's World Cup final is a 'fairytale' - BBC Sport

It started as a night full of optimism in Sydney, with thousands desperate to see Australia create Women’s World Cup history - but England had other ideas. How England crashed Australia's party to reach a World Cup final - BBC Sport

MLS

Toronto FC’s already tough season just got tougher, as veteran goalkeeper Sean Johnson suffered a hand fracture during training on Tuesday and is expected to miss approximately four to six weeks. He will be assessed by a hand specialist later in the week to determine if surgery is necessary. Toronto FC goalkeeper Sean Johnson out 4-6 weeks with hand fracture | MLSSoccer.com

Even as they prepare to host Saturday’s Leagues Cup final at GEODIS Park, their atmospheric home ground, and aim to maximize that advantage, Nashville SC general manager Mike Jacobs readily embraces the underdog role for his club in the matchup between Lionel Messi and his suddenly rampant Inter Miami side. Nashville SC way: Leagues Cup final brings “tremendous opportunity” vs. Messi | MLSSoccer.com

Personally, Leagues Cup has surpassed all expectations. It’s not just that games have been wildly entertaining. It’s that everyone got together and decided to ask and answer the question, “What if we crammed a whole MLS season worth of wild into a one-month tournament?” Leagues Cup's wildest moments: From Messi to magic goalkeepers & beyond | MLSSoccer.com

Antoine Griezmann admitted he’s following the exploits of the “incredible” Lionel Messi at Inter Miami, with the Atletico Madrid forward saying he still hopes to end his career playing in MLS. Atletico's Griezmann keen to follow 'incredible' Messi to MLS - ESPN

Sadly, there are no event specific measurements for live events, but a source looked at the aggregate time period consumption for the whole platform and Messi’s first game didn’t move the needle, but his second game on 7/25 moved aggregate platform consumption a LOT (+75% vs the previous Tuesday). Focusing on the Streamers in Nielsen’s July The Gauge

NWSL

The San Diego Wave announced on Wednesday the acquisition of forward Kyra Carusa through the end of the 2023 National Women’s Soccer League season from the London City Lionesses. ‘It honestly seems like a dream come true’: Kyra Carusa signs with hometown San Diego Wave – Equalizer Soccer

World

With the 2023-24 Bundesliga season on the horizon, ESPN asked its German football experts to bring you up to speed on the state of all 18 clubs. Bundesliga preview: How all 18 teams will fare in 2023-24 - ESPN

Former Barcelona midfielder Deco is returning to the club as their new sporting director. Deco: Barcelona name former midfielder as new sporting director - BBC Sport

Manchester City beat Sevilla 5-4 on penalties after a 1-1 draw to win the Uefa Super Cup, Cole Palmer having scored a second-half equaliser for City. Manchester City secure Uefa Super Cup with shootout win over Sevilla | Uefa Super Cup | The Guardian

BBC Sport explores how Chelsea are trying to keep spending millions on players while complying with financial rules. Chelsea transfer news: How can the Blues keep spending and stay within financial rules? - BBC Sport

A Manchester United club statement said: ‘We are in the final stages of making a decision,’ with that to be made by the chief executive, Richard Arnold. Chief executive to decide Mason Greenwood’s future at Manchester United | Manchester United | The Guardian

What’s on TV?

9:00 AM - Pyunik vs Bodø / Glimt - UEFA Europa Conference League - Paramount+

11:45 AM - Hearts vs Rosenborg - UEFA Europa Conference League - Paramount+

3:30 PM - Belgrano vs Estudiantes - Argentina Primera División - Paramount+

7:00 PM - Motagua vs Olancho - Central American Cup - FS2

NCAA Women’s Soccer kicking off from 12:00 PM to 7:30 PM on ESPN+.