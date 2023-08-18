Major Link Soccer: So long and thanks for all the fish

Way, way back in the year 2009 when Sounder at Heart joined SB Nation the first bit of advice was to add “Links posts.” These would help support others on the network, generate SEO and provide daily content for our readers (eventually).

Links started as a weekly thing for SaH. Then two days. Then three days. Then five days. We even tried adding a weekend edition focused on what to watch in MLS.

Some posts were long banks of links and I’m not convinced people actually read them.

In the end they were more open threads in comments, where people would talk to each other in this created community that started in August of 2008 and just kept growing.

The new site (with the same name) isn’t going to have “Links posts” as they’ve existed. The community aspect is folding into the Discord channel. We’ll be previewing and reviewing the weekend’s action in the leagues that matter to us in a new version of Major Link Soccer, and I guess we need to come up with a fun title for that.

That’s a lot of words to say, today is the last day of Major Link Soccer. Thanks for joining us on this ride that was so frequently your first stop at Sounder at Heart and many of our writers first step in joining the team. There are more than a dozen former compilers of links so I’m not going to thank them. It’s a long list and I’ll forget a few of them.

Thank you again. We’re not leaving. We’re just changing.

Women’s World Cup

Sarina Wiegman should be paid the same as Gareth Southgate for England job | Sarina Wiegman | The Guardian

The FA’s chief executive claims the Lionesses manager can have ‘whatever she wants’. But that’s not true in one important regard

Australia exit World Cup, but Sam Kerr's goal lives forever - ESPN

Australia provided a magical run in the Women's World Cup, but the Matildas and star striker Sam Kerr will think what could have been.

For eight minutes, Sam Kerr let Australia rejoice. Her legacy will last much longer - The Athletic

The superstar striker gave the world a moment to savor, but it wasn't enough to prevent disappointment.

Matildas Captain Sam Kerr: 'I'm Really Proud To Be Indian' - Draw Your Box

Matildas captain Sam Kerr has previously spoken about her South Asian heritage and the role she can play in helping represent Indian women in soccer.

FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 : Australia vs England - tactical analysis

This is a tactical analysis of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 semi-final match between Australia and England and the tactics used by both managers. Through this tactical analysis, we explore the tactics used by England to beat Australia.

First American referee in the middle for a World Cup final. And two American ARs. Quite an accomplishment. USA will be well represented in final after all! https://t.co/oNT68BKdpX — Paul Kennedy (@pkedit) August 18, 2023

MLS

Lionel Messi at home in Miami: The "place I chose to come to" | MLSSoccer.com

Lionel Messi’s move to Inter Miami CF has been a long time coming, and it’s one he and his family are profoundly contented with as he prepares to vie for the club’s first-ever trophy just one month on from his sensational arrival in South Florida – even with their long-term

How Messi, Miami are nudging MLS towards “an inflection point” | US Soccer Players

Charles Boehm on what Inter Miami's rebuild around Lionel Messi may mean for other clubs in MLS after Miami's run to the Leagues Cup final.

NWSL

Port KC Backs Massive Project Near KC Current Stadium

A massive $650 million mixed-use project along Kansas City downtown riverfront has received preliminary support from a Port KC committee.

KC Current believe roster depth could help with playoff push | The Kansas City Star

As NWSL play resumes, the Kansas City Current are hoping to make a final charge for a postseason spot. KC players are returning from injury.

Puget Sound Soccer

Seattle Sounders vs Atlanta United: Match Preview - Dirty South Soccer

The Five Stripes return after a mid-season hiatus with a visit to the northwest

Open Flavor Friday

Seattle Restaurants Like Marination Are Helping People Impacted by the Maui Fires - Eater Seattle

Local establishments are raising tens of thousands of dollars to aid recovery efforts on the island.

I don’t really have a place to put this story about Klinsmann, but it is tasty

Jürgen Klinsmann on hot seat over ‘lack of commitment’ with South Korea - Bolavip US

Reports out of South Korea have the former USMNT manager already in hot water after what the media is dubbing “lack of commitment”.

What to watch this weekend

Trophies and Messi.

Friday

11:30 am PT — Werder Bremen vs Bayern München in Bundesliga play on ESPN+

5:00 pm PT — Kansas City Current vs OL Reign in NWSL play on Paramount+. Read our preview.

Saturday

1:00 am PT — Sweden women vs Australia in the Women’s World Cup third place match on FOX, Telemundo, Universo and their associated streaming channels.

3:00 pm PT — Philadelphia Union vs Monterrey in the Leagues Cup third place match. The winner goes to the Concacaf Champions Cup. Watch on MLS Season Pass (paid). Philly’s hoping to make up for their disaster against Messi.

5:30 pm PT — North Texas vs Tacoma Defiance in MLS Next Pro action on MLSNextPro.com. Defiance just lost their best player to the Sounders.

6:00 pm PT — Nashville SC vs Inter Miami CF in the Leagues Cup Final on Univision, TUDN and Apple TV.

Sunday

3:00 am PT — Spain women vs England in the Women’s World Cup Final on FOX, Telemundo and their streaming services.

7:30 pm PT — Seattle Sounders FC vs Atlanta United in MLS play on MLS Season Pass (paid). We’ve started our previews with Three Questions.