Our friends at BreakingT designed a new t-shirt in honor of NWSL MVP Jess Fishlock. The Wales midfielder returned to the field for OL Reign this season after tearing her ACL in 2019 and looked better than ever — scoring five goals and notching four assists, while also being tenacious on the defensive end.

Three of her goals were bangers from distance. And a vintage Fishlock celebration after one of those Dragon Blasts is memorialized in this new BreakingT design.

The MVP design comes in adult and youth sizes, and there are also women’s v-neck and hoodie options. If you click the referral link in this story, some of the proceeds will go back to the Ride of the Valkyries team so we can continue producing OL Reign content for you. But that’s not all. These t-shirts are designed in partnership with the NWSL Players Association thanks to a new collaboration launched just before the 2021 playoffs.

Fans can also get their hands on a second OL Reign-themed shirt celebrating 2019 NWSL Rookie of the Year and now U.S. Women’s National Team forward Bethany Balcer. Click this link to purchase the Balcer-themed merchandise.

