Major Link Soccer: Uff da

Women’s World Cup

Morocco through as Germany crashes out of 2023 World Cup

On Day 15 of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, Morocco miraculously advanced, while Germany crashed out.

Colombia's Linda Caicedo is in the World Cup spotlight — and shining : NPR

After surviving cancer and signing to Real Madrid, Linda Caicedo is making her mark at the World Cup. The 18-year-old player already scored a goal in each of Colombia's first two matches.

With Canada's elimination from the Women's World Cup, Christine Sinclair takes her quiet bow - ABC News

Christine Sinclair was quietly subbed off at half-time against the Matildas, drawing to a close a monumental World Cup career in a fittingly understated fashion.

Nike Women’s World Cup Gear Sales Grab Early Lead Over Adidas – Sportico.com

Nike's Women's World Cup gear appears to be selling at a faster rate, and at higher prices, than rival Adidas, according to research from Refinitiv.

The Real thing at last: how Hayley Raso has been racing to the top for 12 years

Coaches and teammates tell story of a winger who says little but flies into challenges - and scored the goals to take Australia into the Round of 16.

‘We’re used to scraps’: How $30,000 guarantees will change World Cup players’ lives | Women's World Cup 2023 | The Guardian

Many elite women’s football players are effectively amateurs. Increased payments should help many of them reach their potential

Fifa investigating claims Zambia coach rubbed player’s chest at World Cup | Zambia women's football team | The Guardian

Zambia’s coach, Bruce Mwape, has been accused of rubbing his hands over the chest of one of his players two days before his team’s victory over Costa Rica

USWNT

Three issues USWNT must solve to save World Cup

These are the three things the USWNT must solve to avoid an early elimination at the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

Mentality or tactics: What can save USWNT’s World Cup quest? - ESPN

Is the U.S. not executing its tactics due to lacking the right mentality? Or does it lack the right mentality because tactics stop it playing well?

Five USWNT stats showing 2023 World Cup is not lost

This World Cup has not gone according to plan for the USWNT, but here are five reasons for optimism heading into the knockout round.

USWNT suits: Everything to know about Nike’s Women’s World Cup pre-game threads from designer Martine Rose - CBSSports.com

“I want women to feel powerful in their suits like men do”

U.S. Women’s World Cup tie with Portugal draws overnight audience of 1.35 million on Fox | AP News

The United States’ 0-0 draw against Portugal in the Women’s World Cup was the most-watched overnight program in Fox history.

Group stage takeaways: Can the U.S. still win the Women’s World Cup? - ESPN

After a disappointing performance in the Women’s World Cup group stage, the Americans have gone from tournament favorites to facing a potential shocking exit in the round of 16. Our writers sum up things so far, and where the U.S. goes from here.

Abby Wambach is “hyper-hopeful” that the USWNT is just getting warmed up - All For XI

Abby Wambach talks 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup and her inclusion in Frito-Lay’s new TV commercial “Taste of Greatness”

2023 Women’s World Cup: Scouting Sweden - Stars and Stripes FC

The USWNT faces off against a physical opponent.

Go Ballard FC

Ballard FC Hosting Lionsbridge FC in USL2 Final at Starfire Stadium - Ballard FC

The USL2 Final is coming to the Pacific Northwest! After defeating the Flint City Bucks 1-0 in the semifinal on Sunday, July 30th, Ballard FC is one of only two teams left in the USL2 playoffs. Ballard FC will host the other club left, Lionsbridge FC, in the USL2 Final this Saturday, August 5th at Starfire Stadium. Gates open at 5:30 PM with kick-off at 7:00.

Ballard FC Beat Flint City Bucks in National Semifinal, Will Host USL2 Final at Starfire Stadium - Ballard FC

Episode 416: Getting to know Ballard FC

Since their inaugural season of 2022, Ballard FC has taken the USL League 2 world by storm. Not only are they consistently filling up the 1,500-person capacity at Interbay Stadium, but they're winning a ton of games as well.

Everything comes down to this.@GoBallardFC.@LionsbridgeFC.

Saturday. 7 p.m. PT. Starfire Stadium.



Tune in for an action-packed Battle of the Bridges as we hold our final match of the season. pic.twitter.com/HID7xplaWC — USL League Two (@USLLeagueTwo) August 3, 2023

XI

A raccoon just fell through the ceiling in the press box pic.twitter.com/D7t3ky7yNX — Caleb Turner (@calebturner23) August 4, 2023

Open Flavor Friday

I'll be a sweaty little D&D powergamer in Baldur's Gate 3 and you can't stop me | PC Gamer

One of my first homes on the internet was the official D&D 3rd Edition Character Optimization Forums. It was a place for weirdos who'd read every book cover to cover, and it had two sides. On

Restaurants and Bars to Visit During Seafair Weekend - Eater Seattle

Columbia City restaurants, bars, and coffee shops that are near prime spots to watch the Blue Angels

What to watch this weekend

There’s a lot of Leagues Cup action not on the list. They’ll be on MLS Season Pass (paid). You can catch the first match of the English Championship on ESPN+. Club friendly season is wrapping up in Europe, with several Euro second divisions starting up.

Friday

4:00 pm PT — Orlando Pride vs Washington Spirit in the NWSL Challenge Cup on Paramount+

7:00 pm PT — Monterrey vs Portland Timbers in Leagues Cup play on FS1, UniMas, TUDN, Peacock and several more streaming services.

10:00 pm PT — Switzerland vs Spain in the Women’s World Cup on FS1, Universo, Peacock, others.

Saturday

1:00 am PT — Japan vs Norway in the Women’s World Cup on FS1, Telemundo, Peacock, others

4:30 pm PT — San Diego Wave vs Angel City in the NWSL Challenge Cup on Paramount+

7:00 pm PT — Ballard FC vs Lionsbridge in the USL League Two Championship on Eleven Sports.

7:00 pm PT — Netherlands vs South Africa in the Women’s World Cup on FOX, Telemundo, Universo, Peacock, others

7:30 pm PT — Portland Timbers II vs Tacoma Defiance in MLS Next Pro on MLS Season Pass (paid)

Sunday

2:00 am PT — Sweden vs USA in the Women’s World Cup on FOX, Telemundo, Universo, Peacock, FOXSports.com and others

8:00 am PT — Manchester City men vs Arsenal in the Community Shield on ESPN+

3:00 pm PT — OL Reign vs Portland Thorns at Lumen Field on Paramount+

5:00 pm PT — FC Dallas vs Inter Miami CF in the Leagues Cup on MLS Season Pass (paid)