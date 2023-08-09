Major Link Soccer: Players pushing back against new approach to added time

Women’s World Cup

After two calamitous tournament exits in a row, it’s time to move on from the USWNT coach. This team can rebound and be better in 2024, but to do that, it needs a fresh start on the sideline. Why keeping Andonovski as USWNT coach deserves scrutiny - ESPN

No announcement regarding Andonovski’s future has been made, but here are 10 possible replacements if U.S. Soccer decides to go another direction after this disappointing World Cup finish. 10 potential coach candidates if USWNT moves on from Vlatko Andonovski | FOX Sports

France brushed aside the challenge of Morocco to win 4-0 in Adelaide and set up a quarter-final with World Cup co-hosts Australia. Le Sommer fires France past Morocco to set up Australia quarter-final | The Guardian

Colombia set up a Women’s World Cup quarterfinal against England with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Jamaica thanks to Catalina Usme’s goal. Colombia 1-0 Jamaica: South Americans set up England quarter-final at Women’s World Cup - BBC Sport

England forward Lauren James has apologized for her red card during the Women’s World Cup last-16 win over Nigeria. Lauren James: England forward apologises for Women’s World Cup red card - BBC Sport

Ifeoma Onumonu has said that the Nigeria players have to ‘fight for something bigger’ after their painful exit on penalties to England. ‘We share beds’: Onumonu laments Nigeria’s resources after World Cup exit | The Guardian

The veteran forward’s impact on sport has been profound, and her legacy will last long after she is gone. The USA might be out of the Women’s World Cup, but Megan Rapinoe has already won - ABC News

Puget Sound

Frei oversaw every detail of the home’s construction. Tour Seattle Sounders Goalkeeper Stefan Frei’s new home on Bainbridge | king5.com

MLS / US men’s club soccer

New York City FC have reacquired a club legend, announcing Tuesday they signed Maxi Moralez after he recently left Argentine top-flight side Racing Club. Maxi Moralez returns to NYCFC | MLSSoccer.com

NWSL / women’s club soccer

The final spot in the Challenge Cup knockout round will be settled on Wednesday evening. Challenge Cup Preview: NJ/NY Gotham FC vs. Orlando Pride | NWSL

Men’s international soccer

Jaime “Jimmy” Lozano will keep his job as coach of the Mexico national team after helping clinch the 2023 Gold Cup in an interim role, sources have told ESPN. Mexico Gold Cup winner Lozano to stay as coach - ESPN

World men’s club soccer

Premier League captains confirm players will take the knee before specific matches this season. Premier League captains confirm players to continue taking a knee - BBC Sport

Tuesday’s Champions League qualifier between AEK Athens and Dinamo Zagreb was postponed after a fan was stabbed to death on the eve of the game. Champions League: AEK Athens-Dinamo Zagreb qualifier postponed after fan killed - BBC Sport

Faroese side KI Klaksvik are causing a stir in Europe this season, and things are about to get even better. KI Klaksvik: The Faroese team making history in Champions League qualifiers - BBC Sport

Wigan’s Thelo Aasgaard missed his penalty kick as Wrexham punched their ticket to the next round. Wrexham beat Wigan on pens to reach EFL Cup 2nd round | ESPN

Wolves are preparing for life after Julen Lopetegui, with Gary O’Neil poised to take over days before the start of the season. Wolves line up Gary O’Neil as manager with Julen Lopetegui poised for exit | The Guardian

Chelsea have confirmed Christopher Nkunku will be out for ‘an extended period’ after surgery on a knee injury, in a major blow for Mauricio Pochettino. Christopher Nkunku out for ‘extended period’ after surgery in blow for Chelsea | The Guardian

Kevin De Bruyne has said the new approach to added time ‘doesn’t make any sense’ and believes up to 25 minutes could be added on to some games. De Bruyne claims more added time ‘doesn’t make sense’ as players hit out | The Guardian

Neymar wants to leave PSG and prefers a return to Barcelona, but they are at odds over a potential deal, sources told ESPN. Neymar wants PSG exit, Barcelona split over return - ESPN

Spain and Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta has joined United Arab Emirates Pro League side Emirates Club. Barcelona great Andres Iniesta, 39, moves to UAE - ESPN

It’s a rest day at the Women’s World Cup as the remaining eight teams prepare for the quarterfinals. Instead there are a scattering of club cup competitions on TV today, along with some friendlies and a number of USL and MLS Next Pro games streaming in the evening.

10:00 AM: Salzburg vs. Inter Milan (men’s club friendly) — ESPN+

11:30 AM: Slovan Bratislava vs. Maccabi Haifa (UEFA men’s Champions League) — Paramount+

11:30 AM: AC Milan vs. Panaitolikos (men’s club friendly) — ESPN+

12:00 PM: Burton Albion vs. Leicester City (League Cup) — ESPN+

4:30 PM: Gotham FC vs. Orlando Pride (NWSL Challenge Cup) — Paramount+

7:00 PM: Motagua vs. Sporting San Miguelito (Central American Cup) — FS2