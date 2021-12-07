In a year of many ups and downs for OL Reign fans and players, what moment stood out most to you?

There were periods where the Reign struggled to score goals and games where OL Reign put in multiple goals. There were games where we criticized OL Reign’s defense and a series of multiple shutouts. Three coaches led the squad at different points throughout the season. A long-desired game was held at Lumen Field in front of a record crowd. The Reign returned to the playoffs. A leader returned home. Olympic medals were earned. The players took some power back.

We asked you last week to vote on player performances of the year. Now is your time to vote for the OL Reign moment of the year. We’ll share the top moments as we close out the year.

Feel free to share your rationale in the comments. It’s a great way to reflect on an exciting, roller-coaster season.