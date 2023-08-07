Major Link Soccer: Up the Bridges

This weekend saw one Seattle team lift a trophy, another string together an incredible shutout streak, and yet a third claim a penalty shootout victory. Unfortunately (for some) this weekend we also saw the USWNT lose in frustrating fashion against Sweden in the Round of 16 after an underwhelming tournament on the whole. Messi keeps doing Messi things, even on the road, so that’s probably going to continue for a while.

Seattle

Ballard FC finish their second season as champions, clinching the title in dramatic fashion in front of a full crowd at Starfire. Ballard FC Win USL2 Title, Defeat Lionsbridge FC with Last-Minute Winner - Ballard FC

Six shutouts in six games is no small feat. Match Recap: OL Reign Clinches Top Seed in UKG NWSL Challenge Cup with Draw Against Portland — OL Reign

An AB Cissoko penalty and another shootout win for Defiance. MATCH RECAP: Tacoma Defiance Draws 1-1 With Timbers2 Saturday Night at Providence Park, Wins Ensuing Shootout | Tacoma Defiance

Mohammed Shour just keeps getting better with every opportunity he earns. Goalkeeper Mohammed Shour continues to turn heads on national stage | Seattle Sounders

World Cup

CONCACAF had 6 teams represented at the 2023 Women’s World Cup, and several players stood out for the confederation. Here are our picks. Three players who stood out from each CONCACAF team in the FIFA Women’s World Cup group stage - Forty-One Magazine

What we learned about Maori People, the proliferation of Irish bartenders, and exploring the beautiful natural landscape in Aotearoa There and Back Again - A Final 2023 World Cup Dispatch

USWNT

With Megan Rapinoe already having announced her retirement at the end of this NWSL season, Julie Ertz’s remarks further cement the end of an era for the USWNT. Ertz says she’s likely played last USWNT game

The finest of margins - literally and figuratively - and the most frustrating of results. USWNT-Sweden: USA out of World Cup after shootout loss

MLS/Domestic men’s soccer

The investment will go, in part, towards Inter Miami’s new stadium. Ares invests additional $75m in Inter Miami after Messi boost - Sportcal

A quick look at the state of the MLS-Apple TV deal. How The Tight-Lipped Apple Deal Is Affecting MLS Clubs, Partners

There’s been a lot of movement around the league beyond Messi and his mates, and Tom Bogert rounded up some of the highlights from MLS. MLS transfer window superlatives: The best signings, Messi-related and otherwise - The Athletic

FC Dallas hosted Inter Miami for Leo Messi’s first road game since joining, but despite holding a 4-2 lead at one point they just couldn’t contain the magic forever as Miami advanced on penalties. "Forceful" Lionel Messi tames Texas as Inter Miami survive another wild Leagues Cup night | MLSSoccer.com

NWSL/Women’s soccer

Katie Stengel played the hero for NJ/NY as she continues to make good use of her loan from Liverpool. Katie Stengel Scores And Earns Player Of The Match Honors For Gotham FC - The Liverpool Offside

Global men’s soccer

Oh Shut Up, Ramsdale! by Aaron Ramsdale | The Players’ Tribune

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has a few things to say: “I want this game I love to be a safe and welcoming place for everyone.”

Salah’s agent has said that any rumors about a potential departure for the Saudi league are nothing more than rumors. Mohamed Salah “Remains Committed” to Liverpool for 2023-24 Season - The Liverpool Offside

Harry Kane’s probably not going to Bavaria, leaving him and Tottenham in purgatory. Breaking: Tottenham reject Bayern Munich’s “final offer” for Harry Kane, says David Ornstein - Bavarian Football Works

What’s on TV today?

11:00 AM - Liverpool vs. Darmstadt 98 (Friendly) - Paramount+

4:30 PM - Philadelphia Union vs. RBNY (Leagues Cup) - MLS Season Pass

5:00 PM - Queretaro vs. New England Revolution (Leagues Cup) - MLS Season Pass, Fox Sports 1

7:00 PM - Charlotte vs. Houston Dynamo (Leagues Cup) - MLS Season Pass

1:00 AM - Colombia vs. Jamaica (World Cup) - Fox Sports 1, Peacock, Telemundo

4:00 AM - France vs. Morocco (World Cup) - Fox Sports 1, Peacock, Telemundo