Vote for the 2021 OL Reign awards

While OL Reign’s 2021 season ended without a trip to the NWSL championship this year, it was still a season to remember — with plenty of incredible moments and team performances that will stick with us for ages. With the year officially winding down, it’s time to reflect on the memorable year.

That’s what the Ride of the Valkyries team will be doing over the next few weeks. We invite you to join us!

Today, take some time to vote for the best player performances of the year. We have Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year, MVP, and Newcomer of the Year (warning: there were a lot of fantastic newcomers!).

If the form doesn’t appear for you below, click here to fill it out.

Stay tuned, as we’ll have another opportunity for you to vote on the OL Reign Moment of the Year for the 2021 season. And we’ll be sharing results through the end of the year.