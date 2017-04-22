Seattle Reign v. Houston Dash: Gamethread

Seattle Reign FC is looking to keep the club’s home goal-scoring streak alive and get a win tonight against the Houston Dash. The game kicks off at 7 p.m. PT and can be streamed via the go90 app or website.

Seattle has won all seven previous meetings against the Dash, including all four home matches by a combined score of 9-2. But this isn’t a Houston team to write off. The Dash kicked off the 2017 in strong fashion, defeating the Chicago Red Stars 2-0 at home thanks to goals from Kealia Ohai and Rachel Daly, whose strike ended up on SportsCenter’s Top 10.

Like Sky Blue, Houston’s offense relies on speed, and Ohai, Daly, and Canadian forward Janine Beckie are quick to take advantage of counter-attack opportunities. Seattle’s backline is going to have to be even more disciplined if it wants to keep a clean sheet for Haley Kopmeyer.

While Houston’s attack was strong in 2016, its defense was shaky throughout the season. The Dash’s opening shutout against a potent Red Stars attack could potentially signal a new tone for the squad. The team brought in newcomers Bruna Soares and Janine van Wyk to anchor the defense, and they looked strong in their first match.

However, the team relied heavily on the midfield in the home opener, and Houston comes to Seattle with a few critical injuries in that part of the field. The squad will be without Morgan Brian and Andressa. Brian, who also missed the first match, provides a critical link between Houston’s defense and offense, while Andressa is a creative playmaker who can be lethal on set pieces.

Seattle has the opportunity to take four points from its first two matches, which would mark the first time the club has done that since 2014. Starting off the season strong will be critical if Reign FC wants to push for its third trip to the NWSL playoff.

How to Watch

When: Saturday, April 22, 7 p.m. PT

Where: Memorial Stadium, Seattle, WA

TV: None

Streaming (US): go90 app, go90 website

Streaming (International): NWSL iOS app, NWSLSoccer.com

This is your Reign FC gamethread. Watch with us!