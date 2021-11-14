After a rollercoaster season, OL Reign begin their playoff journey today with an NWSL semifinal match at Cheney Stadium. The Reign kick off against the Washington Spirit at 12 PM PT. The match will air on CBS Sports Network and stream on Twitch for international viewers.

Note: CBS Sports Network matches sadly aren’t co-streamed on Paramount+.

It’s win-or-go-home time for Laura Harvey’s squad. It’s also going to be a soggy affair, with Western Washington dealing with constant rainfall that will certainly impact the grass at Cheney Stadium.

The winner books a trip to Louisville for the NWSL Championship match on November 20. Harvey and the Reign have the squad to go all the way and a desire to finally claim that title that eluded them in Harvey’s first stint as head coach. Will they get there? Watch with us to find out.

What to Watch

Create some early chances, and finish them

Limit Washington’s transitional moments

Dominate the midfield

Injury Report / Absences

OL Reign

OUT: Sam Hiatt (Covid protocol)

Washington Spirit

OUT: Averie Collins (ACL-SEI), Jordan DiBiasi (right hip-SEI), Bayley Feist (ACL-SEI), Tori Huster (left lower leg)

Lineups

Ticket to Louisville on the line #OLvWAS pic.twitter.com/oSUJ6g6mEz — Washington Spirit (@WashSpirit) November 14, 2021

Highlights

3’ — Le Sommer goal

12’ — Rodman goal

68’ — Sanchez goal

How to Watch

Date/Time: November 14, 12 PM PT

Location: Cheney Stadium, Tacoma, WA

TV: CBS Sports Network

Streaming (US/Canada): CBS Sports Network

Streaming (International): Twitch (search NWSLOfficial3)

Join the Discussion

This is your OL Reign versus Washington Spirit NWSL semifinal gamethread. Join the discussion here in the comments, or follow the action on Twitter: @rovalks.