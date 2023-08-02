Major Link Soccer: Underwhelming, underperforming USWNT

Women’s World Cup

The USWNT advanced to the World Cup round of 16 with a 0-0 draw against Portugal in a performance that left plenty to be desired. The USWNT is through — but this team looks lost | Pro Soccer Wire

A close call against Portugal at the Women’s World Cup gave the United States a chance to consider what might have been, and then move past it. U.S. Tries to Focus on What Comes After Portugal Tie - The New York Times

The U.S. players are saying they’re confident and just need to execute, but they’re running out of time to show it. If they play like this in the round of 16, they face a historic early exit. U.S. must improve as it doesn’t look like a World Cup winner - ESPN

USWNT head coach Vlatko Andonovski took plenty of criticism after a 0-0 World Cup draw against Portugal. ‘Vlatko out of his depth’ - USWNT slated for dismal display in Portugal draw | Pro Soccer Wire

Carli Lloyd was not pleased to see some USWNT players celebrating after scraping a 0-0 draw with Portugal to secure World Cup advancement. Lloyd slams USWNT celebrations after Portugal draw | Pro Soccer Wire

Andonovski hit back at criticism from former player Carli Lloyd, calling it “insane” to doubt the players’ drive to win after a 0-0 draw to Portugal in the Women’s World Cup on Tuesday. Andonovski hits back at Lloyd’s criticism after USWNT draw - ESPN

The USWNT has always carried a double burden: They need to be the best, and they need to be global soccer icons. Carli Lloyd’s Attacks on the USWNT Are Personal—and Political | The Nation

The Super Falcons may be ranked 40th in the world but their displays in Australia prove they are a match for most at the World Cup. Nigeria are not just World Cup underdogs. They’re better than that - The Athletic

Lauren James produced a sensational performance as England swept aside China to book their place in the last 16 of the Women’s World Cup. China 1-6 England: Lauren James’ stunning display powers England into last 16 - BBC Sport

Goals from Pernille Harder and Sanne Troelsgaard helped Denmark seal their place in the last 16 of the World Cup as they finish second in Group D. Haiti 0-2 Denmark: Pernille Harder and Sanne Troelsgaard help Danes secure World Cup last-16 spot - BBC Sport

The Netherlands topped Group E ahead of reigning champions the United States as they thrashed Vietnam. Vietnam 0-7 Netherlands: Dutch win Group E ahead of reigning champions United States - BBC Sport

Brazil legend Marta was moved to tears in a news conference before what could be her 23rd and final Women’s World Cup match. Brazil legend Marta tears up when discussing her legacy - BBC Sport

MLS / US men’s club soccer

MLS is reviewing the allegations against the former USMNT coach. New England Revolution coach Bruce Arena place on leave over alleged ‘insensitive and inappropriate remarks’ | Yahoo Sports

A few months after leading Argentina to a World Cup title, soccer’s greatest player is predictably thriving in MLS. Lionel Messi Is Doing Just Fine in Miami, Thank You - The Ringer

New Inter Miami CF left back Jordi Alba admitted Tuesday that he had other, more lucrative offers but that his move to Miami was about more than money and that he was excited to reunite with his former Barcelona teammates. Alba admits he gave up better offers to play in Miami with Messi - ESPN

15 teams down, 32 teams remaining in Leagues Cup – the first tournament to feature every club from MLS and Liga MX. Leagues Cup: 6 must-watch Round of 32 matches | MLSSoccer.com

The Leagues Cup group stage is now, officially, in the books. Leagues Cup tiers: Which Knockout Round teams are favorites? | MLSSoccer.com

The LA Galaxy have turned to the MLS trade market to boost their offense, acquiring midfielder Diego Fagundez from Austin FC in exchange for Memo Rodriguez and allocation money. Diego Fagundez joins LA Galaxy from Austin FC in trade for Memo Rodríguez | MLSSoccer.com

Charlotte FC and striker Andre Shinyashiki have mutually agreed to terminate his contract, the club announced Tuesday. Charlotte FC, Andre Shinyashiki mutually terminate contract | MLSSoccer.com

Atlanta United have made another summertime move, announcing Tuesday they have signed Senegalese forward Jamal Thiaré from Ligue 2 side Le Havre. Atlanta United sign forward Jamal Thiaré | MLSSoccer.com

Houston Dynamo FC have acquired midfielder Sebastian Kowalczyk from Polish top-flight side Pogoń Szczecin, the club announced Tuesday. Houston Dynamo acquire Polish midfielder Sebastian Kowalczyk | MLSSoccer.com

Real Salt Lake has come to an agreement with Premier League club Nottingham Forest on the permanent transfer of Braian Ojeda. Real Salt Lake Permanently Acquires Midfielder Braian Ojeda | KSL Sports

World men’s club soccer

Chelsea complete the signing of teenage French midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu from Rennes on a seven-year deal for 27m euros (£23.2m). Lesley Ugochukwu: Chelsea complete £23.2m signing of Rennes midfielder on seven-year deal - BBC Sport

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says it is “not helpful” that the transfer window in Saudi Arabia is open for significantly longer than in Europe. Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp concerned by transfer window closing so late in Saudi Arabia - BBC Sport

Former Liverpool captain’s support for the LGBTQ community no longer feels genuine after his move to Saudi Arabia. Jordan Henderson affair shows players must mean it when they take a stand | The Guardian

Former Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has left Bayern Munich to join Cristiano Ronaldo at Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr. Sadio Mane leaves Bayern Munich to join Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr - BBC Sport

Wrexham concluded an ‘eye-opening’ North American tour with a visit to their improbable home away from home. ‘Lightning in a bottle’: Wrexham wrap US tour with Philly ‘homecoming’ | The Guardian

Lisandro Martínez has said he wants Manchester United to be ‘strong in the mind’ in an effort to close the gap on Manchester City. ‘We want to show something different’: Martínez sets out Manchester United aims | The Guardian

Uruguayan defender Diego Godin’s farewell match ended with his team Velez Sarsfield losing to Huracan, sparking a violent incident, as some of the Argentine club’s own fans viciously attacked the players, assaulting them at gunpoint. Velez fans attack players at gunpoint after Godin farewell - ESPN

Other sports

Check your backyard, an Arena Football team might be hiding in the bushes. Arena Football League Relaunch Comes As Surprise To Cities That Will Allegedly Have Teams | Defector

10:00 AM: Maccabi Haifa vs. Sheriff (UEFA men’s Champions League) — Paramount+

11:00 AM: København vs. Breidablik (UEFA men’s Champions League) — Paramount+

11:30 AM: Galatasaray vs. Žalgiris (UEFA men’s Champions League) — Paramount+

5:00 PM: Inter Miami vs. Orlando City (Leagues Cup) — MLS Pass

6:00 PM: Mazatlán vs. FC Dallas (Leagues Cup) — MLS Pass

6:00 PM: Pachuca vs. Houston Dynamo (Leagues Cup) — MLS Pass

7:30 PM: LAFC vs. Juárez (Leagues Cup) — MLS Pass

3:00 AM (8/3): South Korea vs. Germany (Women’s World Cup) — Fox / UNIVERSO

3:00 AM (8/3): Morocco vs. Colombia (Women’s World Cup) — FS1 / Telemundo