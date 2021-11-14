After a rollercoaster season, OL Reign begin their playoff journey today with an NWSL semifinal match at Cheney Stadium. The Reign kick off against the Washington Spirit at 12 PM PT. The match will air on CBS Sports Network and stream on Twitch for international viewers.
Note: CBS Sports Network matches sadly aren’t co-streamed on Paramount+.
It’s win-or-go-home time for Laura Harvey’s squad. It’s also going to be a soggy affair, with Western Washington dealing with constant rainfall that will certainly impact the grass at Cheney Stadium.
The winner books a trip to Louisville for the NWSL Championship match on November 20. Harvey and the Reign have the squad to go all the way and a desire to finally claim that title that eluded them in Harvey’s first stint as head coach. Will they get there? Watch with us to find out.
What to Watch
- Create some early chances, and finish them
- Limit Washington’s transitional moments
- Dominate the midfield
Injury Report / Absences
OL Reign
OUT: Sam Hiatt (Covid protocol)
Washington Spirit
OUT: Averie Collins (ACL-SEI), Jordan DiBiasi (right hip-SEI), Bayley Feist (ACL-SEI), Tori Huster (left lower leg)
Lineups
Your Starting XI
Let's GO!
Ticket to Louisville on the line
Highlights
3’ — Le Sommer goal
Early Eugénie™️
12’ — Rodman goal
Too easy, @trinity_rodman
68’ — Sanchez goal
WITH THE DIP
How to Watch
Date/Time: November 14, 12 PM PT
Location: Cheney Stadium, Tacoma, WA
TV: CBS Sports Network
Streaming (US/Canada): CBS Sports Network
Streaming (International): Twitch (search NWSLOfficial3)
Join the Discussion
This is your OL Reign versus Washington Spirit NWSL semifinal gamethread. Join the discussion here in the comments, or follow the action on Twitter: @rovalks.
