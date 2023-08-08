Major Link Soccer: Sam Kerr is back and winning

Seattle

Ballard FC finish their second season as champions, clinching the title in dramatic fashion in front of a full crowd at Starfire. Ballard FC Win USL2 Title, Defeat Lionsbridge FC with Last-Minute Winner - Ballard FC

World Cup

Nigeria forward Ifeoma Onumonu said the Super Falcons were being held back due to a lack of resources after the penalty shoot-out defeat to England. Nigeria team forced to ‘share beds’ as players slam lack of support after Women’s World Cup exit

Ifeoma Onumonu has said that the Nigeria players have to ‘fight for something bigger’ after their painful exit on penalties to England. ‘We share beds’: Onumonu laments Nigeria’s resources after World Cup exit | Women’s World Cup 2023 | The Guardian

Sarina Wiegman’s side were poor against Nigeria but still better at executing knockout football’s most important skill of all. England stagger on at the World Cup – but towards destiny or the trapdoor? | England women's football team | The Guardian

The team that puts out the best performance on the pitch doesn’t always win the game. This was the case at Suncorp Stadium on Monday night following England’s win over Nigeria in penalties. England outlasts Nigeria despite losing Lauren James – Equalizer Soccer

The quarterfinal bracket is nearly set at the Women’s World Cup. England beat Nigeria on penalty kicks after a red card for Lauren James, and two great Australia goals sent Denmark packing. Women’s World Cup: England beats Nigeria after Lauren James earns red card : NPR

The World Cup champion’s career on the sporting stage is drawing to a close. But she was always more complex that many would have us believe. The Megan Myth: what critics and fans get wrong about Rapinoe | Megan Rapinoe | The Guardian

Historically, the United States women’s national team has gotten along well with its Swedish counterpart. Analyzing Vlatko-ball: From Sweden, to Sweden – Equalizer Soccer

Lindsey Horan has had a banner year. From her time at Colorado Rush to two stints and Europe, this greatness has taken a little longer. Win or Lose, It’s Been a Banner Year for Lindsey Horan

Tobin and Christen react to the USWNT being eliminated from the World Cup in the Round of 16. In this emotional episode, they break down how they are feeling, what the players might be feeling, and share their key takeaways from the tournament. Tobin and Christen React to USA Losing to Sweden with Dawn Scott & Kosovare Asllani ⚽️ | Episode 5 - YouTube

Another look at what went wrong for the USWNT in the 2023 World Cup. Vlatko Andonovski failed to get the most out of USWNT players in the World Cup – here’s why - The Athletic

The end of the U.S. team’s World Cup dominance came as a shock, but in other ways this early exit has been a long time coming. Here are the many factors that contributed to their demise in 2023. US Women’s World Cup exit review: Andonovski, injuries, more - ESPN

Roared on by the majority of the 75,784 crowd inside Sydney’s Stadium Australia, co-host Australia reached the Women’s World Cup quarterfinals after an impressive 2-0 victory over Denmark in Sydney. Australia reaches Women's World Cup quarterfinals with win over Denmark as Sam Kerr makes tournament debut | CNN

Having grappled with their heavyweight status, the Matildas defeated Denmark in the way only a serious World Cup contender should. Are the Matildas finally coming of age after their mature Women’s World Cup win over Denmark? - ABC News

The Matildas beat Denmark 2-0 to reach FIFA Women’s World Cup quarterfinals. Earlier, England edges past Nigeria 4-2 on penalties in Brisbane. Matildas through to FIFA Women's World Cup quarterfinals as Sam Kerr returns in 2-0 victory against Denmark, England edge Nigeria - ABC News

The website Outsports, which covers the gay sports community, says there’s at least 95 out LGBTQ+ athletes competing in the Women’s World Cup. LGBTQ+ community proud and visible at Women’s World Cup | AP News

Morocco coach Reynald Pedros is eyeing a shock win over a France side he “knows perfectly” in the last 16 of the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup. France v Morocco: Manager Reynald Pedros relishing Women’s World Cup tie with France - BBC Sport

The Birmingham defender, who was part of Ireland’s Women’s World Cup squad, graduated from Keele University. Ireland’s Harriet Scott steps back from football to work as NHS doctor | Republic of Ireland women’s football team | The Guardian

MLS

Summer 2023 will forever be known as when Lionel Messi brought his transcendent talents to Inter Miami CF and Major League Soccer. MLS transfers: Biggest moves this summer beyond Lionel Messi | MLSSoccer.com

NWSL

Majority owner and chairperson of the North Carolina Courage, Steve Malik, announces the successful completion of a substantial equity raise. Courage successfully completes substantial equity raise - NC Courage

The match also featured the return of Wave defender Abby Dahlkemper, who made her first appearance in 309 days following a back injury, illness and surgery. Contract Extension in Hand, Wave Star Jaedyn Shaw Uses Foot to Tie Angel City - Times of San Diego

The Kansas City Current (4-1-1, 13 pts.) shut out Racing Louisville (4-2-0, 12 pts.) 3-0 at Children’s Mercy Park on Saturday, to clinch the UKG NWSL Challenge Cup Central Division title for the second-straight season. Kansas City Current win second straight UKG NWSL Challenge Cup Central Division title with 3-0 victory over Racing Louisville | Sunflower Radio

The Thorns already had been eliminated from the knockout stage of the Challenge Cup. Portland Thorns play OL Reign to scoreless draw in NWSL Challenge Cup - oregonlive.com

ACFC clinched second place in the Challenge Cup’s four-team West division with a 2-2-2 record, but the club needed a win to advance to the semifinals. Angel City FC, San Diego Wave FC play to 1-1 draw in NWSL Challenge Cup – Daily News

USA

Arsenal have rejected a bid from Monaco for Folarin Balogun but have agreed on a deal for Matt Turner to join Nottingham Forest, sources told ESPN. Arsenal reject Balogun bid as Turner nears Forest - sources - ESPN

World

Liga MX side Cruz Azul have fired head coach Ricardo “Tuca” Ferretti after an early Leagues Cup exit in the round of 32 against Charlotte FC. Cruz Azul sack Ricardo Ferretti after Leagues Cup defeat - ESPN

Tottenham rejects Bayern Munich’s latest offer for Harry Kane, with the two clubs apart on their valuation of the striker. Harry Kane: Tottenham reject latest Bayern Munich offer for England captain - BBC Sport

Chelsea target Moises Caicedo misses training on Monday as sources close to the player say he is frustrated over Brighton’s transfer stance. Moises Caicedo misses Brighton training and is said to be frustrated over club's transfer stance - BBC Sport

West Ham have made a combined £60m bid for Manchester United’s Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay after agreeing a £32m deal for Ajax’s Edson Álvarez. West Ham make £60m McTominay and Maguire bid after agreeing Álvarez deal | West Ham United | The Guardian

Neymar is the most recent PSG star to look for an exit from the club. Neymar reportedly wants to leave PSG, months after Kylian Mbappé said he also wants out

Portugal attacker Goncalo Ramos has joined Paris Saint-Germain from Benfica on a one-year loan deal with an option to buy, the French champions announced on Monday.”It’s a big moment of pride and immense joy to join Paris Saint-Germain,” Ramos said in a PSG statement. Benfica striker Ramos signs for PSG

How much progress can Premier League teams make in a few short weeks, and what difference will it make to the perception of their chances? Premier League Handicap: Which teams still have work to do? - ESPN

What’s on TV?

11:00 AM - Raków Częstochowa vs Aris - UEFA Champions League - Paramount+

11:00 AM - København vs Sparta Praha - UEFA Champions League - Paramount+

11:00 AM - Barcelona vs Tottenham Hotspur - Joan Gamper Trophy - Fox Deportes

11:30 AM - PSV vs Sturm Graz - UEFA Champions League - Paramount+

11:45 AM - KÍ vs Molde - UEFA Champions League - Paramount+

11:45 AM - Hull City vs Doncaster Rovers - EFL League Cup - ESPN+

12:00 PM - Wrexham vs Wigan Athletic - EFL League Cup - ESPN+

5;00 PM - América vs Nashville SC - Leagues Cup - MLS Pass on AppleTV

5:30 PM - Toluca vs Minnesota United - Leagues Cup - FS1, TUDN, UniMas, MLS Pass on AppleTV

7:00 PM - Tigres UANL vs Monterrey - Leagues Cup - FS1, TUDN, UniMas, MLS Pass on AppleTV

7:30 PM - Los Angeles FC vs Real Salt Lake - Leagues Cup - MLS Pass on AppleTV